Benchmarking Prometheus like a pro with k6

In our previous posts about choosing a Prometheus remote storage we have seen how to set up a benchmarking infrastructure and how to benchmark promql performance . We have been able to obtain results but the whole benchmark is flawned in many ways:

This blog post discuss how we should have benchmark our remote storage.

How to do a good benchmark? K6 to the rescue

A good benchmark need to be accurate and reproducible. More over for our usecase we want to have a tool who takes into account both Prometheus's read and write path. Finally, we need to be able to remove all unnecessary pieces. This way we are able to focus on the remote storage only.

Such software could be a project on its own but fortunately for us there is one opensource solution for that: K6

K6 is a general purpose modern load testing which can be extended with module to support Prometheus remote storage. Sounds interesting don't you think?

In our previous blog post we have explained how we have built our benchmarking infrastructure which was rather complex to be accurate.