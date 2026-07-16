Discover Kubernetes 1.33 features - Topology aware routing in multi-zones Kubernetes clusters

Kubernetes 1.33 version has just been released few days/weeks ago.

As this new release contains 64 enhancements (!), it can not be easy to know what are the interesting and useful features and how to use them.

In this blog post, let's discover one of interesting and useful new feature: "Topology aware routing in multi-zones Kubernetes clusters".

⚠️ Kubernetes 1.33 should be available on OVHcloud MKS clusters at the end of June/beginning of July but the demo is working also on MKS with Kubernetes 1.32 release 😉.

Topology aware routing

Since Kubernetes 1.33, the topology aware routing and traffic distribution feature is in General Availability (GA).

This feature allows to optimize service traffic in multi-zone clusters and reduce latency and cross-zone data transfer cost.

Topology Aware Routing provides a mechanism to help keep traffic within the zone it originated from.

In a context of multi-zone clusters, it helps reliability, performance, reduce costs or improve network performance.

As OVHcloud just released, in Beta, the launch of their Managed Kubernetes clusters (MKS) on 3 AZ (Availability Zones), it's the perfect occasion for me to test this brand new Kubernetes feature 🙂.

Demo

Prerequisite: Have a Kubernetes cluster with at least 2 nodes running in 2 different zones.

If you already don't have one, you can follow this blog post in order to create an OVHcloud MKS cluster with 3 nodes pools, one per AZ.

On my side I set-up a MKS cluster in 3AZ (one per node pool), with 3 nodes per node pool: