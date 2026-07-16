Benchmarking Prometheus promql performance

Here @OVHCloud, we try to replace our legacy metrics oriented infrastructure. This infrastructure matters a lot for us as internal teams use it to supervise the core services of OVH, so before making any choices, we wanted to apply a bullet proof test to the challengers. You can do two main things with a storage backend. You can write in it or you can read from it. That on the test of this last part we are focusing on today. We wanted our test to reproduce a production oriented scenario, let’s see how we build it.

In this blog post we wont cover the building of the underlying TSDB as it could apply to any of them as long as it ensure PromQL compatibility. We will also assume that you can write to the TSDB using Prometheus remote write protocol. Now that we have our bench cluster up and running, we need to fill it up with data and this is the subject of the following part. Let’s find some "real" data As a cloud provider, all our solutions use compute instances wherever they are virtual or baremetal. One of our most common use case is to “look” at system server metrics through automatic recording rules or through Grafana dashboards. All this query are PromQL expressions. To emulate our ingestion workflow, we deployed nodes exposing their metrics trough node exporter. We also charge couples of Prometheus to scrap them several time to emulate a large amount of host (several thousands of them). Those Prometheus are in charge of writing scrapped metrics to various backend we are benchmarking using remote write protocol. After waiting several hours or day, our backend is full of data and we can move on. If you need more info on this subject, we have written another blog post about it. It’s time to bench As we said it earlier, our read production workload has two components: automatic recording rules and Grafana dashboards. As our alerting system is not widely distributed, we won’t discuss it here, so let’s focus on the Grafana part. A dashboard is a collection of requests to execute against a backend, this is why we have extracted both range and instant the queries from one. Once we have got this first result, we need a way to execute this request against the backend. As a PromQL request is mainly an HTTP call, we can use an http benchmark tool as a support for our test. One of the most widely used is Apache JMeter and this is the one we have used.