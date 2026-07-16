Enhancing Customer Service with Interactive Avatars

Startup highlight: Interview with Fatma Chelly, Marketing Manager at Jumbo Mana Jumbo Mana is a deep-tech startup founded in 2022. Specializing in Agentic AI, the company creates conversational solutions, including avatars and digital assistants that provide precise, fast, reliable and engaging answers. Can you introduce Jumbo Mana and its mission? Jumbo Mana’s solution distinguishes by a high level of adaptability making it easy to integrate for any customer, as well as a strong degree of accuracy in its answers. Jumbo Mana aims to offer (i) alternative solutions to sectors suffering from low-skilled labour recruitment issues (airports, subways, hospitality, education, etc.) and (ii) powerful digital assistants providing true and efficient answers to users with a high level of comprehension. Jumbo Mana is at the forefront of the rapidly growing Agentic AI market and already delivers high-accuracy solutions that drive engagement across a wide range of industries.

Our guiding philosophy is to create technology that serves humanity. We envision developing a companion assistant that adapts to individual needs, simplifies daily life, and enhances human interaction. Our ultimate goal is to become the global leader in interactive AI avatars, combining technological innovation with a commitment to improving quality of life. What challenges did Jumbo Mana face before partnering with OVHcloud? Jumbo Mana primarily faced technical and operational challenges. One of the key issues was scalability: the rapid growth of our SaaS platform's user base required an infrastructure capable of handling high traffic volumes while maintaining consistent performance and ensuring a seamless user experience. Additionally, security was a critical concern, as we needed to protect sensitive client data from cyber threats and preserve customer trust. Finally, data privacy and compliance posed a significant challenge, as strict adherence to the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) was mandatory, necessitating solutions that guaranteed data privacy and ensured full compliance with European regulations. Jumbo Mana chose OVHcloud solutions as the ideal way to address our challenges. Scalability was ensured through cloud platforms that offer on-demand resources, allowing us to easily adjust to traffic fluctuations without requiring significant upfront hardware investments. Enhanced security was another key advantage, with OVHcloud providing advanced built-in security protocols and tools to protect the platform from evolving threats. In terms of regulatory compliance, OVHcloud’s adherence to GDPR standards and expertise in data privacy gave Jumbo Mana confidence in meeting legal obligations without compromise. Lastly, the cost-effectiveness of cloud solutions offered a more predictable and manageable cost structure compared to maintaining physical infrastructure, enabling better resource allocation. How did OVHcloud and the Startup Program help you overcome these challenges? OVHcloud’s wide array of services provided a strong foundation for Jumbo Mana’s technical architecture. The GPU cluster allowed us to deploy our Triton server, which hosts and serves our AI models, enabling real-time performance and efficient inference. With OVHcloud’s competitive pricing, we were able to deploy enough replicas of our AI services to ensure a robust infrastructure capable of handling high workloads. This not only increased the reliability of our platform but also allowed us to scale seamlessly as our user base grew. Moreover, the ease of obtaining additional quotas from OVHcloud made it simple to scale our infrastructure quickly, supporting the platform’s growth without operational bottlenecks. Which OVHcloud services or features do you use, and how do they stand out from other solutions? For the backend, we deployed the entire stack of backend microservices, APIs, and databases on OVHcloud's Kubernetes-managed clusters. This streamlined the deployment process and allowed us to efficiently manage scaling, updates, and monitoring of all services. Kubernetes also provided the flexibility needed to adapt our deployments to fluctuating workloads, ensuring consistent performance for our users. How has OVHcloud's support helped you evolve your infrastructure to meet the demands of your business? One of the key highlights of our collaboration was OVHcloud’s active and responsive customer support. Whenever challenges arose, their team provided quick and effective solutions, ensuring that any issues were resolved with minimal downtime. The OVHcloud Startup Program further complemented this with infrastructure credits and access to a vibrant ecosystem of partners and startups, helping us optimize our architecture for growth and performance.

With OVHcloud’s cost-effective solutions, scalability, and excellent support, Jumbo Mana was able to overcome its challenges and establish a high-performing, reliable infrastructure. This partnership has been instrumental in enabling us to focus on our mission of delivering innovative Agentic AI solutions, while OVHcloud handles the complexities of infrastructure management. What tangible results have you achieved since collaborating with OVHcloud? Since partnering with OVHcloud, we have achieved significant advancements in the performance and scalability of our platform. Thanks to OVHcloud’s reliable infrastructure and robust Kubernetes-managed clusters, we have maintained zero downtime, even during high traffic periods or unexpected surges in demand. This reliability is critical for delivering a seamless user experience and meeting the expectations of our clients in industries like airports and education. Our platform’s capacity has increased by 300%, now supporting three times the number of concurrent users. This scalability is driven by the ability to dynamically allocate resources and deploy additional replicas as needed, enabling us to handle rapid growth across sectors like airports and education. We’ve also doubled our GPU capacity while staying within the same budget, thanks to OVHcloud’s competitive GPU pricing. This enhancement has significantly boosted our ability to handle high-performance AI workloads, ensuring fast and efficient service delivery for our clients. What are your ambitions for the future of your startup, and how do you see it evolving within the cloud ecosystem? What future challenges do you foresee? Our future is focused on international expansion and significantly growing our client base. By leveraging OVHcloud’s scalable infrastructure and global presence, we aim to adapt to the needs of diverse markets while maintaining high performance and compliance. As we grow, we anticipate challenges like global scalability, regulatory compliance across regions, and cost management at scale. The flexibility and innovation provided by OVHcloud’s ecosystem will play a critical role in helping us overcome these obstacles and achieve sustainable success. What advice would you give to other growth-stage startups considering the cloud or joining a support program? Pick a cloud that supports your growth with scalability, security, and compliance. Make the most of support programs to grow faster and stay focused on your business.