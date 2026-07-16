Aurélie Vache Contributor

Developer Advocate at OVHcloud, specialized in Cloud Native, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) & Developer eXperience (DX). She is recognized as a Docker Captain, CNCF ambassador, GDE & Women techmakers Ambassador. She has been working as a Developer and Ops for over 20 years. Cloud enthusiast and advocates DevOps/Cloud/Golang best practices. Technical writer, a sketchnoter and a speaker at international conferences. Book author, she created a new visual way for people to learn and understand Cloud technologies: "Understanding Kubernetes / Docker / Istio in a visual way" in sketchnotes, books and videos.