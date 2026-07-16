Near real-time threats detection with Falco on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes

At OVHcloud, we like to provide you with the best products and services and for us security is important, that's why we wanted to help you discover Falco which will help you secure your OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes with a runtime security tool. Falco

Falco is an Open Source cloud-native runtime security tool. It provides near real-time threat detection for cloud, container, and Kubernetes workloads by leveraging runtime insights. Falco can monitor events from various sources, including the Linux kernel, and enrich them with metadata from the Kubernetes API server, container runtime, and more.

Concretely, Falco: * Receive **Events** * Compare them to a set of **Rules** to determine the actions to perform * Generate **Alerts**: forward the Falco events to different endpoints (syslog, stdout, https, graph...) or to different apps (Slack, Discord, Elasticsearch, Kafka...) through Falcosidekick

bash Copy helm repo add falcosecurity https://falcosecurity.github.io/charts helm repo update

These commands will add the Falco Helm repository to your local Helm chart repository and update the installed chart repositories:

bash Copy $ helm repo add falcosecurity https://falcosecurity.github.io/charts helm repo update "falcosecurity" has been added to your repositories Hang tight while we grab the latest from your chart repositories... ... ...Successfully got an update from the "falcosecurity" chart repository ... Update Complete. ⎈Happy Helming!⎈

Install the latest version of Falco with helm install command:

bash Copy helm install falco \ --version 4.0.0 \ --create-namespace \ --namespace falco \ --set tty=true \ --set falcosidekick.enabled=true \ --set falcosidekick.webui.enabled=true \ --set falcosidekick.webui.user=myuser:mypassword \ --set falcosidekick.webui.service.type=LoadBalancer \ falcosecurity/falco

This command will install the latest version of Falco, with falcosidekick UI and create a new falco namespace:

yaml Copy $ helm install falco \ --version 4.0.0 \ --create-namespace \ --namespace falco \ --set tty=true \ --set falcosidekick.enabled=true \ --set falcosidekick.webui.enabled=true \ --set falcosidekick.webui.user=myuser:mypassword \ --set falcosidekick.webui.service.type=LoadBalancer \ falcosecurity/falco NAME: falco LAST DEPLOYED: Wed Apr 3 11:48:42 2024 NAMESPACE: falco STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 NOTES: Falco agents are spinning up on each node in your cluster. After a few seconds, they are going to start monitoring your containers looking for security issues. No further action should be required.

As you can see we install also Falcosidekick thanks to several flags: * --set falcosidekick.enabled=true enables deployment of Falcosidekick aside Falco and configures Falco for sending its events to Falcosidekick * --set falcosidekick.webui.enabled=true enables deployment of Falcosidekick-UI and configure Falcosidekick for using it as output * --set falcosidekick.webui.service.type=LoadBalancer allows to access the UI through an OVHcloud Load Balancer (and an external IP) Note:

Don't forget to change in the helm install command, and specifically in the --set falcosidekick.webui.user parameter, the login and the password to access to the UI. The Falco Helm chart installs a DaemonSet to add Falco Pods to all Nodes in the Kubernetes cluster to monitor abnormal behavior.



You can check if the Falco and falcosidekick pods are correctly running:

bash Copy $ kubectl get pods -n falco NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE falco-42nrg 2/2 Running 0 2m18s falco-falcosidekick-54bdbf6984-7pgcr 1/1 Running 0 2m18s falco-falcosidekick-54bdbf6984-cbc9w 1/1 Running 0 2m18s falco-falcosidekick-ui-6568c775-8d9hd 1/1 Running 2 (71s ago) 2m18s falco-falcosidekick-ui-6568c775-sn8xt 1/1 Running 3 (83s ago) 2m18s falco-falcosidekick-ui-redis-0 1/1 Running 0 2m17s falco-j5j2j 2/2 Running 0 2m18s falco-vb5nb 2/2 Running 0 2m18s

Wait and execute the command again if the pods are in "Init" or "ContainerCreating" state. Once the falco pod is ready, run the following command to see the logs:

bash Copy kubectl logs -l app.kubernetes.io/name=falco -n falco -c falco

You should see logs like that:

bash Copy $ kubectl logs -l app.kubernetes.io/name=falco -n falco -c falco Wed Apr 3 12:22:26 2024: Falco version: 0.37.0 (x86_64) Wed Apr 3 12:22:26 2024: Falco initialized with configuration file: /etc/falco/falco.yaml Wed Apr 3 12:22:26 2024: System info: Linux version 5.15.0-101-generic (buildd@lcy02-amd64-032) (gcc (Ubuntu 11.4.0-1ubuntu1~22.04) 11.4.0, GNU ld (GNU Binutils for Ubuntu) 2.38) #111-Ubuntu SMP Tue Mar 5 20:16:58 UTC 2024 Wed Apr 3 12:22:26 2024: Loading rules from file /etc/falco/falco_rules.yaml Wed Apr 3 12:22:26 2024: The chosen syscall buffer dimension is: 8388608 bytes (8 MBs) Wed Apr 3 12:22:26 2024: Starting health webserver with threadiness 2, listening on 0.0.0.0:8765 Wed Apr 3 12:22:26 2024: Loaded event sources: syscall Wed Apr 3 12:22:26 2024: Enabled event sources: syscall Wed Apr 3 12:22:26 2024: Opening 'syscall' source with Kernel module Wed Apr 3 12:21:51 2024: Falco version: 0.37.0 (x86_64) Wed Apr 3 12:21:51 2024: Falco initialized with configuration file: /etc/falco/falco.yaml Wed Apr 3 12:21:51 2024: System info: Linux version 5.15.0-101-generic (buildd@lcy02-amd64-032) (gcc (Ubuntu 11.4.0-1ubuntu1~22.04) 11.4.0, GNU ld (GNU Binutils for Ubuntu) 2.38) #111-Ubuntu SMP Tue Mar 5 20:16:58 UTC 2024 Wed Apr 3 12:21:51 2024: Loading rules from file /etc/falco/falco_rules.yaml Wed Apr 3 12:21:51 2024: The chosen syscall buffer dimension is: 8388608 bytes (8 MBs) Wed Apr 3 12:21:51 2024: Starting health webserver with threadiness 2, listening on 0.0.0.0:8765 Wed Apr 3 12:21:51 2024: Loaded event sources: syscall Wed Apr 3 12:21:51 2024: Enabled event sources: syscall Wed Apr 3 12:21:51 2024: Opening 'syscall' source with Kernel module Wed Apr 3 12:21:57 2024: Falco version: 0.37.0 (x86_64) Wed Apr 3 12:21:57 2024: Falco initialized with configuration file: /etc/falco/falco.yaml Wed Apr 3 12:21:57 2024: System info: Linux version 5.15.0-101-generic (buildd@lcy02-amd64-032) (gcc (Ubuntu 11.4.0-1ubuntu1~22.04) 11.4.0, GNU ld (GNU Binutils for Ubuntu) 2.38) #111-Ubuntu SMP Tue Mar 5 20:16:58 UTC 2024 Wed Apr 3 12:21:57 2024: Loading rules from file /etc/falco/falco_rules.yaml Wed Apr 3 12:21:57 2024: The chosen syscall buffer dimension is: 8388608 bytes (8 MBs) Wed Apr 3 12:21:57 2024: Starting health webserver with threadiness 2, listening on 0.0.0.0:8765 Wed Apr 3 12:21:57 2024: Loaded event sources: syscall Wed Apr 3 12:21:57 2024: Enabled event sources: syscall Wed Apr 3 12:21:57 2024: Opening 'syscall' source with Kernel module

The logs confirm that Falco and its rules have been loaded correctly. Testing Falco Even without adding new rules, Falco contains existing default rules that we can use to test the behavior. Follow the steps below to fire an alert if someone execute a shell into a running container. Start an Alpine container:

bash Copy $ kubectl run demo-falco --image alpine -- sh -c "sleep infinity" pod/demo-falco created

Execute a shell on the running container:

bash Copy $ kubectl exec -it demo-falco -- sh -c "ls -al" total 64 drwxr-xr-x 1 root root 4096 Apr 3 11:36 . drwxr-xr-x 1 root root 4096 Apr 3 11:36 .. drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Jan 26 17:53 bin drwxr-xr-x 5 root root 360 Apr 3 11:36 dev drwxr-xr-x 1 root root 4096 Apr 3 11:36 etc drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Jan 26 17:53 home drwxr-xr-x 7 root root 4096 Jan 26 17:53 lib drwxr-xr-x 5 root root 4096 Jan 26 17:53 media drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Jan 26 17:53 mnt drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Jan 26 17:53 opt dr-xr-xr-x 310 root root 0 Apr 3 11:36 proc drwx------ 2 root root 4096 Jan 26 17:53 root drwxr-xr-x 1 root root 4096 Apr 3 11:36 run drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Jan 26 17:53 sbin drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Jan 26 17:53 srv dr-xr-xr-x 13 root root 0 Apr 3 11:36 sys drwxrwxrwt 2 root root 4096 Jan 26 17:53 tmp drwxr-xr-x 7 root root 4096 Jan 26 17:53 usr drwxr-xr-x 12 root root 4096 Jan 26 17:53 var

Now check the Falco logs to see the alert:

bash Copy $ kubectl logs -c falco -n falco -l app.kubernetes.io/name=falco |\ grep "Notice" {"hostname":"falco-fsvp8","output":"11:36:27.670410771: Notice A shell was spawned in a container with an attached terminal (evt_type=execve user=root user_uid=0 user_loginuid=-1 process=sh proc_exepath=/bin/busybox parent=runc command=sh -c ls -al terminal=34816 exe_flags=EXE_WRITABLE container_id=873807ba3669 container_image=docker.io/library/alpine container_image_tag=latest container_name=alpine k8s_ns=default k8s_pod_name=alpine)","priority":"Notice","rule":"Terminal shell in container","source":"syscall","tags":["T1059","container","maturity_stable","mitre_execution","shell"],"time":"2024-04-03T11:36:27.670410771Z", "output_fields": {"container.id":"873807ba3669","container.image.repository":"docker.io/library/alpine","container.image.tag":"latest","container.name":"alpine","evt.arg.flags":"EXE_WRITABLE","evt.time":1712144187670410771,"evt.type":"execve","k8s.ns.name":"default","k8s.pod.name":"alpine","proc.cmdline":"sh -c ls -al","proc.exepath":"/bin/busybox","proc.name":"sh","proc.pname":"runc","proc.tty":34816,"user.loginuid":-1,"user.name":"root","user.uid":0}}

You should see logs with "Notice A shell was spawned in a container with an attached terminal" message. Visualizing the events with Falcosidekick UI Now we have Falco installed and we test it, we can see the events visually in the Falcosidekick UI. Display the external IP:

bash Copy $ kubectl get svc falco-falcosidekick-ui -n falco NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE falco-falcosidekick-ui LoadBalancer 10.3.198.190 xx.xx.xx.xx 2802:31222/TCP 130m

Open your browser and point to http://< EXTERNAL-IP >:2802 value using the credentials below: * Login: my-user (or the login you defined in helm install command) * Password: my-password (or the password you defined in helm install command)

Click on "EVENTS" tab: