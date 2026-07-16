Reference Architecture: Deploying a vision-language model with vLLM on OVHcloud MKS for high performance inference and full observability

Ensure complete digital sovereignty of your AI models with end-to-end control through open-source solutions on OVHcloud’s Managed Kubernetes Service.

This reference architecture demonstrates how to deploy a Large Language Model (LLM) inference system using vLLM on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS). The solution leverages NVIDIA L40S GPUs to serve the Qwen3-VL-8B-Instruct multimodal model (vision + text) with OpenAI-compatible API endpoints. This comprehensive guide shows you how to deploy, to scale automatically, and how to monitor vLLM-based LLM workloads on the OVHcloud infrastructure. What are the key benefits? Cost-effectiveness: Leverage managed services to minimise operational overhead

Leverage managed services to minimise operational overhead Real-time observability: Track Time-to-First-Token (TTFT), throughput, and resource utilisation

Track Time-to-First-Token (TTFT), throughput, and resource utilisation Sovereign infrastructure: Keep all metrics and data within European datacentres

Keep all metrics and data within European datacentres Scalable by design: Automatically scale GPU inference replicas based on real workload demand Context Managed Kubernetes Service OVHcloud MKS is a fully managed Kubernetes platform designed to help you deploy, operate, and scale containerised applications in production. It provides a secure and reliable Kubernetes environment without the operational overhead of managing the control plane. How does this benefit you? Cost-efficient : Pay only for worker nodes and consumed resources, with no additional charge for the Kubernetes control plane

: Pay only for worker nodes and consumed resources, with no additional charge for the Kubernetes control plane Fully managed Kubernetes : Certified upstream Kubernetes with automated control plane management, provided upgrades and high availability

: Certified upstream Kubernetes with automated control plane management, provided upgrades and high availability Production-ready by design : Built-in integrations with OVHcloud Load Balancers, networking, and persistent storage

: Built-in integrations with OVHcloud Load Balancers, networking, and persistent storage Scalable and flexible : Scale workloads easily, node pools to match application demand

: Scale workloads easily, node pools to match application demand Open and portable : Based on standard Kubernetes APIs, enable seamless integration with open-source ecosystems and avoid vendor lock-in In the following guide, all services are deployed within the OVHcloud Public Cloud. Architecture overview This reference architecture demonstrates a basic deployment of vLLM for vision-language model inference on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service, featuring: High-availability deployment with 2 GPU nodes (NVIDIA L40S)

with 2 GPU nodes (NVIDIA L40S) Optimised GPU utilisation with proper driver configuration

with proper driver configuration Scalable infrastructure supporting vision-language models

supporting vision-language models Comprehensive monitoring using Prometheus, Grafana, and DCGM

using Prometheus, Grafana, and DCGM Full observability for both application and hardware metrics Data flow:

Data Flow

User → LoadBalancer → Gateway → NGINX Ingress → "Qwen3 VL" Service → vLLM Pod → GPU

Response follows reverse path with streaming support Prerequisites Before you begin, ensure you have: An OVHcloud Public Cloud account

account An OpenStack user with the Administrator role

with the role Hugging Face access – create a Hugging Face account and generate an access token

– kubectl already installed and helm installed (at least version 3.x) 🚀 Now you have all the ingredients, it’s time to deploy the recipe for Qwen/Qwen3-VL-8B-Instruct using vLLM and MKS! Architecture guide: Native GPU deployment of vLLM on MKS with full stack observability This reference architecture describes a Large Language Model deployment using vLLM inference server and Kubernetes, to enjoy the benefits of a service that's both highly available and monitorable in real time. Step 1 - Create MKS cluster and Node pools From OVHcloud Control Panel, create a Kubernetes cluster using the MKS. Navigate to: Public Cloud → Managed Kubernetes Service → Create a cluster 1. Configure cluster Consider using the following configuration for the current use case: Name: vllm-deployment-l40s-qwen3-8b

Location : 1-AZ Region - Gravelines ( GRA11 )

: 1-AZ Region - Gravelines ( ) Plan: Free (or Standard)

Free (or Standard) Network : attach a Private network (e.g. 0000 - AI Private Network )

: attach a (e.g. ) Version: Latest stable (e.g. 1.34 ) 2. Create GPU Node pool During the cluster creation, configure the vLLM Node pool for GPUs: Node pool name: vllm

Flavor: L40S-90

Number of nodes: 2

Autoscaling: Disabled (OFF) Why L40S-90? Cost-effective for single-model deployment (1 GPU per node)

Sufficient RAM (90GB) for Qwen3-VL-8B model You should see your cluster (e.g. vllm-deployment-l40s-qwen3-8b ) in the list, along with the following information:

You can now set up the node pool dedicated to monitoring. 3. Create CPU Node pool From your cluster, click on Add a node pool and configure it as follow: Node pool name: monitoring

Flavor: B2-15

Number of nodes: 1

Autoscaling: Disabled (OFF)

✅ Note Monitoring stack can run on GPU nodes if cost is a concern. Dedicated CPU node provides better isolation and resource management.

If the status is green with the OK label, you can proceed to the next step. 4. Configure Kubernetes access Once your nodes have been provisioned, you can download the Kubeconfig file and configure kubectl with your MKS cluster.

bash Copy # configure kubectl with your MKS cluster export KUBECONFIG=/path/to/your/kubeconfig-xxxxxx.yml # verify cluster connectivity kubectl cluster-info kubectl get nodes

Returning: NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION

monitoring-node-xxxxxx Ready <none> 1d v1.34.2

vllm-node-yyyyyy Ready <none> 1d v1.34.2

vllm-node-zzzzzz Ready <none> 1d v1.34.2 Before going further, add a label to the CPU node for monitoring workloads.

bash Copy CPU_NODE=$(kubectl get nodes -o json | \ jq -r '.items[] | select(.status.allocatable."nvidia.com/gpu" == null) | .metadata.name') kubectl label node $CPU_NODE node-role=monitoring

Finally, check with the following command:

bash Copy NAME GPU ROLE monitoring-node-xxxxxx <none> monitoring vllm-node-yyyyyy 1 <none> vllm-node-zzzzzz 1 <none>

Once both nodes are in Ready status, you can proceed to the next step. Step 2 - Install GPU operator To start, consider setting up the GPU operator.

✅ Note This step is based on this OVHcloud documentation: Deploying a GPU application on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service

1. Add NVIDIA helm repository and create namespace Add NVIDIA helm repo:

bash Copy helm repo add nvidia https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia helm repo update

And create Namespace as follow.

bash Copy kubectl create namespace gpu-operator

2. Install GPU operator with correct configuration The GPU Operator must be configured with specific driver versions to ensure compatibility with vLLM containers. However, the default installation uses recent drivers ( 580.x with CUDA 13.x ) which are incompatible with vLLM containers ( CUDA 12.x ). Solution: Force driver version 535.183.01 ( CUDA 12.2 ).

bash Copy helm install gpu-operator nvidia/gpu-operator \ -n gpu-operator \ --set driver.enabled=true \ --set driver.version="535.183.01" \ --set toolkit.enabled=true \ --set operator.defaultRuntime=containerd \ --set devicePlugin.enabled=true \ --set dcgmExporter.enabled=true \ --set dcgmExporter.image="dcgm-exporter" \ --set dcgmExporter.version="3.1.7-3.1.4-ubuntu20.04" \ --set gfd.enabled=true \ --set migManager.enabled=false \ --set nodeStatusExporter.enabled=true \ --set validator.driver.enable=false \ --set validator.toolkit.enable=false \ --set validator.plugin.enable=false \ --timeout 20m

✅ Note Specifying the DCGM version may only be necessary if you encounter problems with the default image (e.g. ‘ImagePullBackOff’ ). If this is the case, add the following parameters:

--set dcgmExporter.repository="nvcr.io/nvidia/k8s"

--set dcgmExporter.image="dcgm-exporter"

--set dcgmExporter.version="3.1.7-3.1.4-ubuntu20.04"

bash Copy kubectl get pods -n gpu-operator

Note that all pods should reach Running state in 5-10 minutes. You can also check the GPU availability:

bash Copy kubectl get nodes -o json | jq -r '.items[] | select(.status.allocatable."nvidia.com/gpu" != null) | "\(.metadata.name): \(.status.allocatable."nvidia.com/gpu") GPU(s)"'

Returning: vllm-node- yyyyyy : 1 GPU(s)

vllm-node-zzzzzz: 1 GPU(s) And you can test to run nvidia-smi :

bash Copy DRIVER_POD=$(kubectl get pods -n gpu-operator -l app=nvidia-driver-daemonset -o name | head -1) kubectl exec -n gpu-operator $DRIVER_POD -- nvidia-smi

If GPU tests are working properly, you can move on DCGM service configuration. 3. Configure DCGM service Why is DCGM Exporter required? DCGM (Data Centre GPU Manager) is NVIDIA's official tool for monitoring GPUs in production. The goal is to be able to collect and display metrics from both GPU nodes.

GPU monitoring with DCGM

The metrics provided are: DCGM_FI_DEV_GPU_UTIL - GPU utilisation (%)

- GPU utilisation (%) DCGM_FI_DEV_GPU_TEMP - GPU temperature (°C)

- GPU temperature (°C) DCGM_FI_DEV_FB_USED - VRAM used (MB)

- VRAM used (MB) DCGM_FI_DEV_FB_FREE - Free VRAM (MB)

- Free VRAM (MB) DCGM_FI_DEV_POWER_USAGE - Power consumption (W)

- Power consumption (W) And 50+ other GPU metrics Next, ensure DCGM service has the correct labels and port configuration:

bash Copy kubectl patch svc nvidia-dcgm-exporter -n gpu-operator --type merge -p '{ "metadata": { "labels": { "app": "nvidia-dcgm-exporter" } }, "spec": { "ports": [ { "name": "metrics", "port": 9400, "targetPort": 9400, "protocol": "TCP" } ] } }'

Verify the endpoints (should show 2 IPs, one per GPU node).

bash Copy kubectl get endpoints nvidia-dcgm-exporter -n gpu-operator

NAME ENDPOINTS AGE

nvidia-dcgm-exporter x.x.x.x:9400,x.x.x.x:9400 17d Step 3 - Deploy Qwen3 VL 8B with vLLM inference server The deployment of the Qwen 3 VL 8B model on two L40S GPU nodes is carried out in several stages. 1. Create namespace and Hugging Face secret Start by creating Namespace:

bash Copy kubectl create namespace vllm

Next, you must retrieve your Hugging Face token and replace the HF_TOKEN value by your own:

bash Copy export HF_TOKEN="hf_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"

Create your secret as follow:

bash Copy kubectl create secret generic huggingface-secret \ --from-literal=token=$HF_TOKEN \ --namespace=vllm

Verify you obtain the following output by launching:

bash Copy kubectl get secret huggingface-secret -n vllm

NAME TYPE DATA AGE

huggingface-secret Opaque 1 14d 2. Create vLLM deployment configuration First, you can create vllm-deployment-2nodes.yaml file. Deploy vLLM:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f vllm-deployment-2nodes.yaml

You can monitor the deployment (it should take 8-10 minutes for model download and loading).

bash Copy kubectl get pods -n vllm -o wide -w

Expected output after 10 minutes:

bash Copy NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE IP NODE qwen3-vl-xxxx-yyy 1/1 Running 0 1d X.X.X.X vllm-node-yyyyyy qwen3-vl-xxxx-zzz 1/1 Running 0 1d X.X.X.X vllm-node-zzzzzz

You can also check the container logs:

bash Copy kubectl logs -f -n vllm <pod-name>

You should find in the logs: " Uvicorn running on http://0.0.0.0:8000 " Is everything installed correctly? Then let's move on to the next step. 3. Add service label Ensure service has the correct label for ServiceMonitor discovery.

bash Copy kubectl label svc qwen3-vl-service -n vllm app=qwen3-vl --overwrite

You can now verify by launching the following command.

bash Copy kubectl get svc qwen3-vl-service -n vllm --show-labels | grep "app=qwen3-vl"

Returning: qwen3-vl-service ClusterIP X.X.X.X <none> 8000/TCP 1d app=qwen3-vl Step 4 - Install NGINX ingress controller

⚠️ Moving beyond Ingress Follow this tutorial if you want to use Gateway instead of Ingress.

1. Add helm repository and configure Ingress First of all, add helm repository:

bash Copy helm repo add ingress-nginx https://kubernetes.github.io/ingress-nginx helm repo update

Create configuration file with ingress-nginx-values.yaml . Then, install NGINX Ingress:

bash Copy helm install ingress-nginx ingress-nginx/ingress-nginx \ --namespace ingress-nginx \ --create-namespace \ -f ingress-nginx-values.yaml \ --wait

Wait for LoadBalancer IP. The external IP assignment should take 1-2 minutes.

bash Copy kubectl get svc -n ingress-nginx ingress-nginx-controller -w

Once <EXTERNAL-IP> is no longer , Ctrl+C and export it:

bash Copy export EXTERNAL_IP=<EXTERNAL-IP> echo "API URL: http://$EXTERNAL_IP"

2. Create vLLM Ingress resource Next, create vLLM Ingress using vllm-ingress.yaml . Apply it as follow:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f vllm-ingress.yaml

You can now test different API calls to verify that your deployment is functional. 3. Test API Firstly, check if the model is available:

bash Copy curl http://$EXTERNAL_IP/v1/models | jq

json Copy { "object": "list", "data": [ { "id": "qwen3-vl-8b", "object": "model", "created": 1772472143, "owned_by": "vllm", "root": "Qwen/Qwen3-VL-8B-Instruct", "parent": null, "max_model_len": 8192, "permission": [ { "id": "modelperm-8fb35cdd3208b068", "object": "model_permission", "created": 1772472143, "allow_create_engine": false, "allow_sampling": true, "allow_logprobs": true, "allow_search_indices": false, "allow_view": true, "allow_fine_tuning": false, "organization": "*", "group": null, "is_blocking": false } ] } ] }

Next, test inference using the following request:

bash Copy curl http://$EXTERNAL_IP/v1/chat/completions \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "model": "qwen3-vl-8b", "messages": [{"role": "user", "content": "Count from 1 to 10."}], "max_tokens": 100 }' | jq '.choices[0].message.content'

"1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10" Great! You're almost there… Step 5 - Install Prometheus stack Now, set up the monitoring stack that provides complete observability for application-level (vLLM) and hardware-level (GPU) metrics:

Monitoring architecture

1. Add helm repository and create namespace Add Prometheus helm repo:

bash Copy helm repo add prometheus-community https://prometheus-community.github.io/helm-charts helm repo update

Then, create the monitoring Namespace.

bash Copy kubectl create namespace monitoring

2. Create Prometheus deployment configuration and installation First, create prometheus.yaml file. Install Prometheus stack:

bash Copy helm install prometheus prometheus-community/kube-prometheus-stack \ -n monitoring \ -f prometheus.yaml \ --timeout 10m \ --wait

Now, monitor its installation and wait until the pods are ready:

bash Copy kubectl get pods -n monitoring -w

If all pods are running successfully, you can proceed to the next step. 3. Check that the installation is operational First access Grafana in background:

bash Copy kubectl port-forward -n monitoring svc/prometheus-grafana 3000:80 &

Test Grafana health:

bash Copy curl -s http://localhost:3000/api/health | jq

json Copy { "database": "ok", "version": "12.3.3", "commit": "2a14494b2d6ab60f860d8b27603d0ccb264336f6" }

You can now access to Grafana locally via http://localhost:3000 . You will have to use: Login: admin

Password: Admin123!vLLM

Well done! You can now proceed to the configuration step. Step 6 - Configure ServiceMonitors The ServiceMonitors is used to tell Prometheus which endpoints to scrape for metrics. 1. Create vLLM ServiceMonitor Retrieve the file from the GitHub repository: vllm-servicemonitor.yaml . Next, apply and check that the ServiceMonitor vllm-metrics exists:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f vllm-servicemonitor.yaml kubectl get servicemonitor -n vllm

2. Create DCGM ServiceMonitor First, create the dcgm-servicemonitor.yaml file. Once again, apply and verify:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f dcgm-servicemonitor.yaml kubectl get servicemonitor -n gpu-operator

bash Copy gpu-operator 1d nvidia-dcgm-exporter 1d nvidia-node-status-exporter 1d

3. Configure Prometheus for Cross-Namespace discovery Apply a patch to allow Prometheus to discover ServiceMonitors in all namespaces.

bash Copy kubectl patch prometheus prometheus-kube-prometheus-prometheus -n monitoring --type merge -p '{ "spec": { "serviceMonitorNamespaceSelector": {}, "podMonitorNamespaceSelector": {} } }'

Now you have to restart Prometheus. Delete Prometheus pod to force configuration reload Wait for Prometheus to restart

bash Copy kubectl delete pod prometheus-prometheus-kube-prometheus-prometheus-0 -n monitoring kubectl wait --for=condition=Ready \ pod/prometheus-prometheus-kube-prometheus-prometheus-0 \ -n monitoring \ --timeout=180s

Wait about 2 minutes for discovery and finally, verify targets:

bash Copy kubectl port-forward -n monitoring \ prometheus-prometheus-kube-prometheus-prometheus-0 9090:9090 &

You can open in browser: http://localhost:9090/targets and search for: vllm

dcgm Note that the expected targets are: serviceMonitor/vllm/vllm-metrics/0 (2/2 UP)

serviceMonitor/gpu-operator/nvidia-dcgm-exporter/0 (2/2 UP) Step 7 - Create Grafana dashboards In this final step, the goal is to create two Grafana dashboards to track both the software side with vLLM metrics and the hardware metrics that will monitor the GPU consumption and system. 1. vLLM application metrics The dashboard provides insights into vLLM application performance, request handling, and resource utilization based on the following metrics:

Type Unit Metric Description Dashboard Usage Counter count vllm:request_success_total Total successful requests Request Rate, Total Requests Gauge count vllm:num_requests_running Requests currently being processed Queue Depth, Active Requests Gauge count vllm:num_requests_waiting Requests waiting in queue Queue Depth, Queued Requests Histogram seconds vllm:time_to_first_token_seconds Latency until first token generated TTFT P50/P95/P99 Histogram seconds vllm:e2e_request_latency_seconds Total end-to-end latency E2E Latency P50/P95/P99 Counter count vllm:generation_tokens_total Total tokens generated (output) Token Generation Rate, Throughput Counter count vllm:prompt_tokens_total Total prompt tokens (input) Token Generation Rate, Avg Tokens Gauge 0-1 (0-100%) vllm:kv_cache_usage_perc GPU KV cache utilization KV Cache Usage Counter count vllm:prefix_cache_hits_total Number of prefix cache hits Cache Hit Rate Counter count vllm:prefix_cache_queries_total Number of prefix cache queries Cache Hit Rate Histogram seconds vllm:request_queue_time_seconds Time spent waiting in queue Request Queue Time Histogram seconds vllm:request_prefill_time_seconds Prefill phase time Prefill Time Histogram seconds vllm:request_decode_time_seconds Decode phase time Decode Time Histogram seconds vllm:inter_token_latency_seconds Latency between each token Inter-Token Latency Counter count vllm:num_preemptions_total Number of preemptions (OOM) Preemptions Counter count vllm:prompt_tokens_cached_total Prompt tokens cached Cached Tokens Histogram count vllm:request_prompt_tokens Prompt size distribution (Table) Histogram count vllm:request_generation_tokens Generated tokens distribution (Table) Histogram count vllm:iteration_tokens_total Tokens per iteration (Advanced analysis)

This vLLM Grafana dashboard is composed of 23 panels: The dashboard provides insights into LLM application performance, request handling, and resource utilisation based on the previous metrics.

Type Nombre Panels Timeseries 12 Request Rate, Queue Depth, TTFT, E2E Latency, Token Gen, Cache Usage, Cache Hit, Queue Time, Prefill/Decode, Inter-Token, Preemptions, Avg Tokens Stat 10 Throughput, TTFT P95, Active Req, Queued Req, Cache Hit Rate, Cache Usage, Total Req, Total Tokens, Cached Tokens, Preemptions Table 1 Pod Performance

Now create the dashboard using vllm-app-dashboard.json . Then, launch:

bash Copy echo "Importing vLLM application dashboard..." curl -X POST \ 'http://localhost:3000/api/dashboards/db' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -u 'admin:Admin123!vLLM' \ -d @vllm-app-dashboard.json | jq '.status, .url'

Next, you an access the vLLM dashboard and follow metrics in real time:

This dashboard is also essential to track hardware consumption for comprehensive monitoring. 2. GPU hardware metrics Take advantage of the most useful DCGM metrics to check both the functioning and consumption of your hardware resources:

Type Unit Metric Description Dashboard Usage Normal Thresholds Gauge % (0-100) DCGM_FI_DEV_GPU_UTIL GPU utilization (compute) GPU Utilization 70-95% optimal Gauge °C DCGM_FI_DEV_GPU_TEMP GPU temperature GPU Temperature < 85°C normal Gauge MB DCGM_FI_DEV_FB_USED VRAM used GPU Memory Used Variable by model Gauge MB DCGM_FI_DEV_FB_FREE VRAM free GPU Memory Free > 2GB recommended Gauge Watts DCGM_FI_DEV_POWER_USAGE Power consumption GPU Power Usage < 300W (L40S) Gauge MHz DCGM_FI_DEV_SM_CLOCK GPU clock speed (compute) GPU Clock Speed Variable Gauge MHz DCGM_FI_DEV_MEM_CLOCK Memory clock speed Memory Clock Speed Variable Counter bytes/s DCGM_FI_DEV_NVLINK_BANDWIDTH_TOTAL Total NVLink bandwidth NVLink Bandwidth (If multi-GPU) Counter bytes DCGM_FI_DEV_PCIE_TX_BYTES PCIe data transmitted PCIe TX (I/O monitoring) Counter bytes DCGM_FI_DEV_PCIE_RX_BYTES PCIe data received PCIe RX (I/O monitoring) Counter count DCGM_FI_DEV_ECC_DBE_VOL_TOTAL ECC double-bit errors (Health check) 0 ideal Counter count DCGM_FI_DEV_ECC_SBE_VOL_TOTAL ECC single-bit errors (Health check) < 10/day acceptable

This hardware Grafana dashboard is composed of 13 panels with GPU hardware and system metrics. A detailed view is also available GPU util (%), temperature (°C), vRAM (GB) and power (Watt).

Type Count Panels Timeseries 8 GPU Util, GPU Mem, GPU Temp, GPU Power, CPU Usage, RAM Usage, Network I/O, Disk I/O Stat 4 Avg GPU Util, Avg GPU Temp, Total GPU Mem, Total GPU Power Table 1 Hardware Status

Please refer to hardware-dashboard.json by loading it as follows:

bash Copy echo "Importing hardware dashboard..." curl -X POST \ 'http://localhost:3000/api/dashboards/db' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -u 'admin:Admin123!vLLM' \ -d @hardware-dashboard.json | jq '.status, .url'

Finally, track resource consumption using this hardware dashboard:

Congratulations! Everything is working. You can now test your model and track the various metrics in real time. Step 8 - LLM testing and performance tracking Start by installing Python dependencies:

bash Copy pip3 install openai tqdm

Replace the <EXTERNAL_IP> by the vLLM service external IP and launch the performance test thanks to the following Python code :

python Copy import time import threading import random from statistics import mean from openai import OpenAI from tqdm import tqdm APP_URL = "http://94.23.185.22/v1" MODEL = "qwen3-vl-8b" CONCURRENT_WORKERS = 500 # concurrency REQUESTS_PER_WORKER = 10 MAX_TOKENS = 200 # generation pressure # some random prompts SHORT_PROMPTS = [ "Summarize the theory of relativity.", "Explain what a transformer model is.", "What is Kubernetes autoscaling?" ] MEDIUM_PROMPTS = [ "Explain how attention mechanisms work in transformer-based models, including self-attention and multi-head attention.", "Describe how vLLM manages KV cache and why it impacts inference performance." ] LONG_PROMPTS = [ "Write a very detailed technical explanation of how large language models perform inference, " "including tokenization, embedding lookup, transformer layers, attention computation, KV cache usage, " "GPU memory management, and how batching affects latency and throughput. Use examples.", ] PROMPT_POOL = ( SHORT_PROMPTS * 2 + MEDIUM_PROMPTS * 4 + LONG_PROMPTS * 6 # bias toward long prompts ) # openai compliance client = OpenAI( base_url=APP_URL, api_key="foo" ) # basic metrics latencies = [] errors = 0 lock = threading.Lock() # worker def worker(worker_id): global errors for _ in range(REQUESTS_PER_WORKER): prompt = random.choice(PROMPT_POOL) start = time.time() try: client.chat.completions.create( model=MODEL, messages=[{"role": "user", "content": prompt}], max_tokens=MAX_TOKENS, temperature=0.7, ) elapsed = time.time() - start with lock: latencies.append(elapsed) except Exception as e: with lock: errors += 1 # run threads = [] start_time = time.time() print("

-> STARTING PERFORMANCE TEST:") print(f"Concurrency: {CONCURRENT_WORKERS}") print(f"Total requests: {CONCURRENT_WORKERS * REQUESTS_PER_WORKER}") for i in range(CONCURRENT_WORKERS): t = threading.Thread(target=worker, args=(i,)) t.start() threads.append(t) for t in threads: t.join() total_time = time.time() - start_time # results print("

-> BENCH RESULTS:") print(f"Total requests sent: {len(latencies) + errors}") print(f"Successful requests: {len(latencies)}") print(f"Errors: {errors}") print(f"Total wall time: {total_time:.2f}s") if latencies: print(f"Avg latency: {mean(latencies):.2f}s") print(f"Min latency: {min(latencies):.2f}s") print(f"Max latency: {max(latencies):.2f}s") print(f"Throughput: {len(latencies)/total_time:.2f} req/s")

Returning:

yaml Copy -> STARTING PERFORMANCE TEST: Concurrency: 500 Total requests: 5000 -> BENCH RESULTS: Total requests sent: 5000 Successful requests: 5000 Errors: 0 Total wall time: 225.54s Avg latency: 21.45s Min latency: 6.06s Max latency: 25.19s Throughput: 22.17 req/s