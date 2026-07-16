OVHcloud Blog

Articles with the tag “GPU”
Reference Architecture: Deploying a vision-language model with vLLM on OVHcloud MKS for high performance inference and full observability
OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton10/04/2026
Pushing beyond the limits of embedded real-time AI for edge devices
OVHcloud Startup ProgramKatya Guez03/04/2025
Enhancing Customer Service with Interactive Avatars
OVHcloud Startup ProgramLeonard Pommereau20/03/2025
Five ways to develop sovereign, sustainable AI solutions
OVHcloud Startup ProgramCezary Skarzynski27/01/2025
How to serve LLMs with vLLM and OVHcloud AI Deploy
OVHcloud EngineeringMathieu Busquet29/05/2024
Fine-Tuning LLaMA 2 Models using a single GPU, QLoRA and AI Notebooks
OVHcloud EngineeringMathieu Busquet21/07/2023
Using GPU on Managed Kubernetes Service with NVIDIA GPU operator
OVHcloud EngineeringMaxime Hurtrel19/01/2022
Managing GPU pools efficiently in AI pipelines
GeneralBastien Verdebout22/12/2020
How PCI-Express works and why you should care? #GPU
GeneralJean-louis Queguiner09/07/2020