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Wilfried Roset

Wilfried Roset

Contributor

In his position as the leader of a SRE team, Wilfried focuses on prioritizing sustainability, resilience, and industrialization to guarantee customer satisfaction. Additionally, Wilfried is dedicated to contributing to open-source initiatives.

Articles from Wilfried Roset

OVHcloud and Epitech Team Up: Building the Future Together!

OVHcloud and Epitech Team Up: Building the Future Together!

EcosystemWilfried Roset24/09/2025
Picking our Prometheus' remote storage

Picking our Prometheus' remote storage

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset17/04/2023
Benchmarking Prometheus like a pro with k6

Benchmarking Prometheus like a pro with k6

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset04/04/2023
Prometheus' remote storage playground

Prometheus' remote storage playground

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset05/03/2023
Welcome to Prometheus world of remote storage

Welcome to Prometheus world of remote storage

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset16/02/2023
Explaining slow queries to my manager

Explaining slow queries to my manager

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset13/03/2020
Improve your SQL workload with observability

Improve your SQL workload with observability

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset24/01/2020
Database replication 101

Database replication 101

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset13/11/2019
OVHcloud's internal databases infrastructure

OVHcloud's internal databases infrastructure

OVHcloud EngineeringWilfried Roset30/10/2019