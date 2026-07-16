Create encrypted Persistent Volumes on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes clusters with LUKS

Since this summer, it's possible to create encrypted OVHcloud Block Storage with OMK (OVHcloud managed key) in RBX, SBG, Paris & BHS regions. More regions will come in the coming months 💪. And the good news is that you can use encrypted Block Storage using Persistent Volumes in your OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) clusters 🎉. In this post, we’ll show you how to encrypt persistent volumes on an OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes (MKS) cluster using a csi-cinder-high-speed-gen2-luks Storage Class . Leveraging LUKS-based encryption at the storage layer, you’ll learn how to protect your data at rest without sacrificing the performance of NVMe-backed volumes. We’ll guide you step by step: defining the Storage Class , creating a Persistent Volume Claim (PVC), and deploying a Pod that mounts the encrypted volume. This practical walkthrough is designed for developers and platform engineers looking to secure their Kubernetes workloads on OVHcloud in a straightforward way. How to You will create a Persistent Volume Claim (PVC), linked to a Storage Class , that will automatically create a Persistent Volume (PV) that will automatically create an associated encrypted Public Cloud Block Storage volume.

Then you will create a Pod attached to the PVC .

Let’s create an encrypted Persistent Volume in our OVHcloud MKS cluster Prerequisite: Have an OVHcloud MKS cluster. First, create a csi-cinder-high-speed-gen2-luks.yaml file with the following content: 💡 Note that if you deploy in on a MKS 1AZ cluster (instead of my 3AZ MKS cluster), you should define the volumeBindingMode to Immediate instead.

yaml Copy apiVersion: storage.k8s.io/v1 kind: StorageClass metadata: name: csi-cinder-high-speed-gen2-luks allowVolumeExpansion: true parameters: fsType: ext4 type: high-speed-gen2-luks provisioner: cinder.csi.openstack.org reclaimPolicy: Delete volumeBindingMode: WaitForFirstConsumer

This StorageClass is using the same configuration as existing csi-cinder-high-speed-gen2 but with the high-speed-gen2-luks type. So the result will be the usage of SSD disks with NVMe interfaces encrypted with LUKS (Linux Unified Key Setup) which is a standard on-disk format for hard disk encryption. Apply the manifest file:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f csi-cinder-high-speed-gen2-luks.yaml

⚠️ You can't modify the volumeBindingMode value for an existing Storage Class , you have to delete it and create a new one. List the Storage Class es in the cluster:

bash Copy $ kubectl get sc NAME PROVISIONER RECLAIMPOLICY VOLUMEBINDINGMODE ALLOWVOLUMEEXPANSION AGE csi-cinder-high-speed (default) cinder.csi.openstack.org Delete WaitForFirstConsumer true 33d csi-cinder-high-speed-gen-2 cinder.csi.openstack.org Delete WaitForFirstConsumer true 33d csi-cinder-high-speed-gen2-luks cinder.csi.openstack.org Delete WaitForFirstConsumer true 4s

Create a pvc-luks.yaml file with the following content:

yaml Copy apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolumeClaim metadata: name: pvc-luks spec: accessModes: - ReadWriteOnce resources: requests: storage: 10Gi storageClassName: csi-cinder-high-speed-gen2-luks

Create a new namespace and apply the manifest file into it:

bash Copy kubectl create ns test-pvc-luks kubectl apply -f pvc-luks.yaml -n test-pvc-luks

Check the status of our newly created PVC :

yaml Copy $ kubectl get pvc -n test-pvc-luks NAME STATUS VOLUME CAPACITY ACCESS MODES STORAGECLASS VOLUMEATTRIBUTESCLASS AGE pvc-luks Pending csi-cinder-high-speed-gen2-luks <unset> 3s $ kubectl describe pvc pvc-luks -n test-pvc-luks Name: pvc-luks Namespace: test-pvc-luks StorageClass: csi-cinder-high-speed-gen2-luks Status: Pending Volume: Labels: <none> Annotations: <none> Finalizers: [kubernetes.io/pvc-protection] Capacity: Access Modes: VolumeMode: Filesystem Used By: <none> Events: Type Reason Age From Message ---- ------ ---- ---- ------- Normal WaitForFirstConsumer 10s (x2 over 10s) persistentvolume-controller waiting for first consumer to be created before binding $ kubectl describe pvc pvc-luks Name: pvc-luks Namespace: test-pvc-luks StorageClass: csi-cinder-high-speed-gen2-luks Status: Pending Volume: Labels: <none> Annotations: <none> Finalizers: [kubernetes.io/pvc-protection] Capacity: Access Modes: VolumeMode: Filesystem Used By: <none> Events: Type Reason Age From Message ---- ------ ---- ---- ------- Normal WaitForFirstConsumer 10s (x2 over 10s) persistentvolume-controller waiting for first consumer to be created before binding

As you can see, your PVC have been creating, with the luks Storage Class , and is Pending to be Bound, until the creation of a Pod with a volume (because of the WaitForFirstConsumer value): Create a pod.yaml file with the following content:

yaml Copy apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: pod-with-encrypted-volume spec: containers: - name: nginx image: nginx volumeMounts: - mountPath: "/usr/share/nginx/html" name: encrypted-volume volumes: - name: encrypted-volume persistentVolumeClaim: claimName: pvc-luks

Create a new namespace and apply the manifest file into it:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f pod.yaml -n test-pvc-luks

The PVC should now be Bound and a new PV should be created:

bash Copy $ kubectl get pvc -n test-pvc-luks NAME STATUS VOLUME CAPACITY ACCESS MODES STORAGECLASS VOLUMEATTRIBUTESCLASS AGE pvc-luks Bound ovh-managed-kubernetes-siti343p-pvc-3a3b1d2e-ebdf-41a2-8f8f-4ee6984b6149 10Gi RWO csi-cinder-high-speed-gen2-luks <unset> 3m27s $ kubectl get pv -n test-pvc-luks NAME CAPACITY ACCESS MODES RECLAIM POLICY STATUS CLAIM STORAGECLASS VOLUMEATTRIBUTESCLASS REASON AGE ovh-managed-kubernetes-siti343p-pvc-3a3b1d2e-ebdf-41a2-8f8f-4ee6984b6149 10Gi RWO Delete Bound test-pvc-luks/pvc-luks csi-cinder-high-speed-gen2-luks <unset> 32s

First the Pod should be in ContainerCreating state (waiting the creation and the attachment of the volume) and after few seconds it will be Running:

markdown Copy $ kubectl get pod pod-with-encrypted-volume -n test-pvc-luks NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE pod-with-encrypted-volume 0/1 ContainerCreating 0 44s # Wait a little... $ kubectl get pod pod-with-encrypted-volume -n test-pvc-luks NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE pod-with-encrypted-volume 1/1 Running 0 2m10s

The Pod is now created with an attached volume:

bash Copy $ kubectl describe pod pod-with-encrypted-volume -n test-pvc-luks Name: pod-with-encrypted-volume Namespace: test-pvc-luks Priority: 0 Service Account: default Node: my-pool-zone-c-h5xjf-7n7kt/192.168.142.174 Start Time: Tue, 19 Aug 2025 10:10:41 +0200 Labels: <none> Annotations: <none> Status: Running IP: 10.240.0.203 IPs: IP: 10.240.0.203 Containers: nginx: Container ID: containerd://c38c0a0e19970503ad1bfaa0c74b5cc320cb9df08456c7613b9a9a8c908b9190 Image: nginx Image ID: docker.io/library/nginx@sha256:33e0bbc7ca9ecf108140af6288c7c9d1ecc77548cbfd3952fd8466a75edefe57 Port: <none> Host Port: <none> State: Running Started: Tue, 19 Aug 2025 10:11:42 +0200 Ready: True Restart Count: 0 Environment: <none> Mounts: /usr/share/nginx/html from encrypted-volume (rw) /var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount from kube-api-access-vbcnk (ro) Conditions: Type Status PodReadyToStartContainers True Initialized True Ready True ContainersReady True PodScheduled True Volumes: encrypted-volume: Type: PersistentVolumeClaim (a reference to a PersistentVolumeClaim in the same namespace) ClaimName: pvc-luks ReadOnly: false kube-api-access-vbcnk: Type: Projected (a volume that contains injected data from multiple sources) TokenExpirationSeconds: 3607 ConfigMapName: kube-root-ca.crt ConfigMapOptional: <nil> DownwardAPI: true QoS Class: BestEffort Node-Selectors: <none> Tolerations: node.kubernetes.io/not-ready:NoExecute op=Exists for 300s node.kubernetes.io/unreachable:NoExecute op=Exists for 300s Events: Type Reason Age From Message ---- ------ ---- ---- ------- Normal Scheduled 3m48s default-scheduler Successfully assigned test-pvc-luks/pod-with-encrypted-volume to my-pool-zone-c-xxxx-xxxx ... Normal SuccessfulAttachVolume 3m8s attachdetach-controller AttachVolume.Attach succeeded for volume "ovh-managed-kubernetes-siti343p-pvc-xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx" Normal Pulling 2m53s kubelet Pulling image "nginx" Normal Pulled 2m48s kubelet Successfully pulled image "nginx" in 5.072s (5.072s including waiting). Image size: 72324501 bytes. Normal Created 2m48s kubelet Created container: nginx Normal Started 2m48s kubelet Started container nginx

Logging in the OVHcloud Control Panel, you can see that the encrypted volume have been successfully created:

Finally, you can use your volume. Execute a shell in the Nginx Pod and create an index.html file into it:

bash Copy $ kubectl exec -it pod-with-encrypted-volume -n test-pvc-luks -- /bin/bash root@pod-with-encrypted-volume:/# echo "Hello from OVHcloud encrypted Block Storage!" > /usr/share/nginx/html/index.html

And curl the webserver:

bash Copy root@pod-with-encrypted-volume:/# apt update root@pod-with-encrypted-volume:/# apt install curl root@pod-with-encrypted-volume:/# curl http://localhost/ Hello from OVHcloud encrypted Block Storage!