Discover Kubernetes 1.33 features - Topology aware routing in multi-zones Kubernetes clusters
Kubernetes 1.33 version has just been released few days/weeks ago.
As this new release contains 64 enhancements (!), it can not be easy to know what are the interesting and useful features and how to use them.
In this blog post, let's discover one of interesting and useful new feature: "Topology aware routing in multi-zones Kubernetes clusters".
⚠️ Kubernetes 1.33 should be available on OVHcloud MKS clusters at the end of June/beginning of July but the demo is working also on MKS with Kubernetes 1.32 release 😉.
Topology aware routing
Since Kubernetes 1.33, the topology aware routing and traffic distribution feature is in General Availability (GA).
This feature allows to optimize service traffic in multi-zone clusters and reduce latency and cross-zone data transfer cost.
Topology Aware Routing provides a mechanism to help keep traffic within the zone it originated from.
In a context of multi-zone clusters, it helps reliability, performance, reduce costs or improve network performance.
As OVHcloud just released, in Beta, the launch of their Managed Kubernetes clusters (MKS) on 3 AZ (Availability Zones), it's the perfect occasion for me to test this brand new Kubernetes feature 🙂.
Demo
Prerequisite: Have a Kubernetes cluster with at least 2 nodes running in 2 different zones.
If you already don't have one, you can follow this blog post in order to create an OVHcloud MKS cluster with 3 nodes pools, one per AZ.
On my side I set-up a MKS cluster in 3AZ (one per node pool), with 3 nodes per node pool:
$ kubectx kubernetes-admin@multi-zone-mks
Switched to context "kubernetes-admin@multi-zone-mks".
$ kubectl get np
NAME FLAVOR AUTOSCALED MONTHLYBILLED ANTIAFFINITY DESIRED CURRENT UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE MIN MAX AGE
my-pool-zone-a b3-8 false false false 3 3 3 3 0 100 20d
my-pool-zone-b b3-8 false false false 3 3 3 3 0 100 20d
my-pool-zone-c b3-8 false false false 3 3 3 3 0 100 20d
$ kubectl get no
NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION
my-pool-zone-a-b9ztj-brgpq Ready <none> 20d v1.32.3
my-pool-zone-a-b9ztj-gt5vd Ready <none> 20d v1.32.3
my-pool-zone-a-b9ztj-mss8j Ready <none> 20d v1.32.3
my-pool-zone-b-tr6wf-5wfgz Ready <none> 20d v1.32.3
my-pool-zone-b-tr6wf-ct7fs Ready <none> 20d v1.32.3
my-pool-zone-b-tr6wf-vlkwg Ready <none> 20d v1.32.3
my-pool-zone-c-wgrl6-b2f9s Ready <none> 20d v1.32.3
my-pool-zone-c-wgrl6-lp22l Ready <none> 20d v1.32.3
my-pool-zone-c-wgrl6-slkq5 Ready <none> 20d v1.32.3
⚠️ As you saw, the Kubernetes version installed on my cluster is not equals to 1.33, but the
ServiceTrafficDistribution feature gate is in Beta and it is activated:
$ kubectl get --raw /metrics | grep kubernetes_feature_enabled | grep Traffic
kubernetes_feature_enabled{name="ServiceTrafficDistribution",stage="BETA"} 1
A visual architecture of my MKS cluster:
⚠️ In MKS Standard clusters, don't forget to enable the topology aware routing for 3AZ region.
In order to test this feature, in a new namespace, we will deploy:
- a deployment with two pods named
receiver-xxx
- a ClusterIP service named
svc-prefer-closewith the feature enabled
- a Pod named
sender
Let's do that!
Create a
deploy.yaml file with the following content:
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
labels:
app.kubernetes.io/name: service-traffic-example
name: receiver
namespace: prefer-close
spec:
replicas: 2
selector:
matchLabels:
app: service-traffic-example
template:
metadata:
labels:
app: service-traffic-example
spec:
containers:
- image: scraly/hello-pod:1.0.1
name: receiver
ports:
- containerPort: 8080
env:
- name: NODE_NAME
valueFrom:
fieldRef:
fieldPath: spec.nodeName
Create a
svc.yaml file with the following content:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
name: svc-prefer-close
namespace: prefer-close
annotations:
service.kubernetes.io/topology-mode: auto
spec:
ports:
- name: http
protocol: TCP
port: 8080
targetPort: 8080
selector:
app: service-traffic-example
type: ClusterIP
trafficDistribution: PreferClose
As you can see, this Service has two specific configurations.
First, we added the
service.kubernetes.io/topology-mode: auto annotation to enable Topology Aware Routing for a Service.
Then, we configured the
trafficDistribution to
PreferClose in order to ask Kubernetes to send the traffic, preferably, to a pod that is "closed" to the sender.
Create a new namespace and apply the manifest files:
$ kubectl create ns prefer-close
$ kubectl apply -f deploy.yaml
$ kubectl apply -f svc.yaml
Result:
You should have two running Pods on 2 differents Nodes.
$ kubectl get po -o wide -n prefer-close
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE IP NODE NOMINATED NODE READINESS GATES
receiver-7cfd89d78d-dhv6z 1/1 Running 0 94s 10.240.4.91 my-pool-zone-c-wgrl6-slkq5 <none> <none>
receiver-7cfd89d78d-hrxrt 1/1 Running 0 94s 10.240.5.63 my-pool-zone-a-b9ztj-mss8j <none> <none>
OK,
receiver-xxxxxxxx-dhv6z is running on
my-pool-zone-c-xxxx and the other pod is running on
my-pool-zone-a-xxxx. There are running on differents Availability Zones.
Now, we can create a Pod
sender. it will be scheduled on a Node:
Run it and execute a
curl command to test the traffic redirection to the "svc-prefer-close" Service:
$ kubectl run sender -n prefer-close --image=curlimages/curl -it -- sh
If you don't see a command prompt, try pressing enter.
~ $ curl http://svc-prefer-close.prefer-close:8080
Version: 1.0.1
Hostname: receiver-7cfd89d78d-dhv6z
Node: my-pool-zone-c-wgrl6-slkq5
Let's verify where are our Pods:
$ kubectl get po -n prefer-close -o wide
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE IP NODE NOMINATED NODE READINESS GATES
receiver-7cfd89d78d-dhv6z 1/1 Running 0 9d 10.240.4.91 my-pool-zone-c-wgrl6-slkq5 <none> <none>
receiver-7cfd89d78d-hrxrt 1/1 Running 0 9d 10.240.5.63 my-pool-zone-a-b9ztj-mss8j <none> <none>
sender 1/1 Running 1 (5s ago) 21s 10.240.3.134 my-pool-zone-c-wgrl6-b2f9s <none> <none>
Kube-proxy sent the traffic from
sender to a
receiver-xx Pod on the same Availability Zone 🎉
⚠️ Note that because
preferClose means "topologically proximate", it may vary across implementations and could encompass endpoints within the same node, rack, zone, or even region.
How is it working?
When calculating the endpoints for a Service, the EndpointSlice controller considers the topology (region and zone) of each endpoint and populates the hints field to allocate it to a zone.
Cluster components such as kube-proxy can then consume those hints, and use them to influence how the traffic is routed (favoring topologically closer endpoints).
So, with
PreferClose value for
trafficDistribution, we ask kube-proxy to redirect traffic to the nearest available endpoints based on the network topology.
That's why the option is called
Prefer
Close.
What's next?
In the future you will be able to configure the
trafficDistribution field with other values.
Indeed, two new values, more explicit, are currently in Alpha since the Kubernetes 1.33 release:
PreferSameZone and
PreferSameNode.
Personally I can't wait to test them 😇.
Want to go further?
Want to learn more on this topic? In the coming days, we will publish a blog post about MKS Premium plan.
Visit our Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) Premium plan in the OVHcloud Labs website to know more about Premium MKS.
Join the free Beta: https://labs.ovhcloud.com/en/managed-kubernetes-service-mks-premium-plan/
Read the documentation about the new Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) Premium plan.
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