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Aurélie Vache

Aurélie Vache

Contributor

Developer Advocate at OVHcloud, specialized in Cloud Native, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) & Developer eXperience (DX). She is recognized as a Docker Captain, CNCF ambassador, GDE & Women techmakers Ambassador. She has been working as a Developer and Ops for over 20 years. Cloud enthusiast and advocates DevOps/Cloud/Golang best practices. Technical writer, a sketchnoter and a speaker at international conferences. Book author, she created a new visual way for people to learn and understand Cloud technologies: "Understanding Kubernetes / Docker / Istio in a visual way" in sketchnotes, books and videos.

Articles from Aurélie Vache

Secure your Software Supply Chain with OVHcloud Managed Private Registry (MPR)

Secure your Software Supply Chain with OVHcloud Managed Private Registry (MPR)

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache13/02/2026
Moving Beyond Ingress: Why should OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) users start looking at the Gateway API?

Moving Beyond Ingress: Why should OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) users start looking at the Gateway API?

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache, Antonin Anchisi15/12/2025
Manage your secrets using OVHcloud Secret Manager with External Secrets Operator (ESO) on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS)

Manage your secrets using OVHcloud Secret Manager with External Secrets Operator (ESO) on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS)

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache25/11/2025
Create encrypted Persistent Volumes on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes clusters with LUKS

Create encrypted Persistent Volumes on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes clusters with LUKS

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache19/08/2025
Using OVHcloud S3-compatible Object Storage as Terraform Backend to store your Terraform/OpenTofu states

Using OVHcloud S3-compatible Object Storage as Terraform Backend to store your Terraform/OpenTofu states

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache07/07/2025
Discover Kubernetes 1.33 features - Topology aware routing in multi-zones Kubernetes clusters

Discover Kubernetes 1.33 features - Topology aware routing in multi-zones Kubernetes clusters

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache17/06/2025
Deploy your workloads on 3 availability zones with our new Managed Kubernetes Services (MKS) 'Premium' plan

Deploy your workloads on 3 availability zones with our new Managed Kubernetes Services (MKS) 'Premium' plan

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache19/05/2025
Solutions at OVHcloud to overcome the Docker Hub pull rate limits

Solutions at OVHcloud to overcome the Docker Hub pull rate limits

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache11/04/2025
Enhancing Kubernetes Security: Detecting Threats in OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes cluster (MKS) Audit Logs with Falco

Enhancing Kubernetes Security: Detecting Threats in OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes cluster (MKS) Audit Logs with Falco

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache11/02/2025