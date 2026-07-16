Welcome to Prometheus world of remote storage

At OVHcloud, we recently made a change to our internal Observability stack. After testing and comparing the different solutions on the market, we opted for on open source solution. With this blog post, we're starting a series of articles to provide feedback on our selection process and what we've learned along the way. Our mission was to find an horizontally scalable, highly available, multi-tenant, long-term storage for Prometheus, we begin this series with an introduction to Prometheus remote storage… Over the last decade Prometheus has become one of the standard for Observability. It's core concept is well suited for today technological use cases and it makes sense that open source community loves it. While Prometheus does a lot of thing really well when it comes to long term storage users must find a solution. This blog post serie discuss Prometheus's remote storages, the technical challenges they aim to solve and more importantly we discuss how to pick the right one for you.

What is a remote storage? Prometheus can be configured to read or write to a remote storage on top of its local storage. This allow it to support long-terme storage of users data. The two features are called remote_read and remote_write. With remote_read configured, Prometheus will answer read queries with data from the remote storage. The remote_write is responsible for shipping samples to the remote storage. Both of them are extremely useful and highly configurable.For the rest of this blog post let's focus on remote write. Whether you are a cloud provider or building an in-house Observability it is not always appropriate nor possible to connect to your customers infrastructure to extract data. With a remote write approach customers can have a strict control on what comes in/out of the infrastructure. We could argue that IPtables coupled with authentication is secure enough but this is still one more door to keep an eye on. With tight security taken into account we understand that remote write makes a lot of sense from a service provider point of view. Now that we know that we want a remote write compatible storage we must take into account that not all remote storages are equal. The list of solution keeps growing every day, let's see if we can differentiate them. When writing metrics to a remote storage it is because we want to read then back later. Most Observability use cases imply writing down tons of data that will be queried afterwards. PromQL is the query language use to query Prometheus and therefore associated remote storage. It would make sense to check how PromQL compliant the solutions are. Fear not, Prometheus community is already tackling this question for us with PromQL Compliance

PromQL Compliance results as of 2021-10-14