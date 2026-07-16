Venom 🐍 1.0 - Manage and run your integration tests with efficiency

Venom, our tool that aim to manage and run your integration tests with efficiency, have been released few weeks ago in 1.0! We will discover in this blog post, new features and changes contained in this major release.

Venom Venom is a tool written in Golang, created in 2017, open-sourced and available on GitHub. It allows you to write and execute integration tests. Concretely, you have to write testsuite in a YAML file. Venom run executors (scripts, HTTP Request, web, IMAP, etc.) and apply assertions. It can also generate xUnit result files.

The tool has a list of existing executors: amqp : https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/amqp

: https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/amqp dbfixtures : https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/dbfixtures

: https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/dbfixtures exec : https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/exec ( exec is the default type for a step)

: https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/exec ( is the default type for a step) grpc : https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/grpc

: https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/grpc http : https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/http

: https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/http imap : https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/imap

: https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/imap kafka https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/kafka

https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/kafka mqtt https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/mqtt

https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/mqtt odbc : https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/plugins/odbc

: https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/plugins/odbc ovhapi : https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/ovhapi

: https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/ovhapi rabbitmq : https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/rabbitmq

: https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/rabbitmq readfile : https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/readfile

: https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/readfile redis : https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/redis

: https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/redis smtp : https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/smtp

: https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/smtp sql : https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/sql

: https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/sql ssh : https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/ssh

: https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/ssh web : https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/master/executors/web One of the powers of Venom is that it fits very well into a CI/CD pipeline. Venom allows an export of the result in xUnit format and you can pass parameters from your CI/CD tool to the testsuites:

bash Copy $ venom run mytestsuite.yml --var url=http://myurl.dev/myendpoint --format=xml --output-dir="test-results"

A good practice can be to add the execution of this command as a step of your pipeline and thus use your preferred tools to visualize the results of the tests in order to know if there was no regression between two runs of your CI/CD pipeline for example. Venom also supports TLS & mTLS for HTTP executor and a lot of cool features. What's new? Venom 1.0, contains interesting new features compared to the previous version 0.28: • User-defined executors: https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/v1.0.0#user-defined-executors • New builtin executors: amqp & mqtt • The output of venom command line (CLI) was rewritten. It's much more readable with color and you can now debug testsuite. • Variables helpers: https://github.com/ovh/venom/tree/v1.0.0#variable-helpers You can take a look at all other cool features in the Release Note: https://github.com/ovh/venom/releases/tag/v1.0.0 User-defined executors Let's see in details this new feature. You can define reusable testcase as executor, and call it from your testsuite files. This is a good way to abstract technical or functional behaviors and reuse them in complex test suites. You just have to define your executor in a YAML file and then call it in your testsuite. Example: Create a lib/ folder. Then into it create a file called customA.yml :

bash Copy executor: hello input: myarg: {} steps: - script: echo "{\"hello\":\"{{.input.myarg}}\"}" assertions: - result.code ShouldEqual 0 output: display: hello: "{{.result.systemoutjson.hello}}" all: "{{.result.systemoutjson}}"

Then outside of lib/ folder, create you test suite in a file testsuite.yml :

yaml Copy name: testsuite with a user executor testcases: - name: testA steps: - type: hello myarg: World assertions: - result.display.hello ShouldContainSubstring World - result.alljson.hello ShouldContainSubstring World

Notice the variable alljson . All variables declared in output are automatically converted in a json format with the suffix json . In the example above, two implicit variables are available: displayjson.hello and alljson . You should have this files and folder organization:

bash Copy . ├── lib │ └── customA.yml └── testsuite.yml 1 directory, 2 files

Now we can execute our test suite. By default, Venom will load user's executors from the lib/ directory relative to the testsuite path:

markdown Copy # executors will be loaded from lib/ directory relative to testsuite.yml file $ venom run testsuite.yml • testsuite with a user executor (testsuite.yml) • testA SUCCESS

Note : if you want to add some external libs you wrote in others folder, you can with the --lib-dir flag.

markdown Copy # executors will be loaded from /etc/venom/lib, $HOME/venom.d/lib and lib/ directory relative to testsuite.yml file $ venom run --lib-dir=/etc/venom/lib:$HOME/venom.d/lib testsuite.yml