Manage your secrets using OVHcloud Secret Manager with External Secrets Operator (ESO) on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS)

Secrets resources in Kubernetes help us keep sensitive information like logins, passwords, tokens, credentials and certificates secure. But just a heads up: Secrets in Kubernetes are base64 encoded, not encrypted so anyone can read and decode them if they know how. The good news is that OVHcloud has just launched the Secret Manager Beta, which you can use within your Kubernetes clusters via the External Secrets Operator (ESO) 🎉. External Secrets Operator The External Secrets Operator (ESO) extends Kubernetes with Custom Resource Definitions (CRDs) ) that define where secrets are and how to sync them. The controller retrieves secrets from an external API and creates Kubernetes Secrets. If the secret changes in the external API, the controller updates the secret in the Kubernetes cluster. Basically, the ESO can connect to an external Secret Manager like OVHcloud, Vault, AWS, or GCP using a (Cluster)SecretStore, and an ExternalSecret to figure out which Secret it needs to fetch. It then creates a Secret in the Kubernetes cluster with the fetched secret’s value.

Plus, it can sync secrets across all the namespaces in your Kubernetes cluster (I love this feature ❤️):

You can use External Secrets with different Providers, including AWS Secrets Manager, HashiCorp Vault, Google Secret Manager. In this blog I’ll show you how to create a secret in the new OVHcloud Secret Manager using Hashicorp Vault. For more details, read the ESO official documentation. Let's jump in! Create an IAM local user To fetch secrets in Secret Manager, you’ll need an IAM user with the right permissions. You can either set it up or use an existing one. In the OVHcloud Control Panel (UI), go to ‘Identity and Access Management’, then ‘Identities’.

Click the ‘Add user’ button to create an IAM local user and complete the fields as shown below:

Quick note, I’ve named the user ‘secretmanager-’ followed by the ID of the OKMS domain I want to use. The user needs to be an ADMIN, or, ideally, have the following policies:

bash Copy okms:apikms:secret/create okms:apikms:secret/version/getData okms:apiovh:secret/get

Get the Personal Access Token (PAT) The ESO ClusterSecretStore needs the permission to fetch secrets from Secret Manager, so you’ll need a token (PAT). You can access it via our API, which you’ll find here: https://eu.api.ovh.com/console/?section=%2Fme&branch=v1#post-/me/identity/user/-user-/token

Path parameters user: secretmanager-xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxx Request body:

json Copy { "description": "PAT secretmanager-xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxx", "name": "pat-secretmanager-xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxx" }

You should obtain a response like this:

json Copy { "creation": "2025-11-07T14:02:56.679157188Z", "description": "PAT secretmanager-xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxx", "expiresAt": null, "lastUsed": null, "name": "pat-secretmanager-xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxx", "token": "eyJhbGciOiJ...punpVAg" }

Save the token value, because you’ll need it in a bit. Create a secret in the Secret Manager Here’s how to create a secret with OVHcloud MPR credentials for use in Kubernetes cluster(s). In the OVHcloud Control Panel (UI), go to ‘Secret Manager’, then create a secret ‘prod/va1/dockerconfigjson’ in the Europe region (France – Paris) eu-west-par:

You’ll need to activate the region if you’re selecting it for the first time:

Select an OKMS domain:

Enter the path and value of your secret. For example:

Your secret is all set!

Install External Secrets Operators on your cluster Deploy external secret through Helm:

bash Copy helm repo add external-secrets https://charts.external-secrets.io helm repo update

Install from the chart repository:

bash Copy helm install external-secrets \ external-secrets/external-secrets \ -n external-secrets \ --create-namespace \ --set installCRDs=true

Your result should look something like this:

yaml Copy $ helm install external-secrets \ external-secrets/external-secrets \ -n external-secrets \ --create-namespace \ --set installCRDs=true NAME: external-secrets LAST DEPLOYED: Mon Nov 24 17:08:58 2025 NAMESPACE: external-secrets STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None NOTES: external-secrets has been deployed successfully in namespace external-secrets! In order to begin using ExternalSecrets, you will need to set up a SecretStore or ClusterSecretStore resource (for example, by creating a 'vault' SecretStore). More information on the different types of SecretStores and how to configure them can be found in our Github: https://github.com/external-secrets/external-secrets

This command will install the External Secrets Operator in your cluster. Check ESO is running:

bash Copy $ kubectl get all -n external-secrets NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE pod/external-secrets-6b9f8ff5d4-jwd6g 1/1 Running 0 25m pod/external-secrets-cert-controller-7bf8fd894c-d24xb 1/1 Running 0 25m pod/external-secrets-webhook-df488ddff-2xv4t 1/1 Running 0 25m NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE service/external-secrets-webhook ClusterIP 10.3.106.32 <none> 443/TCP 25m NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE deployment.apps/external-secrets 1/1 1 1 25m deployment.apps/external-secrets-cert-controller 1/1 1 1 25m deployment.apps/external-secrets-webhook 1/1 1 1 25m NAME DESIRED CURRENT READY AGE replicaset.apps/external-secrets-6b9f8ff5d4 1 1 1 25m replicaset.apps/external-secrets-cert-controller-7bf8fd894c 1 1 1 25m replicaset.apps/external-secrets-webhook-df488ddff 1 1 1 25m

Create a Secret contains the PAT Encode the PAT in base64:

bash Copy $ echo -n "<token>" | base64 ZXlKaG...wVkFn

Create a secret with it inside a secret.yaml file:

yaml Copy apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: ovhcloud-vault-token namespace: external-secrets data: token: ZXlKaG...wVkFn

Apply the resource in your cluster:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f secret.yaml

Check that the secret have been created:

bash Copy $ kubectl get secret ovhcloud-vault-token -n external-secrets NAME TYPE DATA AGE ovhcloud-vault-token Opaque 1 5m

Deploy a ClusterSecretStore to connect ESO to Secret Manager Set up a ClusterSecretStore to manage synchronisation with Secret Manager.

It will use the HashiCorp Vault provider with token auth, and the OKMS endpoint as the backend. Create a clustersecretstore.yaml file with the content below:

yaml Copy apiVersion: external-secrets.io/v1 kind: ClusterSecretStore metadata: name: vault-secret-store spec: provider: vault: server: "https://eu-west-par.okms.ovh.net/api/xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx" # OKMS endpoint, fill with the correct region and your okms_id path: "secret" version: "v2" auth: tokenSecretRef: name: ovhcloud-vault-token # The k8s secret that contain your PAT key: token

Keep in mind, in our example, we’ve selected the “eu-west-par” region. You can enter a different server URL, depending on your desired region. Apply it:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f clustersecretstore.yaml

Check:

bash Copy $ kubectl get clustersecretstore.external-secrets.io/vault-secret-store NAME AGE STATUS CAPABILITIES READY vault-secret-store 2m Valid ReadWrite True

Create an ExternalSecret Create an externalsecret.yaml file with the content below:

bash Copy apiVersion: external-secrets.io/v1 kind: ExternalSecret metadata: name: docker-config-secret namespace: external-secrets spec: refreshInterval: 30m secretStoreRef: name: vault-secret-store kind: ClusterSecretStore target: template: type: kubernetes.io/dockerconfigjson data: .dockerconfigjson: "{{ .mysecret | toString }}" name: ovhregistrycred creationPolicy: Owner data: - secretKey: mysecret remoteRef: key: prod/va1/dockerconfigjson

Apply it:

bash Copy $ kubectl apply -f externalsecret.yaml externalsecret.external-secrets.io/docker-config-secret created

Check:

bash Copy $ kubectl get externalsecret.external-secrets.io/docker-config-secret -n external-secrets NAME STORETYPE STORE REFRESH INTERVAL STATUS READY docker-config-secret ClusterSecretStore vault-secret-store 30m0s SecretSynced True

After applying this command, it will create a Kubernetes Secret object.

bash Copy $ kubectl get secret -n external-secrets NAME TYPE DATA AGE ... ovhregistrycred kubernetes.io/dockerconfigjson 1 17d ...