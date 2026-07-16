Prometheus' remote storage playground

In the previous post we have discuss how important remote storage are for Prometheus. We have also covered several attention points. In the following post we are covering remote write storage and how to bench them.

After you have identify one (or more) remote storage who might suit your must bench it. However it is not as straight forward as it seems. Let's review what we will need for this experiment:

Benchmarking is always fun but you know what is even more fun? Gamification! With my team mates we have created a short benchmark plan which we have called the Hachimon path:

To walk the Hachimon path we've built an infrastructure where only the central piece, the remote storage, changes. Doing so help us compare results.

The write path is stress by one or more Prometheus clusters which will scrap many time the same node_exporter under a different set of labels. Doing so allow us to emulate an infrastructure bigger than it is. To increase the cardinality we can tweak node_exporter configuration to expose more or less series. By deploying one or more Prometheus clusters we can both stress the deduplication feature of the backend and workaround the hardware limitation of a given prometheus.

This approach is very similar to the one of Victoriametrics which has inspired us. Kudos!

By the time we have reach the end of our tests the infrastucture we have built looks like the following: