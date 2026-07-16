OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “Deep learning”

How to serve LLMs with vLLM and OVHcloud AI Deploy

How to serve LLMs with vLLM and OVHcloud AI Deploy

OVHcloud EngineeringMathieu Busquet29/05/2024
Fine-Tuning LLaMA 2 Models using a single GPU, QLoRA and AI Notebooks

Fine-Tuning LLaMA 2 Models using a single GPU, QLoRA and AI Notebooks

OVHcloud EngineeringMathieu Busquet21/07/2023
AI Notebooks: analyze and classify sounds with AI

AI Notebooks: analyze and classify sounds with AI

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton04/03/2022
Managing GPU pools efficiently in AI pipelines

Managing GPU pools efficiently in AI pipelines

GeneralBastien Verdebout22/12/2020
A journey through the wondrous land of Machine Learning or "Can I really buy a palace in Paris for 100,000€?" (Part 2)

A journey through the wondrous land of Machine Learning or "Can I really buy a palace in Paris for 100,000€?" (Part 2)

GeneralGuillaume Ruty03/09/2020
How PCI-Express works and why you should care? #GPU

How PCI-Express works and why you should care? #GPU

GeneralJean-louis Queguiner09/07/2020
Distributed Training in a Deep Learning Context

Distributed Training in a Deep Learning Context

GeneralJean-louis Queguiner05/05/2020
What does Training Neural Networks mean?

What does Training Neural Networks mean?

GeneralJean-louis Queguiner22/04/2020
Understanding the anatomy of GPUs using Pokémon

Understanding the anatomy of GPUs using Pokémon

GeneralJean-louis Queguiner13/03/2019