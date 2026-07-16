OVHcloud Blog

Articles with the tag “MKS”
Reference Architecture: Custom metric autoscaling for LLM inference with vLLM on OVHcloud AI Deploy and observability using MKS
OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton10/02/2026
Manage your secrets using OVHcloud Secret Manager with External Secrets Operator (ESO) on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS)
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache25/11/2025
Create encrypted Persistent Volumes on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes clusters with LUKS
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache19/08/2025
Discover Kubernetes 1.33 features - Topology aware routing in multi-zones Kubernetes clusters
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache17/06/2025
Deploy your workloads on 3 availability zones with our new Managed Kubernetes Services (MKS) 'Premium' plan
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache19/05/2025