Moving Beyond Ingress: Why should OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) users start looking at the Gateway API?

For years, the Kubernetes Ingress API, and the popular Ingress NGINX controller (ingress-nginx), have been the default way to expose applications running inside a Kubernetes cluster. But the ecosystem is changing: the Kubernetes SIG network has announced the retirement of Ingress NGINX in March 2026. After March 2026 the Ingress NGINX will no longer get new features, new releases, security patches and bug fixes. Furthermore, the Kubernetes project recommends using Gateway instead of Ingress. The Ingress API has already been frozen, which means it is no longer being developed, and will have no further changes or updates made to it. The Kubernetes project has no plans to remove Ingress from Kubernetes. While OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) does not yet provide a native GatewayClass, you can already benefit from Gateway API capabilities today by deploying your own controller 💪 . Also, until Gateway API becomes fully integrated with OpenStack providers, there is an intermediate option: using a modern, actively maintained Ingress controller other than ingress-nginx. The limitations of the current Ingress controller model The traditional Kubernetes Ingress model was intentionally simple: define an Ingress , install an Ingress Controller , and let it configure a single proxy (usually Nginx) to route traffic. This design works, but it comes with limitations: - Single Monolithic “Entry Point”: All HTTP routing for the entire cluster goes through one shared proxy. It adds complexity, configuration conflicts and scaling challenges.

- Protocol limitations: only HTTP and HTTPS.Support for gRPC, HTTP/2, TCP, UDP or TLS passthrough is inconsistent and controller-specific.

- Heavy Reliance on Annotations: Advanced features (timeouts, rewrites, header handling…) rely on custom annotations.

- Strong 3rd parties and cloud Load Balancers support: Every Ingress controllers (3rd parties providers) come with their specialized annotations. Finally, as mentioned, the most used Ingress controller, Ingress NGINX, will be retired in March 2026. A Transitional Solution: Using a Modern Ingress Controller (Traefik, Contour, HAProxy…) Before moving to the Gateway API, as a transitional solution, OVHcloud MKS users can simply replace Ingress Nginx with a modern, actively maintained Ingress controller. This allows you to: - keep using your existing Ingress manifests

- keep the same architecture: Service type LoadBalancer → OVHcloud Public Cloud Load Balancer → Ingress Controller

- avoid relying on unsupported or deprecated components

- gain features (better gRPC support, built‑in dashboards, improved L7 behaviour...) Popular alternatives: Traefik:

- Very easy to deploy

- Excellent support for HTTP/2, gRPC, WebSockets

- Built‑in dashboard

- Supports both Ingress and Gateway API

- Actively maintained

- Seamless migration from NGINX Ingress Controller to Traefik with NGINX annotation compatibility Contour (Envoy):

- Envoy-based Ingress Controller

- Excellent performance

- Good stepping‑stone toward Gateway API HAProxy Ingress:

- Extremely performant

- Enterprise-grade L7 routing

- Optional Gateway API support NGINX Gateway Fabric (NGF):

- The successor to Ingress NGINX

- Built directly around Gateway API

- Still maturing but a strong long‑term candidate If you are interested, you can read the more exhaustive list of Ingress controllers. Installing an Alternative Ingress Controller on OVHcloud MKS We will show you how to install Traefik, as an alternative Ingress controller and use it to spawn a single OVHcloud Public Cloud Load Balancer (based on OpenStack Octavia). Install Traefik:

bash Copy helm repo add traefik https://traefik.github.io/charts helm repo update helm install traefik traefik/traefik --namespace traefik --create-namespace --set service.type=LoadBalancer

This automatically triggers:

- the OpenStack CCM (used by OVHcloud)

- the creation of an OVHcloud Public Cloud Load Balancer

- exposure of Traefik through a public IP

After several seconds, the Load Balancer will be active. Check that Traefik is running:

bash Copy $ kubectl get all -n traefik NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE pod/traefik-6777c5db85-pddd6 1/1 Running 0 31s NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE service/traefik LoadBalancer 10.3.129.188 <pending> 80:30267/TCP,443:30417/TCP 31s NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE deployment.apps/traefik 1/1 1 1 31s NAME DESIRED CURRENT READY AGE replicaset.apps/traefik-6777c5db85 1 1 1 31s

Then in order to use it, create an ingress.yaml file with the following content:

typescript Copy apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: my-app-ingress namespace: default annotations: kubernetes.io/ingress.class: "traefik" # Specifies Traefik as the ingress controller spec: rules: - host: my-app.local http: paths: - path: / pathType: Prefix backend: service: name: my-app-service port: number: 80

And apply it in your cluster:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f ingress.yaml

Using this type of alternative provides a fully supported, modern Ingress Controller while you prepare a long‑term transition to the Gateway API. Gateway API: A modern, flexible networking model The Gateway API is the next-generation Kubernetes networking specification. It introduces clearer roles and more flexible architectures. Gateway API splits responsibilities across:

- GatewayClass: defines the type of gateway and which controller manages it

- Gateway: the actual entry point (e.g., a Load Balancer)

- Routes: routing rules, protocol-specific (HTTPRoute, TLSRoute, GRPCRoute, TCPRoute…)

Gateway API supports:

- HTTP(S)

- HTTP/2

- gRPC

- TCP

- TLS passthrough

…in a consistent and portable way. Unlike Ingress, Gateway API is explicitly designed to allow providers like OVHcloud, AWS, GCP, Azure to:

- provision Load Balancers (LB)

- manage listeners

- expose multiple ports

- integrate with their LB features

This paves the way for native OVHcloud GatewayClass support. How does it work today on OVHcloud MKS? OVHcloud MKS relies on the OpenStack Cloud Controller Manager (CCM) to provision OVHcloud Public Cloud Load Balancers in response to a Service of type LoadBalancer . Since MKS does not yet include a native GatewayClass , you can use Gateway API today as follows: 1. You deploy an existing Gateway Controller (Envoy Gateway, Traefik, Contour/Envoy…) and its GatewayClass.

2. The controller deploys a Data Plane proxy inside the cluster.

3. To expose that proxy, you still have to create a Service of type LoadBalancer (and your app of course).

4. The CCM provisions an OVHcloud Public Cloud Load Balancer and forwards traffic to your proxy. Thanks to that, you will have a fully functional Gateway API. The workflow is very similar to that which is required for using NGINX Ingress controller. Using the Gateway API on OVHcloud MKS today You can already use the Gateway API by deploying your preferred controller. Here’s an example using Envoy Gateway, one of the most future-proof options. Deploy Envoy Gateway:

bash Copy helm install eg oci://docker.io/envoyproxy/gateway-helm -n envoy-gateway-system --create-namespace

You should have a result like this:

yaml Copy $ helm install eg oci://docker.io/envoyproxy/gateway-helm -n envoy-gateway-system --create-namespace Pulled: docker.io/envoyproxy/gateway-helm:1.6.0 Digest: sha256:5c55e7844ae8cff3152ca00330234ef61b1f9fa3d466f50db2c63a279f1cd1df NAME: eg LAST DEPLOYED: Mon Dec 1 16:27:07 2025 NAMESPACE: envoy-gateway-system STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None NOTES: ************************************************************************** *** PLEASE BE PATIENT: Envoy Gateway may take a few minutes to install *** ************************************************************************** Envoy Gateway is an open source project for managing Envoy Proxy as a standalone or Kubernetes-based application gateway. Thank you for installing Envoy Gateway! 🎉 Your release is named: eg. 🎉 Your release is in namespace: envoy-gateway-system. 🎉 To learn more about the release, try: $ helm status eg -n envoy-gateway-system $ helm get all eg -n envoy-gateway-system To have a quickstart of Envoy Gateway, please refer to https://gateway.envoyproxy.io/latest/tasks/quickstart. To get more details, please visit https://gateway.envoyproxy.io and https://github.com/envoyproxy/gateway.

Check the Envoy gateway is running:

bash Copy $ kubectl get po -n envoy-gateway-system NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE envoy-gateway-9cbbc577c-5h5qw 1/1 Running 0 16m

As a quickstart, you can install directly the GatewayClass, Gateway, HTTPRoute and an example app:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f https://github.com/envoyproxy/gateway/releases/download/latest/quickstart.yaml -n default

This command deploys a GatewayClass , a Gateway , a HTTPRoute and an app deployed in a deployment and exposed through a service:

bash Copy gatewayclass.gateway.networking.k8s.io/eg created gateway.gateway.networking.k8s.io/eg created serviceaccount/backend created service/backend created deployment.apps/backend created httproute.gateway.networking.k8s.io/backend created

As you can see, a GatewayClass have been deployed:

yaml Copy $ kubectl get gatewayclass -o yaml | kubectl neat apiVersion: v1 items: - apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: GatewayClass metadata: name: eg spec: controllerName: gateway.envoyproxy.io/gatewayclass-controller kind: List metadata: resourceVersion: ""

Note that a GatewayClass is a cluster-wide resource so you don't have to specify any namespace. A Gateway have been deployed also:

yaml Copy $ kubectl get gateway -o yaml -n default | kubectl neat apiVersion: v1 items: - apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Gateway metadata: name: eg namespace: default spec: gatewayClassName: eg listeners: - allowedRoutes: namespaces: from: Same name: http port: 80 protocol: HTTP kind: List metadata: resourceVersion: ""

A HTTPRoute also:

yaml Copy $ kubectl get httproute -o yaml -n default | kubectl neat apiVersion: v1 items: - apiVersion: gateway.networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: HTTPRoute metadata: name: backend namespace: default spec: hostnames: - www.example.com parentRefs: - group: gateway.networking.k8s.io kind: Gateway name: eg rules: - backendRefs: - group: "" kind: Service name: backend port: 3000 weight: 1 matches: - path: type: PathPrefix value: / kind: List metadata: resourceVersion: ""

In order to retrieve the external IP (of the external Load Balancer), you just have to get information about the Gateway and export it in an environment variable:

bash Copy $ kubectl get gateway eg NAME CLASS ADDRESS PROGRAMMED AGE eg eg xx.xxx.xx.xxx True 18m $ export GATEWAY_HOST=$(kubectl get gateway/eg -o jsonpath='{.status.addresses[0].value}') $ echo $GATEWAY_HOST xx.xxx.xx.xxx

And finally, a backend service have been deployed with its deployment:

bash Copy $ kubectl get pod,svc -l app=backend -n default NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE pod/backend-765694d47f-zr6hh 1/1 Running 0 21m NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE service/backend ClusterIP 10.3.114.179 <none> 3000/TCP 21m