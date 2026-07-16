Articles from Aurélie Vache
Create Kubernetes clusters with OVHcloud Managed Rancher Service
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache20/11/2024
Infrastructure as Code (IaC) on OVHcloud - part 1: Terraform / OpenTofu
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache23/09/2024
How to create a Kubernetes cluster in a Local Zone through Managed Rancher Service
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache24/07/2024
Near real-time threats detection with Falco on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache03/04/2024
OVHcloud at Devoxx France 2023
OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart, Aurélie Vache, Horacio Gonzalez, Thierrry Chantier04/05/2023
OVHcloud at Volcamp.io 2022
OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart, Aurélie Vache, Thierrry Chantier07/11/2022
OVHcloud at SnowCamp 2022
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache, Stéphane Philippart, Horacio Gonzalez11/02/2022
Venom 🐍 1.0 - Manage and run your integration tests with efficiency
OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache10/02/2022