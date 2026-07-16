Articles from Aurélie Vache
Secure your Software Supply Chain with OVHcloud Managed Private Registry (MPR)
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache13/02/2026
Moving Beyond Ingress: Why should OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) users start looking at the Gateway API?
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache, Antonin Anchisi15/12/2025
Manage your secrets using OVHcloud Secret Manager with External Secrets Operator (ESO) on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS)
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache25/11/2025
Create encrypted Persistent Volumes on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes clusters with LUKS
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache19/08/2025
Using OVHcloud S3-compatible Object Storage as Terraform Backend to store your Terraform/OpenTofu states
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache07/07/2025
Discover Kubernetes 1.33 features - Topology aware routing in multi-zones Kubernetes clusters
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache17/06/2025
Deploy your workloads on 3 availability zones with our new Managed Kubernetes Services (MKS) 'Premium' plan
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache19/05/2025
Solutions at OVHcloud to overcome the Docker Hub pull rate limits
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache11/04/2025
Enhancing Kubernetes Security: Detecting Threats in OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes cluster (MKS) Audit Logs with Falco
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache11/02/2025