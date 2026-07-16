OVHcloud at JUG Summer Camp 2022

On Friday September 9, 2022, the thirteen edition of JUG Summer Camp took place, in La Rochelle, in France. As speakers and sponsor, we are going to tell you how this 13th edition of JUG Summer Camp went.

Few words about the conference: 250+ attendees

1 keynote

22 conferences

8 sponsors OVHcloud talks Eléa Petton & Stéphane Philippart - How about helping Captain Nemo classify sea monsters? 🇫🇷 Si on aidait le capitaine Némo à classifier les monstres marins ? Abstract:

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, ... We hear these terms every day, but what do they actually mean and how do we develop applications based on these concepts? During this talk we will introduce you to the world of data and how easy it is, with the right tools, to embark on the adventure of data analysis and classification. This talk will help developers discover how to develop learning applications and show that you don't have to be a data scientist to develop your own machine learning or deep learning algorithm. We will show you how to create your first notebook with JupyterLab to help you take your first steps. This will be an opportunity for you to dive into the discovery of the underwater world by developing a model to identify and classify the sounds of marine mammals. Finally, we will see together, with Streamlit, how to develop an application using this model.

Stéphane Philippart - Open Source for everyone! 🇫🇷 L'open source à la portée de toutes et tous ! Abstract: Open source, this word speaks to all developers. We all use these projects every day, but shouldn't we help them a little?_ During this talk we will see how to participate in open source projects as developers but not only. Indeed, open source is not only about code: it needs help on many levels. We will see together, how to best help these projects. For that, I will explain how and why I took the step to dare to contribute to an open source project but also the difficulties I encountered. It will also be an opportunity for me to share some tips I discovered along the way and the mistakes I should not make in order to make your life easier when you start. If, at the end, I have been able to make you want to start or to dare to ask yourself the question, then the bet is won!

Our booth Once again, it was an opportunity to meet many interesting people. The Gabaky contest, was again a success. One atendee won the Nintendo Switch with the highest score, congratulations to him!