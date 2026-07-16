Articles from Wilfried Roset
OVHcloud and Epitech Team Up: Building the Future Together!
EcosystemWilfried Roset24/09/2025
Picking our Prometheus' remote storage
OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset17/04/2023
Benchmarking Prometheus like a pro with k6
OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset04/04/2023
Prometheus' remote storage playground
OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset05/03/2023
Welcome to Prometheus world of remote storage
OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset16/02/2023
Explaining slow queries to my manager
OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset13/03/2020
Improve your SQL workload with observability
OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset24/01/2020
Database replication 101
OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset13/11/2019
OVHcloud's internal databases infrastructure
OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset30/10/2019