OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “GPU”

Reference Architecture: Deploying a vision-language model with vLLM on OVHcloud MKS for high performance inference and full observability

Reference Architecture: Deploying a vision-language model with vLLM on OVHcloud MKS for high performance inference and full observability

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton10/04/2026
Pushing beyond the limits of embedded real-time AI for edge devices

Pushing beyond the limits of embedded real-time AI for edge devices

OVHcloud Startup ProgramKatya Guez03/04/2025
Enhancing Customer Service with Interactive Avatars

Enhancing Customer Service with Interactive Avatars

OVHcloud Startup ProgramLeonard Pommereau20/03/2025
Five ways to develop sovereign, sustainable AI solutions

Five ways to develop sovereign, sustainable AI solutions

OVHcloud Startup ProgramCezary Skarzynski27/01/2025
How to serve LLMs with vLLM and OVHcloud AI Deploy

How to serve LLMs with vLLM and OVHcloud AI Deploy

OVHcloud EngineeringMathieu Busquet29/05/2024
Fine-Tuning LLaMA 2 Models using a single GPU, QLoRA and AI Notebooks

Fine-Tuning LLaMA 2 Models using a single GPU, QLoRA and AI Notebooks

OVHcloud EngineeringMathieu Busquet21/07/2023
Using GPU on Managed Kubernetes Service with NVIDIA GPU operator

Using GPU on Managed Kubernetes Service with NVIDIA GPU operator

OVHcloud EngineeringMaxime Hurtrel19/01/2022
Managing GPU pools efficiently in AI pipelines

Managing GPU pools efficiently in AI pipelines

GeneralBastien Verdebout22/12/2020
How PCI-Express works and why you should care? #GPU

How PCI-Express works and why you should care? #GPU

GeneralJean-louis Queguiner09/07/2020