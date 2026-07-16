What’s new with the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team - July 2026

The team hit the road (and the stage) at several conferences this month:

Episode 30 of "Tranches de Tech," recorded on June 30, 2026, features guest Sylvain Gougouzian, a consultant at Zenika and creator of the Slidesk presentation tool. The tech news section covers a wide range of AI and cloud topics, including Home Assistant's new OVHcloud AI Endpoints integration, Norway's plans to ban AI chatbots in schools, GitHub Copilot's shift to usage-based billing, and NVIDIA's NVCF announcement. The episode also touches on cloud and security news, including Terraform S3 state locking with OVHcloud Object Storage and secure image signing with Cosign and OVHcloud KMS, wrapping up with a discussion of upcoming conferences.

A new episode of our French-language podcast Tranches de Tech 🥑 just dropped!

Every month, the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team creates content, shares knowledge, and connects with the tech community. Here’s a look at what we did in June 2026. 🚀

📝 Our latest blog posts

Here are the articles our team published on the OVHcloud Blog this month.

📝 Discovering Docker Agent with AI Endpoints - by Stéphane

This article by Stéphane Philippart introduces Docker Agent, an open-source framework for building collaborative multi-agent AI workflows, and demonstrates how to connect it with OVHcloud AI Endpoints. The post walks through a concrete example of a two-agent coding assistant — one agent crawls documentation using a large reasoning model, while another writes the resulting code using a model optimized for code generation, showcasing how different models from the AI Endpoints catalog can be assigned to different agents based on their strengths. The key takeaway is that OVHcloud AI Endpoints integrates natively with Docker Agent, making multi-agent setup straightforward via a simple YAML configuration file.

📝 Navigating OVHcloud File Storage with Manila CSI (RWX) on Kubernetes clusters (MKS) - by Aurélie Vache

This article by Aurélie Vache explains how to integrate OVHcloud Public Cloud File Storage, a fully managed NFSv3 shared storage service built on OpenStack Manila, with OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes (MKS) using the Manila CSI driver, enabling dynamic provisioning of ReadWriteMany (RWX) volumes. The post walks step by step through the full setup using Terraform, including installing the CSI drivers, creating a file share network, and deploying a StorageClass, then demonstrates RWX functionality by showing a file written in one pod being instantly visible in another. It's the go-to solution for stateful Kubernetes workloads that need shared persistent storage across multiple pods simultaneously.

💻 Code Samples and Open Source

We regularly publish code samples and open-source projects to help you get started with OVHcloud products. Check out our public-cloud-examples repository on GitHub.

New this month:

🗓️ Coming up next

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming next.

Nothing during August as your developer team is on holidays 🏝️.

🗓️ - September, 4 - JUG Summer Camp (La Rochelle, France)

🎤 Stéphane Philippart is giving one talk (Friday the 4th): 🧰 Les dev containers, la boîte à outils ultime pour les devs ?

🗓️ New "Tranches de Tech" podcast episode

🎧 All episodes are available on Ausha and all your favorite podcast applications!

💬 Stay in Touch

Want to chat with us, share your thoughts, or just say hi? Here’s how to get in touch with the Developer Advocate team:

See you next month! 👋