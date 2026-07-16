Deploy your workloads on 3 availability zones with our new Managed Kubernetes Services (MKS) 'Premium' plan

This blog post will first explain briefly what is the new MKS Premium plan, for who and which use case, then you will see how to deploy a new MKS cluster in 3 availability zones and how to deploy your workloads with this new architecture of Kubernetes cluster. What's inside the Premium MKS?

The 30th of April, we launched, in Beta, our brand new "Premium plan" of our Managed Kubernetes Services (MKS) 🎉 Concretely, with MKS Premium you will have:

💡 For the moment, only Paris is available for the 3AZ region but several new regions will be available in the coming months including Milan. Behind this new plan, this new version of our MKS offering actually represents a complete overhaul of our platform based on several Cloud Native Open Source projects like Cluster API, Kamaji, ArgoCD and several homemade Kubernetes operators. For who? For what? The new MKS Premium plan has been designed for those who wants high availability and scalability of their critical applications. Thanks to a dedicated and fully managed control plane, resilience across multiple availability zones, dedicated resources for the Kubernetes control plane, and the ability to deploy the data plane across multiple availability zones. You will be able to design cloud-native applications that are resilient to failures and deploy highly resilient cloud-native applications across our multi-zones region.

You will have the full control on how to deploy your worker node in our new 3AZ region (EU-WEST-PAR). Deploying your cloud-native applications in our new Paris 3-AZ region also means enjoying the full range of services available: Well architected application relying on resilient managed services (MKS + Load Balancer + Gateway + DBaaS + Object Storage ...),

Advanced internal cluster networking with the new Cilium CNI

Better API server performances and scaling capacity

And much more to come! Let's deploy a MKS Premium cluster in 3 AZ at Paris!

Like the actual Standard MKS, you can deploy MKS on the 3AZ via the Control Panel (OVHcloud UI), the API and also our Infrastructure as Code (IaC) providers (Terraform/OpenTofu, Pulumi...). In this blog post, we will deploy a new MKS cluster, in a 3AZ region (Paris) with 3 node pools (one per availability zone).

With OVHcloud Control Panel Log in to the OVHcloud Control Panel, go to the Public Cloud section and select the Public Cloud project concerned. In the left panel, go in the Containers & Orchestration section, click on Managed Kubernetes Service link and click on the Create a Kubernetes cluster button Fill the name of the cluster, choose a 3AZ region, click on Paris (EU-WEST-PAR) and select the Premium plan:

Then, select the Kubernetes version and the security policy. ⚠️ Contrary to the Standard MKS, which is public by default, the Premium MKS is private by default so it is mandatory to create a private network, a subnet and a gateway. Then, create one node pool by Availability Zone, with 3 nodes by node pool, for example:

Confirm the creation of your cluster and wait its creation. Finally, click on the new created cluster and get the kubeconfig file. With Terraform In a previous blog post, we showed you how to deploy a MKs cluster with Terraform/OpenTofu. Please read the post if you are not familiar with Terraform or OpenTofu. Create a ovh_kube.tf file with the following content:

bash Copy resource "ovh_cloud_project_network_private" "network" { service_name = var.service_name vlan_id = 84 name = "terraform_mks_multiaz_private_net" regions = ["EU-WEST-PAR"] } resource "ovh_cloud_project_network_private_subnet" "subnet" { service_name = ovh_cloud_project_network_private.network.service_name network_id = ovh_cloud_project_network_private.network.id # whatever region, for test purpose region = "EU-WEST-PAR" start = "192.168.142.100" end = "192.168.142.200" network = "192.168.142.0/24" dhcp = true no_gateway = false } resource "ovh_cloud_project_gateway" "gateway" { service_name = ovh_cloud_project_network_private.network.service_name name = "gateway" model = "s" region = "EU-WEST-PAR" network_id = tolist(ovh_cloud_project_network_private.network.regions_attributes[*].openstackid)[0] subnet_id = ovh_cloud_project_network_private_subnet.subnet.id } resource "ovh_cloud_project_kube" "my_multizone_cluster" { service_name = ovh_cloud_project_network_private.network.service_name name = "multi-zone-mks" region = "EU-WEST-PAR" plan = "standard" private_network_id = tolist(ovh_cloud_project_network_private.network.regions_attributes[*].openstackid)[0] nodes_subnet_id = ovh_cloud_project_network_private_subnet.subnet.id depends_on = [ ovh_cloud_project_gateway.gateway ] //Gateway is mandatory for multizones cluster } resource "ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool" "node_pool_multi_zones_a" { service_name = ovh_cloud_project_network_private.network.service_name kube_id = ovh_cloud_project_kube.my_multizone_cluster.id name = "my-pool-zone-a" //Warning: "_" char is not allowed! flavor_name = "b3-8" desired_nodes = 3 availability_zones = ["eu-west-par-a"] //Currently, only one zone is supported } resource "ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool" "node_pool_multi_zones_b" { service_name = ovh_cloud_project_network_private.network.service_name kube_id = ovh_cloud_project_kube.my_multizone_cluster.id name = "my-pool-zone-b" flavor_name = "b3-8" desired_nodes = 3 availability_zones = ["eu-west-par-b"] } resource "ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool" "node_pool_multi_zones_c" { service_name = ovh_cloud_project_network_private.network.service_name kube_id = ovh_cloud_project_kube.my_multizone_cluster.id name = "my-pool-zone-c" flavor_name = "b3-8" desired_nodes = 3 availability_zones = ["eu-west-par-c"] } output "kubeconfig_file_eu_west_par" { value = ovh_cloud_project_kube.my_multizone_cluster.kubeconfig sensitive = true }

This HCL configuration will create several OVHcloud services: a private network

a subnet

a gateway (S size)

a MKS cluster in EU_WEST_PAR region

one node pool in eu-west-par-a availability zone with 3 nodes

availability zone with 3 nodes one node pool in eu-west-par-b availability zone with 3 nodes

availability zone with 3 nodes one node pool in eu-west-par-c availability zone with 3 nodes Apply the configuration:

yaml Copy $ terraform apply ... ovh_cloud_project_network_private.network: Creating... ovh_cloud_project_network_private.network: Still creating... [10s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_network_private.network: Creation complete after 14s [id=pn-xxxxxxxx_xx] ovh_cloud_project_network_private_subnet.subnet: Creating... ovh_cloud_project_network_private_subnet.subnet: Creation complete after 3s [id=c14cbb87-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-7b9d4940d857] ovh_cloud_project_gateway.gateway: Creating... ovh_cloud_project_gateway.gateway: Still creating... [10s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_gateway.gateway: Creation complete after 13s [id=7dafdcfe-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-240df8f93af1] ovh_cloud_project_kube.my_multizone_cluster: Creating... ovh_cloud_project_kube.my_multizone_cluster: Still creating... [10s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube.my_multizone_cluster: Still creating... [20s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube.my_multizone_cluster: Still creating... [30s elapsed] ... ovh_cloud_project_kube.my_multizone_cluster: Still creating... [1m40s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube.my_multizone_cluster: Still creating... [1m50s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube.my_multizone_cluster: Still creating... [2m0s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube.my_multizone_cluster: Creation complete after 2m2s [id=0196cd9a-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-3acbb48d6dda] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_c: Creating... ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_a: Creating... ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_b: Creating... ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_c: Still creating... [10s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_a: Still creating... [10s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_b: Still creating... [10s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_c: Still creating... [20s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_a: Still creating... [20s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_b: Still creating... [20s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_a: Still creating... [30s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_c: Still creating... [30s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_b: Still creating... [30s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_a: Still creating... [40s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_c: Still creating... [40s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_b: Still creating... [40s elapsed] ... ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_c: Still creating... [4m0s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_b: Still creating... [4m0s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_c: Still creating... [4m10s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_a: Still creating... [4m10s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_b: Still creating... [4m10s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_a: Still creating... [4m20s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_c: Still creating... [4m20s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_b: Still creating... [4m20s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_c: Creation complete after 4m24s [id=0196cd9c-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-8e1925c4c18e] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_b: Creation complete after 4m24s [id=0196cd9c-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-96a18b9202ff] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_a: Still creating... [4m30s elapsed] ovh_cloud_project_kube_nodepool.node_pool_multi_zones_a: Creation complete after 4m35s [id=0196cd9c-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-8a08cdc2e68d] Apply complete! Resources: 7 added, 0 changed, 0 destroyed. Outputs: kubeconfig_file_eu_west_par = <sensitive>

Our MKS in 3AZ have been deployed 🎉 To connect into it, retrieve the kubeconfig file locally:

bash Copy $ terraform output -raw kubeconfig_file_eu_west_par > ~/.kube/multi-zone-mks.yml

Connect and discover your MKS cluster Initialize or append the KUBECONFIG environment variable with the new kubeconfig files:

bash Copy export KUBECONFIG=/Users/my-user/.kube/mks.yml:/Users/my-user/.kube/multi-zone-mks.yml

Display the node pools. Our cluster have 3 nodes pools, one per AZ:

bash Copy $ kubectl get np NAME FLAVOR AUTOSCALED MONTHLYBILLED ANTIAFFINITY DESIRED CURRENT UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE MIN MAX AGE my-pool-zone-a b3-8 false false false 3 3 3 3 0 100 7h8m my-pool-zone-b b3-8 false false false 3 3 3 3 0 100 7h8m my-pool-zone-c b3-8 false false false 3 3 3 3 0 100 7h8m

You can also display the control plane's pods in order to discover the new components of the MKS Premium:

bash Copy $ kubectl get po -n kube-system

How To Deploy pods accross several availability zones Now, let's create a Depoyment with 6 pods and ask Kubernetes to deploy them in our 3 AZ (in the three node pools).

To do that, create a nginx-cross-az.yaml file with the following content:

yaml Copy apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: nginx-cross-az labels: app: nginx-cross-az spec: replicas: 6 selector: matchLabels: app: nginx-cross-az template: metadata: labels: app: nginx-cross-az spec: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: "topology.kubernetes.io/zone" operator: In values: - eu-west-par-a - eu-west-par-b - eu-west-par-c containers: - name: nginx image: nginx:1.28.0 ports: - containerPort: 80

Thanks to the nodeAffinity feature of Kubernetes, we declare that we want 6 replicas (pods) running in 3 zones: eu-west-par-a , eu-west-par-b , eu-west-par-c . Create a new namespace and apply the deployment:

bash Copy $ kubectl create ns hello-app $ kubectl apply -f nginx-cross-az.yaml -n hello-app

As you can see, 6 pods have been created, and they are running on the nodes located in the 3 AZ.

bash Copy $ kubectl get po -o wide -l app=nginx-cross-az -n hello-app NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE IP NODE NOMINATED NODE READINESS GATES nginx-cross-az-6ffd957c4-7528p 1/1 Running 0 6s 10.240.2.140 my-pool-zone-b-tr6wf-5wfgz <none> <none> nginx-cross-az-6ffd957c4-96mnh 1/1 Running 0 6s 10.240.3.91 my-pool-zone-c-wgrl6-b2f9s <none> <none> nginx-cross-az-6ffd957c4-b48cv 1/1 Running 0 115m 10.240.6.182 my-pool-zone-c-wgrl6-lp22l <none> <none> nginx-cross-az-6ffd957c4-k7rwf 1/1 Running 0 115m 10.240.1.237 my-pool-zone-b-tr6wf-ct7fs <none> <none> nginx-cross-az-6ffd957c4-pb7zp 1/1 Running 0 115m 10.240.8.195 my-pool-zone-a-b9ztj-gt5vd <none> <none> nginx-cross-az-6ffd957c4-vhhcw 1/1 Running 0 6s 10.240.7.40 my-pool-zone-a-b9ztj-brgpq <none> <none>

Deploy pods only in a desired availability zone You can also choose to deploy a Deployment with 3 replicas, only in the AZ of your choice, only in eu-west-par-a for example.

Create a nginx-one-az.yaml file with the following content:

yaml Copy apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: nginx-one-az labels: app: nginx-one-az spec: replicas: 3 selector: matchLabels: app: nginx-one-az template: metadata: labels: app: nginx-one-az spec: nodeSelector: topology.kubernetes.io/zone: eu-west-par-a containers: - name: nginx image: nginx:1.28.0 ports: - containerPort: 80

Deploy the manifest file in your cluster:

bash Copy $ kubectl apply -f nginx-one-az.yaml -n hello-app deployment.apps/nginx-one-az created

As you can see, our three pods are running in the PAR region only in the zone-a nodes:

bash Copy $ kubectl get po -o wide -l app=nginx-one-az -n hello-app NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE IP NODE NOMINATED NODE READINESS GATES nginx-one-az-6b5f9bdccc-8vv9l 1/1 Running 0 98s 10.240.7.13 my-pool-zone-a-b9ztj-brgpq <none> <none> nginx-one-az-6b5f9bdccc-ck99s 1/1 Running 0 100s 10.240.5.216 my-pool-zone-a-b9ztj-mss8j <none> <none> nginx-one-az-6b5f9bdccc-tlg4d 1/1 Running 0 96s 10.240.8.221 my-pool-zone-a-b9ztj-gt5vd <none> <none>