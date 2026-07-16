OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “MKS”

Reference Architecture: Custom metric autoscaling for LLM inference with vLLM on OVHcloud AI Deploy and observability using MKS

Reference Architecture: Custom metric autoscaling for LLM inference with vLLM on OVHcloud AI Deploy and observability using MKS

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton10/02/2026
Manage your secrets using OVHcloud Secret Manager with External Secrets Operator (ESO) on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS)

Manage your secrets using OVHcloud Secret Manager with External Secrets Operator (ESO) on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS)

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache25/11/2025
Create encrypted Persistent Volumes on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes clusters with LUKS

Create encrypted Persistent Volumes on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes clusters with LUKS

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache19/08/2025
Discover Kubernetes 1.33 features - Topology aware routing in multi-zones Kubernetes clusters

Discover Kubernetes 1.33 features - Topology aware routing in multi-zones Kubernetes clusters

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache17/06/2025
Deploy your workloads on 3 availability zones with our new Managed Kubernetes Services (MKS) 'Premium' plan

Deploy your workloads on 3 availability zones with our new Managed Kubernetes Services (MKS) 'Premium' plan

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache19/05/2025