OVHcloud Blog

Articles with the tag “prometheus”
Reference Architecture: Deploying a vision-language model with vLLM on OVHcloud MKS for high performance inference and full observability
OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton10/04/2026
Reference Architecture: Custom metric autoscaling for LLM inference with vLLM on OVHcloud AI Deploy and observability using MKS
OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton10/02/2026
Picking our Prometheus' remote storage
OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset17/04/2023
Benchmarking Prometheus like a pro with k6
OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset04/04/2023
Benchmarking Prometheus promql performance
OVHcloud EngineeringJulien Girard17/03/2023
Prometheus' remote storage playground
OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset05/03/2023
Welcome to Prometheus world of remote storage
OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset16/02/2023