Reference Architecture: Custom metric autoscaling for LLM inference with vLLM on OVHcloud AI Deploy and observability using MKS

Take your LLM (Large Language Model) deployment to production level with comprehensive custom autoscaling configuration and advanced vLLM metrics observability.

This reference architecture describes a comprehensive solution for deploying, autoscaling and monitoring vLLM-based LLM workloads on OVHcloud infrastructure. It combinesAI Deploy, used for model serving with custom metric autoscaling, and Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS), which hosts the monitoring and observability stack. By leveraging application-level Prometheus metrics exposed by vLLM, AI Deploy can automatically scale inference replicas based on real workload demand, ensuring high availability, consistent performance under load and efficient GPU utilisation. This autoscaling mechanism allows the platform to react dynamically to traffic spikes while maintaining predictable latency for end users. On top of this scalable inference layer, the monitoring architecture provides observability through Prometheus, Grafana and Alertmanager. It enables real-time performance monitoring, capacity planning, and operational insights, while ensuring full data sovereignty for organisations running Large Language Models (LLMs) in production environments. What are the key benefits? Cost-effective : Leverage managed services to minimise operational overhead

: Leverage managed services to minimise operational overhead Real-time observability : Track Time-to-First-Token (TTFT), throughput, and resource utilisation

: Track Time-to-First-Token (TTFT), throughput, and resource utilisation Sovereign infrastructure : All metrics and data remain within European datacentres

: All metrics and data remain within European datacentres Production-ready : Persistent storage, high availability, and automated monitoring Context AI Deploy OVHcloud AI Deploy is a Container as a Service (CaaS) platform designed to help you deploy, manage and scale AI models. It provides a solution that allows you to optimally deploy your applications/APIs based on Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning (DL) or Large Language Models (LLMs). Key points to keep in mind: Easy to use: Bring your own custom Docker image and deploy it in a command line or a few clicks surely

Bring your own custom Docker image and deploy it in a command line or a few clicks surely High-performance computing: A complete range of GPUs available (H100, A100, V100S, L40S and L4)

A complete range of GPUs available (H100, A100, V100S, L40S and L4) Scalability and flexibility: Supports automatic scaling, allowing your model to effectively handle fluctuating workloads

Supports automatic scaling, allowing your model to effectively handle fluctuating workloads Cost-efficient: Billing per minute, no surcharges Managed Kubernetes Service OVHcloud MKS is a fully managed Kubernetes platform designed to help you deploy, operate, and scale containerised applications in production. It provides a secure and reliable Kubernetes environment without the operational overhead of managing the control plane. What should you keep in mind? Cost-efficient : Only pay for worker nodes and consumed resources, with no additional charge for the Kubernetes control plane

: Only pay for worker nodes and consumed resources, with no additional charge for the Kubernetes control plane Fully managed Kubernetes : Certified upstream Kubernetes with automated control plane management, upgrades and high availability

: Certified upstream Kubernetes with automated control plane management, upgrades and high availability Production-ready by design : Built-in integrations with OVHcloud Load Balancers, networking and persistent storage

: Built-in integrations with OVHcloud Load Balancers, networking and persistent storage Scalability and flexibility : Easily scale workloads and node pools to match application demand

: Easily scale workloads and node pools to match application demand Open and portable : Based on standard Kubernetes APIs, enabling seamless integration with open-source ecosystems and avoiding vendor lock-in In the following guide, all services are deployed within the OVHcloud Public Cloud. Overview of the architecture This reference architecture describes a complete, secure and scalable solution to: Deploy an LLM with vLLM and AI Deploy , benefiting from automatic scaling based on custom metrics to ensure high service availability - vLLM exposes /metrics via its public HTTPS endpoint on AI Deploy

, benefiting from automatic scaling based on custom metrics to ensure high service availability - vLLM exposes via its public HTTPS endpoint on AI Deploy Collect, store and visualise these vLLM metrics using Prometheus and Grafana on MKS

vLLM metrics monitoring and observability architecture overview

Here you will find the main components of the architecture. The solution comprises three main layers: vLLM containers running on top of GPUs for LLM inference

vLLM inference server exposing Prometheus metrics

Automatic scaling based on custom metrics to ensure high availability

HTTPS endpoints with Bearer token authentication To go further, some prerequisites must be checked! Prerequisites Before you begin, ensure you have: An OVHcloud Public Cloud account

account An OpenStack user with the Administrator role

with the role ovhai CLI available - install the ovhai CLI

- A Hugging Face access - create a Hugging Face account and generate an access token

- kubectl installed and helm installed (at least version 3.x) 🚀 Now you have all the ingredients for our recipe, it’s time to deploy the Ministral 14B using AI Deploy and vLLM Docker container! Architecture guide: From autoscaling to observability for LLMs served by vLLM Let’s set up and deploy this architecture!

Overview of the deployment workflow

✅ Note In this example, mistralai/Ministral-3-14B-Instruct-2512 is used. Choose the open-source model of your choice and follow the same steps, adapting the model slug (from Hugging Face), the versions and the GPU(s) flavour.

Remember that all of the following steps can be automated using OVHcloud APIs! Step 1 - Manage access tokens Before introducing the monitoring stack, this architecture starts with the deployment of the Ministral 3 14B on OVHcloud AI Deploy, configured to autoscale based on custom Prometheus metrics exposed by vLLM itself. Export your Hugging Face token.

bash Copy export MY_HF_TOKEN=hf_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Create a Bearer token to access your AI Deploy app once it's been deployed.

bash Copy ovhai token create --role operator ai_deploy_token=my_operator_token

Returning the following output: Id: 47292486-fb98-4a5b-8451-600895597a2b

Created At: 20-01-26 11:53:05

Updated At: 20-01-26 11:53:05

Spec:

Name: ai_deploy_token=my_operator_token

Role: AiTrainingOperator

Label Selector:

Status:

Value: XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Version: 1 You can now store and export your access token:

bash Copy export MY_OVHAI_ACCESS_TOKEN=XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Step 2 - LLM deployment using AI Deploy Before introducing the monitoring stack, this architecture starts with the deployment of the Ministral 3 14B on OVHcloud AI Deploy, configured to autoscale based on custom Prometheus metrics exposed by vLLM itself. 1. Define the targeted vLLM metric for autoscaling Before proceeding with the deployment of the Ministral 3 14B endpoint, you have to choose the metric you want to use as the trigger for scaling. Instead of relying solely on CPU/RAM utilisation, AI Deploy allows autoscaling decisions to be driven by application-level signals. To do this, you can consult the metrics exposed by vLLM. In this example, you can use a basic metric such as vllm:num_requests_running to scale the number of replicas based on real inference load. This enables: Faster reaction to traffic spikes

Better GPU utilisation

Reduced inference latency under load

Cost-efficient scaling Finally, the configuration chosen for scaling this application is as follows:

Value Parameter Description /metrics Metric source vLLM Prometheus endpoint vllm:num_requests_running Metric name Number of in-flight requests AVERAGE Aggregation Mean across replicas 50 Target value Desired load per replica 1 Min replicas Baseline capacity 3 Max replicas Burst capacity

✅ Note You can choose the metric that best suits your use case. You can also apply a patch to your AI Deploy deployment at any time to change the target metric for scaling.

When the average number of running requests exceeds 50, AI Deploy automatically provisions additional GPU-backed replicas. 2. Deploy Ministral 3 14B using AI Deploy Now you can deploy the LLM using the ovhai CLI. Key elements necessary for proper functioning: GPU-based inference: 1 x H100

vLLM OpenAI-compatible Docker image: vllm/vllm-openai:v0.13.0

Custom autoscaling rules based on Prometheus metrics: vllm:num_requests_running Below is the reference command used to deploy the mistralai/Ministral-3-14B-Instruct-2512:

bash Copy ovhai app run \ --name vllm-ministral-14B-autoscaling-custom-metric \ --default-http-port 8000 \ --label ai_deploy_token=my_operator_token \ --gpu 1 \ --flavor h100-1-gpu \ -e OUTLINES_CACHE_DIR=/tmp/.outlines \ -e HF_TOKEN=$MY_HF_TOKEN \ -e HF_HOME=/hub \ -e HF_DATASETS_TRUST_REMOTE_CODE=1 \ -e HF_HUB_ENABLE_HF_TRANSFER=0 \ -v standalone:/hub:rw \ -v standalone:/workspace:rw \ --liveness-probe-path /health \ --liveness-probe-port 8000 \ --liveness-initial-delay-seconds 300 \ --probe-path /v1/models \ --probe-port 8000 \ --initial-delay-seconds 300 \ --auto-min-replicas 1 \ --auto-max-replicas 3 \ --auto-custom-api-url "http://<SELF>:8000/metrics" \ --auto-custom-metric-format PROMETHEUS \ --auto-custom-value-location vllm:num_requests_running \ --auto-custom-target-value 50 \ --auto-custom-metric-aggregation-type AVERAGE \ vllm/vllm-openai:v0.13.0 \ -- bash -c "python3 -m vllm.entrypoints.openai.api_server \ --model mistralai/Ministral-3-14B-Instruct-2512 \ --tokenizer_mode mistral \ --load_format mistral \ --config_format mistral \ --enable-auto-tool-choice \ --tool-call-parser mistral \ --enable-prefix-caching"

How to understand the different parameters of this command? a. Start your AI Deploy app Launch a new app using ovhai CLI and name it. ovhai app run --name vllm-ministral-14B-autoscaling-custom-metric b. Define access Define the HTTP API port and restrict access to your token. --default-http-port 8000

--label ai_deploy_token=my_operator_token c. Configure GPU resources Specify the hardware type ( h100-1-gpu ), which refers to an NVIDIA H100 GPU and the number (1). --gpu 1

--flavor h100-1-gpu ⚠️WARNING! For this model, one H100 is sufficient, but if you want to deploy another model, you will need to check which GPU you need. Note that you can also access L40S and A100 GPUs for your LLM deployment. d. Set up environment variables Configure caching for the Outlines library (used for efficient text generation): -e OUTLINES_CACHE_DIR=/tmp/.outlines Pass the Hugging Face token ( $MY_HF_TOKEN ) for model authentication and download: -e HF_TOKEN=$MY_HF_TOKEN Set the Hugging Face cache directory to /hub (where models will be stored): -e HF_HOME=/hub Allow execution of custom remote code from Hugging Face datasets (required for some model behaviours): -e HF_DATASETS_TRUST_REMOTE_CODE=1 Disable Hugging Face Hub transfer acceleration (to use standard model downloading): -e HF_HUB_ENABLE_HF_TRANSFER=0 e. Mount persistent volumes Mount two persistent storage volumes: /hub → Stores Hugging Face model files /workspace → Main working directory The rw flag means read-write access. -v standalone:/hub:rw

-v standalone:/workspace:rw f. Health checks and readiness Configure liveness and readiness probes: /health verifies the container is alive /v1/models confirms the model is loaded and ready to serve requests The long initial delays (300 seconds) can be reduced; they correspond to the startup time of vLLM and the loading of the model on the GPU. --liveness-probe-path /health

--liveness-probe-port 8000

--liveness-initial-delay-seconds 300



--probe-path /v1/models

--probe-port 8000

--initial-delay-seconds 300 g. Autoscaling configuration (custom metrics) First set the minimum and maximum number of replicas. --auto-min-replicas 1

--auto-max-replicas 3 This guarantees basic availability (one replica always up) while allowing for peak capacity. Then enable autoscaling based on application-level metrics exposed by vLLM. --auto-custom-api-url "http://<SELF>:8000/metrics"

--auto-custom-metric-format PROMETHEUS

--auto-custom-value-location vllm:num_requests_running

--auto-custom-target-value 50

--auto-custom-metric-aggregation-type AVERAGE AI Deploy: Scrapes the local /metrics endpoint

endpoint Parses Prometheus-formatted metrics

Extracts the vllm:num_requests_running gauge

gauge Computes the average value across replicas Scaling behaviour: When the average number of in-flight requests exceeds 50 , AI Deploy adds replicas

, AI Deploy adds replicas When load decreases, replicas are scaled down This approach ensures high availability and predictable latency under fluctuating traffic. h. Choose the target Docker image and the startup command Use the official vLLM OpenAI-compatible Docker image. vllm/vllm-openai:v0.13.0 Finally, run the model inside the container using a Python command to launch the vLLM API server: python3 -m vllm.entrypoints.openai.api_server → Starts the OpenAI-compatible vLLM API server

→ Starts the OpenAI-compatible vLLM API server --model mistralai/Ministral-3-14B-Instruct-2512 → Loads the Ministral 3 14B model from Hugging Face

→ Loads the model from Hugging Face --tokenizer_mode mistral → Uses the Mistral tokenizer

→ Uses the --load_format mistral → Uses Mistral’s model loading format

→ Uses Mistral’s model loading format --config_format mistral → Ensures the model configuration follows Mistral’s standard

→ Ensures the model configuration follows Mistral’s standard --enable-auto-tool-choice → Automatic call of tools if necessary (function/tool call)

→ Automatic call of tools if necessary (function/tool call) --tool-call-parser mistral → Tool calling support

→ Tool calling support --enable-prefix-caching → Prefix caching for improved throughput and reduced latency You can now launch this command using ovhai CLI. 3. Check AI Deploy app status You can now check if your AI Deploy app is alive:

bash Copy ovhai app get <your_vllm_app_id>

Is your app in RUNNING status? Perfect! You can check in the logs that the server is started:

bash Copy ovhai app logs <your_vllm_app_id>

⚠️WARNING! This step may take a little time as the LLM must be loaded. 4. Test that the deployment is functional First you can request and send a prompt to the LLM. Launch the following query by asking the question of your choice:

bash Copy curl https://<your_vllm_app_id>.app.gra.ai.cloud.ovh.net/v1/chat/completions \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $MY_OVHAI_ACCESS_TOKEN" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "model": "mistralai/Ministral-3-14B-Instruct-2512", "messages": [ {"role": "system", "content": "You are a helpful assistant."}, {"role": "user", "content": "Give me the name of OVHcloud’s founder."} ], "stream": false }'

You can also verify access to vLLM metrics.

bash Copy curl -H "Authorization: Bearer $MY_OVHAI_ACCESS_TOKEN" \ https://<your_vllm_app_id>.app.gra.ai.cloud.ovh.net/metrics

If both tests show that the model deployment is functional and you receive 200 HTTP responses, you are ready to move on to the next step! The next step is to set up the observability and monitoring stack. This autoscaling mechanism is fully independent from Prometheus used for observability: AI Deploy queries the local /metrics endpoint internally

endpoint internally Prometheus scrapes the same metrics endpoint externally for monitoring, dashboards and potentially alerting This ensures: A single source of truth for metrics

No duplication of exporters

Consistent signals for scaling and observability Step 3 - Create an MKS cluster From OVHcloud Control Panel, create a Kubernetes cluster using the MKS. Consider using the following configuration for the current use case: Location : GRA ( Gravelines) - you can select the same region as for AI Deploy

: GRA ( Gravelines) - Network : Public You should see your cluster (e.g. prometheus-vllm-metrics-ai-deploy ) in the list, along with the following information:

If the status is green with the OK label, you can proceed to the next step. Step 4 - Configure Kubernetes access Download your kubeconfig file from the OVHcloud Control Panel and configure kubectl :

bash Copy # configure kubectl with your MKS cluster export KUBECONFIG=/path/to/your/kubeconfig-xxxxxx.yml # verify cluster connectivity kubectl cluster-info kubectl get nodes

Now,- you can create the values-prometheus.yaml file:

markdown Copy # general configuration nameOverride: "monitoring" fullnameOverride: "monitoring" # Prometheus configuration prometheus: prometheusSpec: # data retention (15d) retention: 15d # scrape interval (15s) scrapeInterval: 15s # persistent storage (required for production deployment) storageSpec: volumeClaimTemplate: spec: storageClassName: csi-cinder-high-speed # OVHcloud storage accessModes: ["ReadWriteOnce"] resources: requests: storage: 50Gi # (can be modified according to your needs) # scrape vLLM metrics from your AI Deploy instance (Ministral 3 14B) additionalScrapeConfigs: - job_name: 'vllm-ministral' scheme: https metrics_path: '/metrics' scrape_interval: 15s scrape_timeout: 10s # authentication using AI Deploy Bearer token stored Kubernetes Secret bearer_token_file: /etc/prometheus/secrets/vllm-auth-token/token static_configs: - targets: - '<APP_ID>.app.gra.ai.cloud.ovh.net' # /!\ REPLACE THE <APP_ID> by yours /!\ labels: service: 'vllm' model: 'ministral' environment: 'production' # TLS configuration tls_config: insecure_skip_verify: false # kube-prometheus-stack mounts the secret under /etc/prometheus/secrets/ and makes it accessible to Prometheus secrets: - vllm-auth-token # Grafana configuration (visualization layer) grafana: enabled: true # disable automatic datasource provisioning sidecar: datasources: enabled: false # persistent dashboards persistence: enabled: true storageClassName: csi-cinder-high-speed size: 10Gi # /!\ DEFINE ADMIN PASSWORD - REPLACE "test" BY YOURS /!\ adminPassword: "test" # access via OVHcloud LoadBalancer (public IP and managed LB) service: type: LoadBalancer port: 80 annotations: # optional : limiter l'accès à certaines IPs # service.beta.kubernetes.io/ovh-loadbalancer-allowed-sources: "1.2.3.4/32" # alertmanager (optional but recommended for production) alertmanager: enabled: true alertmanagerSpec: storage: volumeClaimTemplate: spec: storageClassName: csi-cinder-high-speed accessModes: ["ReadWriteOnce"] resources: requests: storage: 10Gi # cluster observability components nodeExporter: enabled: true kubeStateMetrics: enabled: true

✅ Note On OVHcloud MKS, persistent storage is handled automatically through the Cinder CSI driver. When a PersistentVolumeClaim (PVC) references a supported storageClassName such as csi-cinder-high-speed , OVHcloud dynamically provisions the underlying Block Storage volume and attaches it to the node running the pod. This enables stateful components like Prometheus, Alertmanager and Grafana to persist data reliably without any manual volume management, making the architecture fully cloud-native and operationally simple.

Then create the monitoring namespace:

bash Copy # create namespace kubectl create namespace monitoring # verify creation kubectl get namespaces | grep monitoring

Finally, configure the Bearer token secret to access vLLM metrics.

markdown Copy # create bearer token secret kubectl create secret generic vllm-auth-token \ --from-literal=token='"$MY_OVHAI_ACCESS_TOKEN"' \ -n monitoring # verify secret creation kubectl get secret vllm-auth-token -n monitoring # test token (optional) kubectl get secret vllm-auth-token -n monitoring \ -o jsonpath='{.data.token}' | base64 -d

Right, if everything is working, let's move on to deployment. Step 5 - Deploy Prometheus stack Add the Prometheus Helm repository and install the monitoring stack. The deployment creates: Prometheus StatefulSet with persistent storage

Grafana deployment with LoadBalancer access

Alertmanager for future alert configuration (optional)

Supporting components (node exporters, kube-state-metrics)

markdown Copy # add Helm repository helm repo add prometheus-community \ https://prometheus-community.github.io/helm-charts helm repo update # install monitoring stack helm install monitoring prometheus-community/kube-prometheus-stack \ --namespace monitoring \ --values values-prometheus.yaml \ --wait

Then you can retrieve the LoadBalancer IP address to access Grafana:

bash Copy kubectl get svc -n monitoring monitoring-grafana

Finally, open your browser to http://<EXTERNAL-IP> and login with: Username : admin

: Password : as configured in your values-prometheus.yaml file Step 6 - Create Grafana dashboards In this step, you will be able to access Grafana interface and add your Prometheus as a new data source, then create a complete dashboard with different vLLM metrics. 1. Add a new data source in Grafana First of all, create a new Prometheus connection inside Grafana: Navigate to Connections → Data sources → Add data source

→ → Select Prometheus

Configure URL: http://monitoring-prometheus:9090

Click Save & test

Now that your Prometheus has been configured as a new data source, you can create your Grafana dashboard. 2. Create your monitoring dashboard To begin with, you can use the following pre-configured Grafana dashboard by downloading this JSON file locally: In the left-hand menu, select Dashboard : Navigate to Dashboards → Import Upload the provided dashboard JSON Select Prometheus as datasource Click Import and select the vLLM-metrics-grafana-monitoring.json file

The dashboard provides real-time visibility for Ministral 3 14B deployed with vLLM container and OVHcloud AI Deploy. You can now track: Performance metrics : TTFT, inter-token latency, end-to-end latency

: TTFT, inter-token latency, end-to-end latency Throughput indicators : Requests per second, token generation rates

: Requests per second, token generation rates Resource utilisation : KV cache usage, active/waiting requests

: KV cache usage, active/waiting requests Capacity indicators : Queue depth, preemption rates

Here are the key metrics tracked and displayed in the Grafana dashboard:

Use case Description Metric Category Prometheus Metric User experience monitoring Time until first token generation Latency vllm:time_to_first_token_seconds Throughput optimisation Time between tokens Latency vllm:inter_token_latency_seconds SLA monitoring End-to-end request time Latency vllm:e2e_request_latency_seconds Capacity planning Successful requests counter Throughput vllm:request_success_total Memory management KV cache memory usage Resource vllm:kv_cache_usage_perc Load monitoring Active requests Queue vllm:num_requests_running Overload detection Queued requests Queue vllm:num_requests_waiting Peak load indicator Request preemptions Capacity vllm:num_preemptions_total Usage analytics Input tokens processed Tokens vllm:prompt_tokens_total Cost tracking Output tokens generated Tokens vllm:generation_tokens_total

Well done, you now have at your disposal: An endpoint of the Ministral 3 14B model deployed with vLLM thanks to OVHcloud AI Deploy and its autoscaling strategies based on custom metrics

and its autoscaling strategies based on custom metrics Prometheus for metrics collection and Grafana for visualisation/dashboards thanks to OVHcloud MKS But how can you check that everything will work when the load increases? Step 7 - Test autoscaling and real-time visualisation The first objective here is to force AI Deploy to: Increase vllm:num_requests_running

'Saturate' a single replica

Trigger the scale up

Observe replica increase + latency drop 1. Autoscaling testing strategy The goal is to combine: High concurrency

Long prompts (KVcache heavy)

(KVcache heavy) Long generations

Bursty load This is what vLLM autoscaling actually reacts to. To do so, a Python code can simulate the expected behaviour:

typescript Copy import time import threading import random from statistics import mean from openai import OpenAI from tqdm import tqdm APP_URL = "https://<APP_ID>.app.gra.ai.cloud.ovh.net/v1" # /!\ REPLACE THE <APP_ID> by yours /!\ MODEL = "mistralai/Ministral-3-14B-Instruct-2512" API_KEY = $MY_OVHAI_ACCESS_TOKEN CONCURRENT_WORKERS = 500 # concurrency (main scaling trigger) REQUESTS_PER_WORKER = 25 MAX_TOKENS = 768 # generation pressure # some random prompts SHORT_PROMPTS = [ "Summarize the theory of relativity.", "Explain what a transformer model is.", "What is Kubernetes autoscaling?" ] MEDIUM_PROMPTS = [ "Explain how attention mechanisms work in transformer-based models, including self-attention and multi-head attention.", "Describe how vLLM manages KV cache and why it impacts inference performance." ] LONG_PROMPTS = [ "Write a very detailed technical explanation of how large language models perform inference, " "including tokenization, embedding lookup, transformer layers, attention computation, KV cache usage, " "GPU memory management, and how batching affects latency and throughput. Use examples.", ] PROMPT_POOL = ( SHORT_PROMPTS * 2 + MEDIUM_PROMPTS * 4 + LONG_PROMPTS * 6 # bias toward long prompts ) # openai compliance client = OpenAI( base_url=APP_URL, api_key=API_KEY, ) # basic metrics latencies = [] errors = 0 lock = threading.Lock() # worker def worker(worker_id): global errors for _ in range(REQUESTS_PER_WORKER): prompt = random.choice(PROMPT_POOL) start = time.time() try: client.chat.completions.create( model=MODEL, messages=[{"role": "user", "content": prompt}], max_tokens=MAX_TOKENS, temperature=0.7, ) elapsed = time.time() - start with lock: latencies.append(elapsed) except Exception as e: with lock: errors += 1 # run threads = [] start_time = time.time() print("Starting autoscaling stress test...") print(f"Concurrency: {CONCURRENT_WORKERS}") print(f"Total requests: {CONCURRENT_WORKERS * REQUESTS_PER_WORKER}") for i in range(CONCURRENT_WORKERS): t = threading.Thread(target=worker, args=(i,)) t.start() threads.append(t) for t in threads: t.join() total_time = time.time() - start_time # results print("

=== AUTOSCALING BENCH RESULTS ===") print(f"Total requests sent: {len(latencies) + errors}") print(f"Successful requests: {len(latencies)}") print(f"Errors: {errors}") print(f"Total wall time: {total_time:.2f}s") if latencies: print(f"Avg latency: {mean(latencies):.2f}s") print(f"Min latency: {min(latencies):.2f}s") print(f"Max latency: {max(latencies):.2f}s") print(f"Throughput: {len(latencies)/total_time:.2f} req/s")

How can you verify that autoscaling is working and that the load is being handled correctly without latency skyrocketing? 2. Hardware and platform-level monitoring First, AI Deploy Grafana answers 'What resources are being used and how many replicas exist?'. GPU utilisation, GPU memory, CPU, RAM and replica count are monitored through OVHcloud AI Deploy Grafana (monitoring URL), which exposes infrastructure and runtime metrics for the AI Deploy application. This layer provides visibility into resource saturation and scaling events managed by the AI Deploy platform itself. Access it using the following URL (do not forget to replace <APP_ID> by yours): https://monitoring.gra.ai.cloud.ovh.net/d/app/app-monitoring?var-app= <APP_ID> &orgId=1 For example, check GPU/RAM metrics:

You can also monitor scale ups and downs in real time, as well as information on HTTP calls and much more!

3. Software and application-level monitoring Next the combination of MKS + Prometheus + Grafana answers 'How the inference engine behaves internally'. In fact, vLLM internal metrics (request concurrency, token throughput, latency indicators, KV cache pressure, etc.) are collected via the vLLM /metrics endpoint and scraped by Prometheus running on OVHcloud MKS, then visualised in a dedicated Grafana instance. This layer focuses on model behaviour and inference performance. Find all these metrics via (just replace <EXTERNAL-IP> ): http:// <EXTERNAL-IP> /d/vllm-ministral-monitoring/ministral-14b-vllm-metrics-monitoring?orgId=1 Find key metrics such as TTF, etc:

You can also find some information about 'Model load and throughput':