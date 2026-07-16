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Reference Architecture: Deploying a vision-language model with vLLM on OVHcloud MKS for high performance inference and full observability

Eléa Petton10/04/202613 min read
AI,GPU,Kubernetes,LLM,Open Source,OVHcloud,prometheus,Public Cloud,vLLM
Reference Architecture: Deploying a vision-language model with vLLM on OVHcloud MKS for high performance inference and full observability

Ensure complete digital sovereignty of your AI models with end-to-end control through open-source solutions on OVHcloud’s Managed Kubernetes Service.

This reference architecture demonstrates how to deploy a Large Language Model (LLM) inference system using vLLM on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS). The solution leverages NVIDIA L40S GPUs to serve the Qwen3-VL-8B-Instruct multimodal model (vision + text) with OpenAI-compatible API endpoints.

This comprehensive guide shows you how to deploy, to scale automatically, and how to monitor vLLM-based LLM workloads on the OVHcloud infrastructure.

What are the key benefits?

  • Cost-effectiveness: Leverage managed services to minimise operational overhead
  • Real-time observability: Track Time-to-First-Token (TTFT), throughput, and resource utilisation
  • Sovereign infrastructure: Keep all metrics and data within European datacentres
  • Scalable by design: Automatically scale GPU inference replicas based on real workload demand

Context

Managed Kubernetes Service

OVHcloud MKS is a fully managed Kubernetes platform designed to help you deploy, operate, and scale containerised applications in production. It provides a secure and reliable Kubernetes environment without the operational overhead of managing the control plane.

How does this benefit you?

  • Cost-efficient: Pay only for worker nodes and consumed resources, with no additional charge for the Kubernetes control plane
  • Fully managed Kubernetes: Certified upstream Kubernetes with automated control plane management, provided upgrades and high availability
  • Production-ready by design: Built-in integrations with OVHcloud Load Balancers, networking, and persistent storage
  • Scalable and flexible: Scale workloads easily, node pools to match application demand
  • Open and portable: Based on standard Kubernetes APIs, enable seamless integration with open-source ecosystems and avoid vendor lock-in

In the following guide, all services are deployed within the OVHcloud Public Cloud.

Architecture overview

This reference architecture demonstrates a basic deployment of vLLM for vision-language model inference on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service, featuring:

  • High-availability deployment with 2 GPU nodes (NVIDIA L40S)
  • Optimised GPU utilisation with proper driver configuration
  • Scalable infrastructure supporting vision-language models
  • Comprehensive monitoring using Prometheus, Grafana, and DCGM
  • Full observability for both application and hardware metrics

Data flow:

image
Data Flow
  • User → LoadBalancer → Gateway → NGINX Ingress → "Qwen3 VL" Service → vLLM Pod → GPU
  • Response follows reverse path with streaming support

Prerequisites

Before you begin, ensure you have:

  • An OVHcloud Public Cloud account
  • An OpenStack user with the Administrator role
  • Hugging Face accesscreate a Hugging Face account and generate an access token
  • kubectl already installed and helm installed (at least version 3.x)

🚀 Now you have all the ingredients, it’s time to deploy the recipe for Qwen/Qwen3-VL-8B-Instruct using vLLM and MKS!

Architecture guide: Native GPU deployment of vLLM on MKS with full stack observability

This reference architecture describes a Large Language Model deployment using vLLM inference server and Kubernetes, to enjoy the benefits of a service that's both highly available and monitorable in real time.

Step 1 - Create MKS cluster and Node pools

From OVHcloud Control Panel, create a Kubernetes cluster using the MKS.

Navigate to: Public CloudManaged Kubernetes ServiceCreate a cluster

1. Configure cluster

Consider using the following configuration for the current use case:

  • Name: vllm-deployment-l40s-qwen3-8b
  • Location: 1-AZ Region - Gravelines (GRA11)
  • Plan: Free (or Standard)
  • Network: attach a Private network (e.g. 0000 - AI Private Network)
  • Version: Latest stable (e.g. 1.34)

2. Create GPU Node pool

During the cluster creation, configure the vLLM Node pool for GPUs:

  • Node pool name: vllm
  • Flavor: L40S-90
  • Number of nodes: 2
  • Autoscaling: Disabled (OFF)

Why L40S-90?

  • Cost-effective for single-model deployment (1 GPU per node)
  • Sufficient RAM (90GB) for Qwen3-VL-8B model

You should see your cluster (e.g. vllm-deployment-l40s-qwen3-8b) in the list, along with the following information:

image

You can now set up the node pool dedicated to monitoring.

3. Create CPU Node pool

From your cluster, click on Add a node pool and configure it as follow:

  • Node pool name: monitoring
  • Flavor: B2-15
  • Number of nodes: 1
  • Autoscaling: Disabled (OFF)

Note

Monitoring stack can run on GPU nodes if cost is a concern. Dedicated CPU node provides better isolation and resource management.

image

If the status is green with the OK label, you can proceed to the next step.

4. Configure Kubernetes access

Once your nodes have been provisioned, you can download the Kubeconfig file and configure kubectl with your MKS cluster.

bash
# configure kubectl with your MKS cluster
export KUBECONFIG=/path/to/your/kubeconfig-xxxxxx.yml

# verify cluster connectivity
kubectl cluster-info
kubectl get nodes

Returning:

NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION
monitoring-node-xxxxxx Ready <none> 1d v1.34.2
vllm-node-yyyyyy Ready <none> 1d v1.34.2
vllm-node-zzzzzz Ready <none> 1d v1.34.2

Before going further, add a label to the CPU node for monitoring workloads.

bash
CPU_NODE=$(kubectl get nodes -o json | \
  jq -r '.items[] | select(.status.allocatable."nvidia.com/gpu" == null) | .metadata.name')
kubectl label node $CPU_NODE node-role=monitoring

Finally, check with the following command:

bash
NAME                     GPU      ROLE
monitoring-node-xxxxxx   <none>   monitoring
vllm-node-yyyyyy         1        <none>
vllm-node-zzzzzz         1        <none>

Once both nodes are in Ready status, you can proceed to the next step.

Step 2 - Install GPU operator

To start, consider setting up the GPU operator.

✅ Note

This step is based on this OVHcloud documentation: Deploying a GPU application on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service

1. Add NVIDIA helm repository and create namespace

Add NVIDIA helm repo:

bash
helm repo add nvidia https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia
helm repo update

And create Namespace as follow.

bash
kubectl create namespace gpu-operator

2. Install GPU operator with correct configuration

The GPU Operator must be configured with specific driver versions to ensure compatibility with vLLM containers.

However, the default installation uses recent drivers (580.x with CUDA 13.x) which are incompatible with vLLM containers (CUDA 12.x).

Solution: Force driver version 535.183.01 (CUDA 12.2).

bash
helm install gpu-operator nvidia/gpu-operator \
  -n gpu-operator \
  --set driver.enabled=true \
  --set driver.version="535.183.01" \
  --set toolkit.enabled=true \
  --set operator.defaultRuntime=containerd \
  --set devicePlugin.enabled=true \
  --set dcgmExporter.enabled=true \
  --set dcgmExporter.image="dcgm-exporter" \
  --set dcgmExporter.version="3.1.7-3.1.4-ubuntu20.04" \
  --set gfd.enabled=true \
  --set migManager.enabled=false \
  --set nodeStatusExporter.enabled=true \
  --set validator.driver.enable=false \
  --set validator.toolkit.enable=false \
  --set validator.plugin.enable=false \
  --timeout 20m

Note

Specifying the DCGM version may only be necessary if you encounter problems with the default image (e.g. ‘ImagePullBackOff’). If this is the case, add the following parameters:
--set dcgmExporter.repository="nvcr.io/nvidia/k8s"
--set dcgmExporter.image="dcgm-exporter"
--set dcgmExporter.version="3.1.7-3.1.4-ubuntu20.04"

bash
kubectl get pods -n gpu-operator

Note that all pods should reach Running state in 5-10 minutes.

You can also check the GPU availability:

bash
kubectl get nodes -o json | jq -r '.items[] | select(.status.allocatable."nvidia.com/gpu" != null) | "\(.metadata.name): \(.status.allocatable."nvidia.com/gpu") GPU(s)"'

Returning:

vllm-node-yyyyyy: 1 GPU(s)
vllm-node-zzzzzz: 1 GPU(s)

And you can test to run nvidia-smi:

bash
DRIVER_POD=$(kubectl get pods -n gpu-operator -l app=nvidia-driver-daemonset -o name | head -1)
kubectl exec -n gpu-operator $DRIVER_POD -- nvidia-smi

If GPU tests are working properly, you can move on DCGM service configuration.

3. Configure DCGM service

Why is DCGM Exporter required?

DCGM (Data Centre GPU Manager) is NVIDIA's official tool for monitoring GPUs in production. The goal is to be able to collect and display metrics from both GPU nodes.

image
GPU monitoring with DCGM

The metrics provided are:

  • DCGM_FI_DEV_GPU_UTIL - GPU utilisation (%)
  • DCGM_FI_DEV_GPU_TEMP - GPU temperature (°C)
  • DCGM_FI_DEV_FB_USED - VRAM used (MB)
  • DCGM_FI_DEV_FB_FREE - Free VRAM (MB)
  • DCGM_FI_DEV_POWER_USAGE - Power consumption (W)
  • And 50+ other GPU metrics

Next, ensure DCGM service has the correct labels and port configuration:

bash
kubectl patch svc nvidia-dcgm-exporter -n gpu-operator --type merge -p '{
  "metadata": {
    "labels": {
      "app": "nvidia-dcgm-exporter"
    }
  },
  "spec": {
    "ports": [
      {
        "name": "metrics",
        "port": 9400,
        "targetPort": 9400,
        "protocol": "TCP"
      }
    ]
  }
}'

Verify the endpoints (should show 2 IPs, one per GPU node).

bash
kubectl get endpoints nvidia-dcgm-exporter -n gpu-operator

NAME ENDPOINTS AGE
nvidia-dcgm-exporter x.x.x.x:9400,x.x.x.x:9400 17d

Step 3 - Deploy Qwen3 VL 8B with vLLM inference server

The deployment of the Qwen 3 VL 8B model on two L40S GPU nodes is carried out in several stages.

1. Create namespace and Hugging Face secret

Start by creating Namespace:

bash
kubectl create namespace vllm

Next, you must retrieve your Hugging Face token and replace the HF_TOKEN value by your own:

bash
export HF_TOKEN="hf_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"

Create your secret as follow:

bash
kubectl create secret generic huggingface-secret \
  --from-literal=token=$HF_TOKEN \
  --namespace=vllm

Verify you obtain the following output by launching:

bash
kubectl get secret huggingface-secret -n vllm

NAME TYPE DATA AGE
huggingface-secret Opaque 1 14d

2. Create vLLM deployment configuration

First, you can create vllm-deployment-2nodes.yaml file.

Deploy vLLM:

bash
kubectl apply -f vllm-deployment-2nodes.yaml

You can monitor the deployment (it should take 8-10 minutes for model download and loading).

bash
kubectl get pods -n vllm -o wide -w

Expected output after 10 minutes:

bash
NAME               READY  STATUS   RESTARTS  AGE  IP       NODE  
qwen3-vl-xxxx-yyy  1/1    Running  0         1d   X.X.X.X  vllm-node-yyyyyy
qwen3-vl-xxxx-zzz  1/1    Running  0         1d   X.X.X.X  vllm-node-zzzzzz

You can also check the container logs:

bash
kubectl logs -f -n vllm <pod-name>

You should find in the logs: "Uvicorn running on http://0.0.0.0:8000"

Is everything installed correctly? Then let's move on to the next step.

3. Add service label

Ensure service has the correct label for ServiceMonitor discovery.

bash
kubectl label svc qwen3-vl-service -n vllm app=qwen3-vl --overwrite

You can now verify by launching the following command.

bash
kubectl get svc qwen3-vl-service -n vllm --show-labels | grep "app=qwen3-vl"

Returning:

qwen3-vl-service ClusterIP X.X.X.X <none> 8000/TCP 1d app=qwen3-vl

Step 4 - Install NGINX ingress controller

⚠️ Moving beyond Ingress

Follow this tutorial if you want to use Gateway instead of Ingress.

1. Add helm repository and configure Ingress

First of all, add helm repository:

bash
helm repo add ingress-nginx https://kubernetes.github.io/ingress-nginx
helm repo update

Create configuration file with ingress-nginx-values.yaml.

Then, install NGINX Ingress:

bash
helm install ingress-nginx ingress-nginx/ingress-nginx \
  --namespace ingress-nginx \
  --create-namespace \
  -f ingress-nginx-values.yaml \
  --wait

Wait for LoadBalancer IP. The external IP assignment should take 1-2 minutes.

bash
kubectl get svc -n ingress-nginx ingress-nginx-controller -w

Once <EXTERNAL-IP> is no longer , Ctrl+C and export it:

bash
export EXTERNAL_IP=<EXTERNAL-IP>
echo "API URL: http://$EXTERNAL_IP"

2. Create vLLM Ingress resource

Next, create vLLM Ingress using vllm-ingress.yaml.

Apply it as follow:

bash
kubectl apply -f vllm-ingress.yaml

You can now test different API calls to verify that your deployment is functional.

3. Test API

Firstly, check if the model is available:

bash
curl http://$EXTERNAL_IP/v1/models | jq
json
{
  "object": "list",
  "data": [
    {
      "id": "qwen3-vl-8b",
      "object": "model",
      "created": 1772472143,
      "owned_by": "vllm",
      "root": "Qwen/Qwen3-VL-8B-Instruct",
      "parent": null,
      "max_model_len": 8192,
      "permission": [
        {
          "id": "modelperm-8fb35cdd3208b068",
          "object": "model_permission",
          "created": 1772472143,
          "allow_create_engine": false,
          "allow_sampling": true,
          "allow_logprobs": true,
          "allow_search_indices": false,
          "allow_view": true,
          "allow_fine_tuning": false,
          "organization": "*",
          "group": null,
          "is_blocking": false
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
}

Next, test inference using the following request:

bash
curl http://$EXTERNAL_IP/v1/chat/completions \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "model": "qwen3-vl-8b",
    "messages": [{"role": "user", "content": "Count from 1 to 10."}],
    "max_tokens": 100
  }' | jq '.choices[0].message.content'

"1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10"

Great! You're almost there…

Step 5 - Install Prometheus stack

Now, set up the monitoring stack that provides complete observability for application-level (vLLM) and hardware-level (GPU) metrics:

image
Monitoring architecture

1. Add helm repository and create namespace

Add Prometheus helm repo:

bash
helm repo add prometheus-community https://prometheus-community.github.io/helm-charts
helm repo update

Then, create the monitoring Namespace.

bash
kubectl create namespace monitoring

2. Create Prometheus deployment configuration and installation

First, create prometheus.yaml file.

Install Prometheus stack:

bash
helm install prometheus prometheus-community/kube-prometheus-stack \
  -n monitoring \
  -f prometheus.yaml \
  --timeout 10m \
  --wait

Now, monitor its installation and wait until the pods are ready:

bash
kubectl get pods -n monitoring -w

If all pods are running successfully, you can proceed to the next step.

3. Check that the installation is operational

First access Grafana in background:

bash
kubectl port-forward -n monitoring svc/prometheus-grafana 3000:80 &

Test Grafana health:

bash
curl -s http://localhost:3000/api/health | jq
json
{
  "database": "ok",
  "version": "12.3.3",
  "commit": "2a14494b2d6ab60f860d8b27603d0ccb264336f6"
}

You can now access to Grafana locally via http://localhost:3000. You will have to use:

  • Login: admin
  • Password: Admin123!vLLM
image

Well done! You can now proceed to the configuration step.

Step 6 - Configure ServiceMonitors

The ServiceMonitors is used to tell Prometheus which endpoints to scrape for metrics.

1. Create vLLM ServiceMonitor

Retrieve the file from the GitHub repository: vllm-servicemonitor.yaml.

Next, apply and check that the ServiceMonitor vllm-metrics exists:

bash
kubectl apply -f vllm-servicemonitor.yaml
kubectl get servicemonitor -n vllm

2. Create DCGM ServiceMonitor

First, create the dcgm-servicemonitor.yaml file.

Once again, apply and verify:

bash
kubectl apply -f dcgm-servicemonitor.yaml
kubectl get servicemonitor -n gpu-operator
bash
gpu-operator                  1d
nvidia-dcgm-exporter          1d
nvidia-node-status-exporter   1d

3. Configure Prometheus for Cross-Namespace discovery

Apply a patch to allow Prometheus to discover ServiceMonitors in all namespaces.

bash
kubectl patch prometheus prometheus-kube-prometheus-prometheus -n monitoring --type merge -p '{
  "spec": {
    "serviceMonitorNamespaceSelector": {},
    "podMonitorNamespaceSelector": {}
  }
}'

Now you have to restart Prometheus.

  1. Delete Prometheus pod to force configuration reload
  2. Wait for Prometheus to restart
bash
kubectl delete pod prometheus-prometheus-kube-prometheus-prometheus-0 -n monitoring

kubectl wait --for=condition=Ready \
  pod/prometheus-prometheus-kube-prometheus-prometheus-0 \
  -n monitoring \
  --timeout=180s

Wait about 2 minutes for discovery and finally, verify targets:

bash
kubectl port-forward -n monitoring \
  prometheus-prometheus-kube-prometheus-prometheus-0 9090:9090 &

You can open in browser: http://localhost:9090/targets and search for:

  • vllm
  • dcgm

Note that the expected targets are:

  • serviceMonitor/vllm/vllm-metrics/0 (2/2 UP)
  • serviceMonitor/gpu-operator/nvidia-dcgm-exporter/0 (2/2 UP)

Step 7 - Create Grafana dashboards

In this final step, the goal is to create two Grafana dashboards to track both the software side with vLLM metrics and the hardware metrics that will monitor the GPU consumption and system.

1. vLLM application metrics

The dashboard provides insights into vLLM application performance, request handling, and resource utilization based on the following metrics:

TypeUnitMetricDescriptionDashboard Usage
Countercountvllm:request_success_totalTotal successful requestsRequest Rate, Total Requests
Gaugecountvllm:num_requests_runningRequests currently being processedQueue Depth, Active Requests
Gaugecountvllm:num_requests_waitingRequests waiting in queueQueue Depth, Queued Requests
Histogramsecondsvllm:time_to_first_token_secondsLatency until first token generatedTTFT P50/P95/P99
Histogramsecondsvllm:e2e_request_latency_secondsTotal end-to-end latencyE2E Latency P50/P95/P99
Countercountvllm:generation_tokens_totalTotal tokens generated (output)Token Generation Rate, Throughput
Countercountvllm:prompt_tokens_totalTotal prompt tokens (input)Token Generation Rate, Avg Tokens
Gauge0-1 (0-100%)vllm:kv_cache_usage_percGPU KV cache utilizationKV Cache Usage
Countercountvllm:prefix_cache_hits_totalNumber of prefix cache hitsCache Hit Rate
Countercountvllm:prefix_cache_queries_totalNumber of prefix cache queriesCache Hit Rate
Histogramsecondsvllm:request_queue_time_secondsTime spent waiting in queueRequest Queue Time
Histogramsecondsvllm:request_prefill_time_secondsPrefill phase timePrefill Time
Histogramsecondsvllm:request_decode_time_secondsDecode phase timeDecode Time
Histogramsecondsvllm:inter_token_latency_secondsLatency between each tokenInter-Token Latency
Countercountvllm:num_preemptions_totalNumber of preemptions (OOM)Preemptions
Countercountvllm:prompt_tokens_cached_totalPrompt tokens cachedCached Tokens
Histogramcountvllm:request_prompt_tokensPrompt size distribution(Table)
Histogramcountvllm:request_generation_tokensGenerated tokens distribution(Table)
Histogramcountvllm:iteration_tokens_totalTokens per iteration(Advanced analysis)

This vLLM Grafana dashboard is composed of 23 panels:

The dashboard provides insights into LLM application performance, request handling, and resource utilisation based on the previous metrics.

TypeNombrePanels
Timeseries12Request Rate, Queue Depth, TTFT, E2E Latency, Token Gen, Cache Usage, Cache Hit, Queue Time, Prefill/Decode, Inter-Token, Preemptions, Avg Tokens
Stat10Throughput, TTFT P95, Active Req, Queued Req, Cache Hit Rate, Cache Usage, Total Req, Total Tokens, Cached Tokens, Preemptions
Table1Pod Performance

Now create the dashboard using vllm-app-dashboard.json. Then, launch:

bash
echo "Importing vLLM application dashboard..."
curl -X POST \
  'http://localhost:3000/api/dashboards/db' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  -u 'admin:Admin123!vLLM' \
  -d @vllm-app-dashboard.json | jq '.status, .url'

Next, you an access the vLLM dashboard and follow metrics in real time:

image

This dashboard is also essential to track hardware consumption for comprehensive monitoring.

2. GPU hardware metrics

Take advantage of the most useful DCGM metrics to check both the functioning and consumption of your hardware resources:

TypeUnitMetricDescriptionDashboard UsageNormal Thresholds
Gauge% (0-100)DCGM_FI_DEV_GPU_UTILGPU utilization (compute)GPU Utilization70-95% optimal
Gauge°CDCGM_FI_DEV_GPU_TEMPGPU temperatureGPU Temperature< 85°C normal
GaugeMBDCGM_FI_DEV_FB_USEDVRAM usedGPU Memory UsedVariable by model
GaugeMBDCGM_FI_DEV_FB_FREEVRAM freeGPU Memory Free> 2GB recommended
GaugeWattsDCGM_FI_DEV_POWER_USAGEPower consumptionGPU Power Usage< 300W (L40S)
GaugeMHzDCGM_FI_DEV_SM_CLOCKGPU clock speed (compute)GPU Clock SpeedVariable
GaugeMHzDCGM_FI_DEV_MEM_CLOCKMemory clock speedMemory Clock SpeedVariable
Counterbytes/sDCGM_FI_DEV_NVLINK_BANDWIDTH_TOTALTotal NVLink bandwidthNVLink Bandwidth(If multi-GPU)
CounterbytesDCGM_FI_DEV_PCIE_TX_BYTESPCIe data transmittedPCIe TX(I/O monitoring)
CounterbytesDCGM_FI_DEV_PCIE_RX_BYTESPCIe data receivedPCIe RX(I/O monitoring)
CountercountDCGM_FI_DEV_ECC_DBE_VOL_TOTALECC double-bit errors(Health check)0 ideal
CountercountDCGM_FI_DEV_ECC_SBE_VOL_TOTALECC single-bit errors(Health check)< 10/day acceptable

This hardware Grafana dashboard is composed of 13 panels with GPU hardware and system metrics. A detailed view is also available GPU util (%), temperature (°C), vRAM (GB) and power (Watt).

TypeCountPanels
Timeseries8GPU Util, GPU Mem, GPU Temp, GPU Power, CPU Usage, RAM Usage, Network I/O, Disk I/O
Stat4Avg GPU Util, Avg GPU Temp, Total GPU Mem, Total GPU Power
Table1Hardware Status

Please refer to hardware-dashboard.json by loading it as follows:

bash
echo "Importing hardware dashboard..."
curl -X POST \
  'http://localhost:3000/api/dashboards/db' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  -u 'admin:Admin123!vLLM' \
  -d @hardware-dashboard.json | jq '.status, .url'

Finally, track resource consumption using this hardware dashboard:

image

Congratulations! Everything is working. You can now test your model and track the various metrics in real time.

Step 8 - LLM testing and performance tracking

Start by installing Python dependencies:

bash
pip3 install openai tqdm

Replace the <EXTERNAL_IP> by the vLLM service external IP and launch the performance test thanks to the following Python code:

python
import time
import threading
import random
from statistics import mean
from openai import OpenAI
from tqdm import tqdm

APP_URL = "http://94.23.185.22/v1"
MODEL = "qwen3-vl-8b"

CONCURRENT_WORKERS = 500          # concurrency
REQUESTS_PER_WORKER = 10
MAX_TOKENS = 200                  # generation pressure

# some random prompts
SHORT_PROMPTS = [
    "Summarize the theory of relativity.",
    "Explain what a transformer model is.",
    "What is Kubernetes autoscaling?"
]

MEDIUM_PROMPTS = [
    "Explain how attention mechanisms work in transformer-based models, including self-attention and multi-head attention.",
    "Describe how vLLM manages KV cache and why it impacts inference performance."
]

LONG_PROMPTS = [
    "Write a very detailed technical explanation of how large language models perform inference, "
    "including tokenization, embedding lookup, transformer layers, attention computation, KV cache usage, "
    "GPU memory management, and how batching affects latency and throughput. Use examples.",
]

PROMPT_POOL = (
    SHORT_PROMPTS * 2 +
    MEDIUM_PROMPTS * 4 +
    LONG_PROMPTS * 6    # bias toward long prompts
)

# openai compliance
client = OpenAI(
    base_url=APP_URL,
    api_key="foo"
)

# basic metrics
latencies = []
errors = 0
lock = threading.Lock()

# worker
def worker(worker_id):
    global errors
    for _ in range(REQUESTS_PER_WORKER):
        prompt = random.choice(PROMPT_POOL)

        start = time.time()
        try:
            client.chat.completions.create(
                model=MODEL,
                messages=[{"role": "user", "content": prompt}],
                max_tokens=MAX_TOKENS,
                temperature=0.7,
            )
            elapsed = time.time() - start

            with lock:
                latencies.append(elapsed)

        except Exception as e:
            with lock:
                errors += 1

# run
threads = []
start_time = time.time()

print("\n-> STARTING PERFORMANCE TEST:")
print(f"Concurrency: {CONCURRENT_WORKERS}")
print(f"Total requests: {CONCURRENT_WORKERS * REQUESTS_PER_WORKER}")

for i in range(CONCURRENT_WORKERS):
    t = threading.Thread(target=worker, args=(i,))
    t.start()
    threads.append(t)

for t in threads:
    t.join()

total_time = time.time() - start_time

# results
print("\n-> BENCH RESULTS:")
print(f"Total requests sent: {len(latencies) + errors}")
print(f"Successful requests: {len(latencies)}")
print(f"Errors: {errors}")
print(f"Total wall time: {total_time:.2f}s")

if latencies:
    print(f"Avg latency: {mean(latencies):.2f}s")
    print(f"Min latency: {min(latencies):.2f}s")
    print(f"Max latency: {max(latencies):.2f}s")
    print(f"Throughput: {len(latencies)/total_time:.2f} req/s")

Returning:

yaml
-> STARTING PERFORMANCE TEST:
Concurrency: 500
Total requests: 5000

-> BENCH RESULTS:
Total requests sent: 5000
Successful requests: 5000
Errors: 0
Total wall time: 225.54s
Avg latency: 21.45s
Min latency: 6.06s
Max latency: 25.19s
Throughput: 22.17 req/s

Don't forget to track GPU and vLLM metrics in your Grafana dashboards!

Conslusion

This reference architecture demonstrates a vLLM deployment on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) with comprehensive GPU monitoring. Benefits include:

  • High Performance: GPU-accelerated inference with L40S
  • Scalability: Kubernetes-native, horizontal scaling-ready
  • Reliability: Health checks, auto-restart, monitoring
  • API Compatibility: OpenAI-compatible endpoints
  • Multimodality: Vision & text capabilities
  • Full stack monitoring: Complete vLLM application and hardware dashboards

Going Further

Your current architecture is functional. However, if desired, it could be improved into a full production-ready solution.

Wish to take production hardening a step further?

Go further with the following enhancements:

  • vLLM API authentication
  • Grafana authentication
  • Prometheus security
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