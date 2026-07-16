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Aurélie Vache

Aurélie Vache

Contributor

Developer Advocate at OVHcloud, specialized in Cloud Native, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) & Developer eXperience (DX). She is recognized as a Docker Captain, CNCF ambassador, GDE & Women techmakers Ambassador. She has been working as a Developer and Ops for over 20 years. Cloud enthusiast and advocates DevOps/Cloud/Golang best practices. Technical writer, a sketchnoter and a speaker at international conferences. Book author, she created a new visual way for people to learn and understand Cloud technologies: "Understanding Kubernetes / Docker / Istio in a visual way" in sketchnotes, books and videos.

Articles from Aurélie Vache

Create Kubernetes clusters with OVHcloud Managed Rancher Service

Create Kubernetes clusters with OVHcloud Managed Rancher Service

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache20/11/2024
Infrastructure as Code (IaC) on OVHcloud - part 1: Terraform / OpenTofu

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) on OVHcloud - part 1: Terraform / OpenTofu

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache23/09/2024
How to create a Kubernetes cluster in a Local Zone through Managed Rancher Service

How to create a Kubernetes cluster in a Local Zone through Managed Rancher Service

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache24/07/2024
Near real-time threats detection with Falco on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes

Near real-time threats detection with Falco on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache03/04/2024
OVHcloud at Devoxx France 2023

OVHcloud at Devoxx France 2023

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart, Aurélie Vache, Horacio Gonzalez, Thierrry Chantier04/05/2023
OVHcloud at Volcamp.io 2022

OVHcloud at Volcamp.io 2022

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart, Aurélie Vache, Thierrry Chantier07/11/2022
OVHcloud at SnowCamp 2022

OVHcloud at SnowCamp 2022

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache, Stéphane Philippart, Horacio Gonzalez11/02/2022
Venom 🐍 1.0 - Manage and run your integration tests with efficiency

Venom 🐍 1.0 - Manage and run your integration tests with efficiency

OVHcloud EngineeringAurélie Vache10/02/2022