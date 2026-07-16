Extract Text from Images with OCR using Python and OVHcloud AI Endpoints

If you want to have more information on AI Endpoints, please read the following blog post. You can, also, have a look at our previous blog posts on how use AI Endpoints.

You can find the full code example in the GitHub repository.

In this article, we will explore how to perform OCR (Optical Character Recognition) on images using a vision-capable LLM, the OpenAI Python library, and OVHcloud AI Endpoints.

Introduction to OCR with Vision Models

Optical Character Recognition has been around for decades, but traditional OCR engines often struggle with complex layouts, handwritten text, or noisy images. Vision-capable Large Language Models bring a new approach: instead of relying on specialized OCR pipelines, you can simply send an image to a model that understands both visual and textual content.

In this example, we use the OpenAI Python library to create a simple OCR script powered by a vision model hosted on OVHcloud AI Endpoints.

The whole application is a single Python file: no complex setup, just pip install openai and you're ready to go.

Setting up the Environment Variables

Before running the script, you need to set the following environment variables: