OVHcloud and Epitech Team Up: Building the Future Together!

That’s why we’re so excited to announce our new partnership with Epitech 🥳, a school renowned for helping talented students learn.

At OVHcloud, we know great ideas happen when in-school learning meets real-world experience. The future isn't something that happens to us, it's something we build — day by day. To do that, we need to support the students who will be tomorrow's leaders.

From Classroom to Career

This new partnership is our promise to help students succeed, giving them the tools and experience they need to build great things. Here’s how we’ll be helping the Epitech community:

Fun Hackathons: We'll host hackathons where students can team up to solve real problems and be creative, turning good ideas into actual projects. 💡

Great Internships: Epitech students can come work with our teams. Our internships offer a real chance to use what they've learned in class and to get a solid start on their careers.

Hands-on Training: Our experts will run special workshops for students. They'll learn the latest tech skills directly from the people who use them firsthand every day.

Help for Students: New ideas often start with research. We'll give Epitech's students special access to public cloud services on beneficial terms. We want to help them turn their ideas into reality, faster! 🔬

This Is Just the Beginning

Our partnership with Epitech is a huge first step for us, but we're just getting started.

OVHcloud aims to team up with more schools in the future, as we believe it's imperative for companies and schools to work together! By supporting students everywhere, we help them become the strong leaders of tomorrow.

Schools Are Our Future

We're deeply convinced of this simple truth: the future is in the hands of today's students.

In an ever-evolving landscape, building a sustainable and innovative future depends on our ability to develop and master our own technologies. And in today’s geopolitical context, where questions of digital independence and data control are more critical than ever, giving young talents the means to innovate locally is not just an opportunity — it’s a necessity.

After all, technical sovereignty doesn't start in boardrooms, it starts in schools. By providing students with the skills, tools, and mindsets to design and control their own digital solutions, we are actively contributing to a stronger, more resilient ecosystem. By investing in education, we're investing in our future - ensuring that the next generation of engineers, developers, and visionaries have the opportunity to build a better, more technologically advanced world. In this world of tomorrow, Europe and its partners remain free, innovative, and sovereign.

To everyone at Epitech, we can’t wait to start working with you. Let’s build the future together!