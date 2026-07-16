In this tutorial, we will walk you through the process of fine-tuning LLaMA 2 models, providing step-by-step instructions.

bash Copy torch accelerate @ git+https://github.com/huggingface/accelerate.git bitsandbytes datasets==2.13.1 transformers @ git+https://github.com/huggingface/transformers.git peft @ git+https://github.com/huggingface/peft.git trl @ git+https://github.com/lvwerra/trl.git scipy

Then install and import the installed libraries:

bash Copy pip install -r requirements.txt

python Copy import argparse import bitsandbytes as bnb from datasets import load_dataset from functools import partial import os from peft import LoraConfig, get_peft_model, prepare_model_for_kbit_training, AutoPeftModelForCausalLM import torch from transformers import AutoModelForCausalLM, AutoTokenizer, set_seed, Trainer, TrainingArguments, BitsAndBytesConfig, \ DataCollatorForLanguageModeling, Trainer, TrainingArguments from datasets import load_dataset

Download LLaMA 2 model As mentioned before, LLaMA 2 models come in different flavors which are 7B, 13B, and 70B. Your choice can be influenced by your computational resources. Indeed, larger models require more resources, memory, processing power, and training time. To download the model you have been granted access to, make sure you are logged in to the Hugging Face model hub. As mentioned in the requirements step, you need to use the huggingface-cli login command. The following function will help us to download the model and its tokenizer. It requires a bitsandbytes configuration that we will define later.

python Copy def load_model(model_name, bnb_config): n_gpus = torch.cuda.device_count() max_memory = f'{40960}MB' model = AutoModelForCausalLM.from_pretrained( model_name, quantization_config=bnb_config, device_map="auto", # dispatch efficiently the model on the available ressources max_memory = {i: max_memory for i in range(n_gpus)}, ) tokenizer = AutoTokenizer.from_pretrained(model_name, use_auth_token=True) # Needed for LLaMA tokenizer tokenizer.pad_token = tokenizer.eos_token return model, tokenizer

Download a Dataset There are many datasets that can help you fine-tune your model. You can even use your own dataset! In this tutorial, we are going to download and use the Databricks Dolly 15k dataset, which contains 15,000 prompt/response pairs. It was crafted by over 5,000 Databricks employees during March and April of 2023. This dataset is designed specifically for fine-tuning large language models. Released under the CC BY-SA 3.0 license, it can be used, modified, and extended by any individual or company, even for commercial applications. So it's a perfect fit for our use case! However, like most datasets, this one has its limitations. Indeed, pay attention to the following points: It consists of content collected from the public internet, which means it may contain objectionable, incorrect or biased content and typo errors, which could influence the behavior of models fine-tuned using this dataset.



Since the dataset has been created for Databricks by their own employees, it's worth noting that the dataset reflects the interests and semantic choices of Databricks employees, which may not be representative of the global population at large.



We only have access to the train split of the dataset, which is its largest subset.

python Copy # Load the databricks dataset from Hugging Face from datasets import load_dataset dataset = load_dataset("databricks/databricks-dolly-15k", split="train")

Explore dataset Once the dataset is downloaded, we can take a look at it to understand what it contains:

python Copy print(f'Number of prompts: {len(dataset)}') print(f'Column names are: {dataset.column_names}') *** OUTPUT *** Number of prompts: 15011 Column Names are: ['instruction', 'context', 'response', 'category']

As we can see, each sample is a dictionary that contains: An instruction : What could be entered by the user, such as a question

: What could be entered by the user, such as a question A context : Help to interpret the sample

: Help to interpret the sample A response : Answer to the instruction

: Answer to the instruction A category : Classify the sample between Open Q&A, Closed Q&A, Extract information from Wikipedia, Summarize information from Wikipedia, Brainstorming, Classification, Creative writing Pre-processing dataset Instruction fine-tuning is a common technique used to fine-tune a base LLM for a specific downstream use-case. It will help us to format our prompts as follows:

markdown Copy Below is an instruction that describes a task. Write a response that appropriately completes the request. ### Instruction: Sea or Mountain ### Response: I believe Mountain are more attractive but Ocean has it's own beauty and this tropical weather definitely turn you on! SO 50% 50% ### End

To delimit each prompt part by hashtags, we can use the following function:

python Copy def create_prompt_formats(sample): """ Format various fields of the sample ('instruction', 'context', 'response') Then concatenate them using two newline characters :param sample: Sample dictionnary """ INTRO_BLURB = "Below is an instruction that describes a task. Write a response that appropriately completes the request." INSTRUCTION_KEY = "### Instruction:" INPUT_KEY = "Input:" RESPONSE_KEY = "### Response:" END_KEY = "### End" blurb = f"{INTRO_BLURB}" instruction = f"{INSTRUCTION_KEY}

{sample['instruction']}" input_context = f"{INPUT_KEY}

{sample['context']}" if sample["context"] else None response = f"{RESPONSE_KEY}

{sample['response']}" end = f"{END_KEY}" parts = [part for part in [blurb, instruction, input_context, response, end] if part] formatted_prompt = "



".join(parts) sample["text"] = formatted_prompt return sample

Now, we will use our model tokenizer to process these prompts into tokenized ones. The goal is to create input sequences of uniform length (which are suitable for fine-tuning the language model because it maximizes efficiency and minimize computational overhead), that must not exceed the model's maximum token limit.

python Copy # SOURCE https://github.com/databrickslabs/dolly/blob/master/training/trainer.py def get_max_length(model): conf = model.config max_length = None for length_setting in ["n_positions", "max_position_embeddings", "seq_length"]: max_length = getattr(model.config, length_setting, None) if max_length: print(f"Found max lenth: {max_length}") break if not max_length: max_length = 1024 print(f"Using default max length: {max_length}") return max_length def preprocess_batch(batch, tokenizer, max_length): """ Tokenizing a batch """ return tokenizer( batch["text"], max_length=max_length, truncation=True, ) # SOURCE https://github.com/databrickslabs/dolly/blob/master/training/trainer.py def preprocess_dataset(tokenizer: AutoTokenizer, max_length: int, seed, dataset: str): """Format & tokenize it so it is ready for training :param tokenizer (AutoTokenizer): Model Tokenizer :param max_length (int): Maximum number of tokens to emit from tokenizer """ # Add prompt to each sample print("Preprocessing dataset...") dataset = dataset.map(create_prompt_formats)#, batched=True) # Apply preprocessing to each batch of the dataset & and remove 'instruction', 'context', 'response', 'category' fields _preprocessing_function = partial(preprocess_batch, max_length=max_length, tokenizer=tokenizer) dataset = dataset.map( _preprocessing_function, batched=True, remove_columns=["instruction", "context", "response", "text", "category"], ) # Filter out samples that have input_ids exceeding max_length dataset = dataset.filter(lambda sample: len(sample["input_ids"]) < max_length) # Shuffle dataset dataset = dataset.shuffle(seed=seed) return dataset

With these functions, our dataset will be ready for fine-tuning ! Create a bitsandbytes configuration This will allow us to load our LLM in 4 bits. This way, we can divide the used memory by 4 and import the model on smaller devices. We choose to apply bfloat16 compute data type and nested quantization for memory-saving purposes.

python Copy def create_bnb_config(): bnb_config = BitsAndBytesConfig( load_in_4bit=True, bnb_4bit_use_double_quant=True, bnb_4bit_quant_type="nf4", bnb_4bit_compute_dtype=torch.bfloat16, ) return bnb_config

To leverage the LoRa method, we need to wrap the model as a PeftModel. To do this, we need to implement a LoRa configuration:

python Copy def create_peft_config(modules): """ Create Parameter-Efficient Fine-Tuning config for your model :param modules: Names of the modules to apply Lora to """ config = LoraConfig( r=16, # dimension of the updated matrices lora_alpha=64, # parameter for scaling target_modules=modules, lora_dropout=0.1, # dropout probability for layers bias="none", task_type="CAUSAL_LM", ) return config

Previous function needs the target modules to update the necessary matrices. The following function will get them for our model:

python Copy # SOURCE https://github.com/artidoro/qlora/blob/main/qlora.py def find_all_linear_names(model): cls = bnb.nn.Linear4bit #if args.bits == 4 else (bnb.nn.Linear8bitLt if args.bits == 8 else torch.nn.Linear) lora_module_names = set() for name, module in model.named_modules(): if isinstance(module, cls): names = name.split('.') lora_module_names.add(names[0] if len(names) == 1 else names[-1]) if 'lm_head' in lora_module_names: # needed for 16-bit lora_module_names.remove('lm_head') return list(lora_module_names)

Once everything is set up and the base model is prepared, we can use the print_trainable_parameters() helper function to see how many trainable parameters are in the model.

python Copy def print_trainable_parameters(model, use_4bit=False): """ Prints the number of trainable parameters in the model. """ trainable_params = 0 all_param = 0 for _, param in model.named_parameters(): num_params = param.numel() # if using DS Zero 3 and the weights are initialized empty if num_params == 0 and hasattr(param, "ds_numel"): num_params = param.ds_numel all_param += num_params if param.requires_grad: trainable_params += num_params if use_4bit: trainable_params /= 2 print( f"all params: {all_param:,d} || trainable params: {trainable_params:,d} || trainable%: {100 * trainable_params / all_param}" )

We expect the LoRa model to have fewer trainable parameters compared to the original one, since we want to perform fine-tuning. Train Now that everything is ready, we can pre-process our dataset and load our model using the set configurations:

python Copy # Load model from HF with user's token and with bitsandbytes config model_name = "meta-llama/Llama-2-7b-hf" bnb_config = create_bnb_config() model, tokenizer = load_model(model_name, bnb_config)

python Copy ## Preprocess dataset max_length = get_max_length(model) dataset = preprocess_dataset(tokenizer, max_length, seed, dataset)

Then, we can run our fine-tuning process:

python Copy def train(model, tokenizer, dataset, output_dir): # Apply preprocessing to the model to prepare it by # 1 - Enabling gradient checkpointing to reduce memory usage during fine-tuning model.gradient_checkpointing_enable() # 2 - Using the prepare_model_for_kbit_training method from PEFT model = prepare_model_for_kbit_training(model) # Get lora module names modules = find_all_linear_names(model) # Create PEFT config for these modules and wrap the model to PEFT peft_config = create_peft_config(modules) model = get_peft_model(model, peft_config) # Print information about the percentage of trainable parameters print_trainable_parameters(model) # Training parameters trainer = Trainer( model=model, train_dataset=dataset, args=TrainingArguments( per_device_train_batch_size=1, gradient_accumulation_steps=4, warmup_steps=2, max_steps=20, learning_rate=2e-4, fp16=True, logging_steps=1, output_dir="outputs", optim="paged_adamw_8bit", ), data_collator=DataCollatorForLanguageModeling(tokenizer, mlm=False) ) model.config.use_cache = False # re-enable for inference to speed up predictions for similar inputs ### SOURCE https://github.com/artidoro/qlora/blob/main/qlora.py # Verifying the datatypes before training dtypes = {} for _, p in model.named_parameters(): dtype = p.dtype if dtype not in dtypes: dtypes[dtype] = 0 dtypes[dtype] += p.numel() total = 0 for k, v in dtypes.items(): total+= v for k, v in dtypes.items(): print(k, v, v/total) do_train = True # Launch training print("Training...") if do_train: train_result = trainer.train() metrics = train_result.metrics trainer.log_metrics("train", metrics) trainer.save_metrics("train", metrics) trainer.save_state() print(metrics) ### # Saving model print("Saving last checkpoint of the model...") os.makedirs(output_dir, exist_ok=True) trainer.model.save_pretrained(output_dir) # Free memory for merging weights del model del trainer torch.cuda.empty_cache() output_dir = "results/llama2/final_checkpoint" train(model, tokenizer, dataset, output_dir)

If you prefer to have a number of epochs (entire training dataset will be passed through the model) instead of a number of training steps (forward and backward passes through the model with one batch of data), you can replace the max_steps argument by num_train_epochs . To later load and use the model for inference, we have used the trainer.model.save_pretrained(output_dir) function, which saves the fine-tuned model's weights, configuration, and tokenizer files.

Fine-tuning llama2 results on databricks-dolly-15k dataset Unfortunately, it is possible that the latest weights are not the best. To solve this problem, you can implement a EarlyStoppingCallback , from transformers, during your fine-tuning. This will enable you to regularly test your model on the validation set, if you have one, and keep only the best weights. Merge weights Once we have our fine-tuned weights, we can build our fine-tuned model and save it to a new directory, with its associated tokenizer. By performing these steps, we can have a memory-efficient fine-tuned model and tokenizer ready for inference!

python Copy model = AutoPeftModelForCausalLM.from_pretrained(output_dir, device_map="auto", torch_dtype=torch.bfloat16) model = model.merge_and_unload() output_merged_dir = "results/llama2/final_merged_checkpoint" os.makedirs(output_merged_dir, exist_ok=True) model.save_pretrained(output_merged_dir, safe_serialization=True) # save tokenizer for easy inference tokenizer = AutoTokenizer.from_pretrained(model_name) tokenizer.save_pretrained(output_merged_dir)