OVHcloud Blog

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Articles with the tag “prometheus”

Reference Architecture: Deploying a vision-language model with vLLM on OVHcloud MKS for high performance inference and full observability

Reference Architecture: Deploying a vision-language model with vLLM on OVHcloud MKS for high performance inference and full observability

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton10/04/2026
Reference Architecture: Custom metric autoscaling for LLM inference with vLLM on OVHcloud AI Deploy and observability using MKS

Reference Architecture: Custom metric autoscaling for LLM inference with vLLM on OVHcloud AI Deploy and observability using MKS

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton10/02/2026
Picking our Prometheus' remote storage

Picking our Prometheus' remote storage

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset17/04/2023
Benchmarking Prometheus like a pro with k6

Benchmarking Prometheus like a pro with k6

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset04/04/2023
Benchmarking Prometheus promql performance

Benchmarking Prometheus promql performance

OVHcloud EngineeringJulien Girard17/03/2023
Prometheus' remote storage playground

Prometheus' remote storage playground

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset05/03/2023
Welcome to Prometheus world of remote storage

Welcome to Prometheus world of remote storage

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset16/02/2023