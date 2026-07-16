Using GPU on Managed Kubernetes Service with NVIDIA GPU operator

Two years after launching our Managed Kubernetes service, we're seeing a lot of diversity in the workloads that run in production. We have been challenged by some customers looking for GPU acceleration, and have teamed up with our partner NVIDIA to deliver high performance GPUs on Kubernetes. We've done it in a way that combines simplicity, day-2-maintainability and total flexibility. The solution is now available in all OVHcloud regions where we offer Kubernetes and GPUs.

The challenge behind a fully managed service Readers unfamiliar with our orchestration service and/or GPUs may be surprised that we did not yet offer this integration in general availability. This lies in the fact that our team is focused on providing a totally managed experience, including patching the OS (Operating System) and Kubelet of each Node each time it is required. To achieve this goal, we have built and maintained a single hardened image for the dozens of flavors, in each of the 10+ regions.

Based on the experience of selected beta users, we found that this approach doesn't always work for use cases that require a very specific NVIDIA driver configuration. Working with our technical partners at NVIDIA, we found a solution to leverage GPUs is a simple way that allows fine tuning such as the CUDA configuration for example. NVIDIA to the rescue This Keep-It-Simple-Stupid (KISS) solution relies on the great work of NVIDIA building and maintaining an official NVIDIA GPU operator. The Apache 2.0 licensed software uses the operator framework within Kubernetes. It does this to automate the management of all NVIDIA software components needed to use GPUs, such as NVIDIA drivers, Kubernetes device plugin for GPUs, and others.