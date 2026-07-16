Enhancing Kubernetes Security: Detecting Threats in OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes cluster (MKS) Audit Logs with Falco

Several month ago we discovered Falco, a Cloud Native near real-time threats detection tool, and we saw how to install it on an OVHcloud MKS cluster. Today we will connect our Falco instance to a MKS cluster in order to retrieve Kubernetes Audit Logs events and watch if everything is OK in our cluster. Concretely, in this blog post we will: deploy an OVHcloud LDP (Logs Data Platform)

create a data stream into this LDP

connect an OVHcloud MKS cluster to the data stream (to send Audit Logs into it)

use the k8saudit-ovh Falco plugin to retrieve in realtime the Audit Logs of a MKS cluster

Falco plugin to retrieve in realtime the Audit Logs of a MKS cluster test a rule and detect security events based on MKS audit logs activity Prerequisites This blog post presupposes that you already have a working OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes (MKS) cluster, and a running instance of Falco. If it is not the case, follow the Near real-time threats detection with Falco on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes blog post. Deploying a Logs Data Platform (LDP) LDP is the managed platform for collecting, processing, analyzing and storing your logs of the OVHcloud products. To be able to access to our Kubernetes clusters Audit Logs we need to deploy a LDP. Find more information on our dedicated LDP page. We can deploy a LDP through the OVHcloud Control Panel and the API. In this blog post, we will deploy it through the Control Panel. First, you have to log in to the OVHcloud Control Panel, click on the Bare Metal Cloud section located at the top in the header and then click on the Logs Data Platform in the sidebar.

Choose the LDP plan you want: Standard (free) or Enterprise one, depending on your needs. Select a region (North America or Europe). We will choose "GRA" for this blog post, click on Order button and follow the instructions. After several minutes your LDP will be created. Refresh the page, click on the new deployed LDP, then enter a password and click on the Save button. Creating a Data stream and retrieving the Websocket URL Our Kubernetes Audit Logs will be stored in a data stream so click on the Data stream tab and then click on the Add data stream button.

Choose a name of the data stream. On my side I like to call it with the name of my MKS cluster following by "-audit-logs" to know easily what it is this data stream for. My MKS cluster's name is "my-rancher-mks-cluster" so let's name it "my-rancher-mks-cluster-audit-logs". Fill the description (mandatory). The OVHcloud Audit Logs Falco plugin you will use receive the audit logs through Websocket so you need to enable Websocket broadcasting then click on the Save button.

Now, to retrieve the Websocket URL of your data stream, click on the Data stream tab, then click on the ... button (located at the right in the line of your data stream), and click on Monitor in real time action.

Finally, click on the Action button and in the Copy Websocket address, then save the LDP Websocket URL somewhere ;-). Note that the Websocket address have this kind of format: w ss://<region>.logs.ovh.com/tail/?tk=xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxx Connect a MKS cluster to a LDP data stream Now we need to send the Kubernetes Audit Logs of our MKS cluster in the data stream. For that, in the OVHcloud Control Panel, click on the Public Cloud section in the header and then in Managed Kubernetes Service in the sidebar. Click on your Kubernetes cluster (my-rancher-mks-cluster for example), then in the Logs tab and click on the Subscribe button.

Click on the Add data stream button to visualize in real time the Audit Logs of your cluster. Then select the LDP instance and click on the Subscribe button for the data stream your created:

Retrieve the MKS Audit Logs with Falco Falco can receive Events, compare them to a set of Rules to determine the actions to perform and generate Alerts to different endpoints. Thanks to the k8saudit-ovh plugin, Falco can receive a new sort of Events: the Audit Logs of your MKS cluster. These events have also some rules to follow. Concretely, when an user will execute some kubectl commands in an OVHcloud MKS cluster, Audit Logs will be generated. Falco is listening from them and depending on the configured rules, it will generate some alerts.

Let's install or update a Falco configuration running in a MKS cluster and use this plugin. Create a values.yaml file with the following content:

yaml Copy tty: true kubernetes: false # Just a Deployment with 1 replica (instead of a Daemonset) to have only one Pod that pulls the MKS Audit Logs from a OVHcloud LDP controller: kind: deployment deployment: replicas: 1 falco: rule_matching: all rules_files: - /etc/falco/k8s_audit_rules.yaml - /etc/falco/rules.d plugins: - name: k8saudit-ovh library_path: libk8saudit-ovh.so open_params: "<region>.logs.ovh.com/tail/?tk=<ID>" # Replace with your LDP Websocket URL - name: json library_path: libjson.so init_config: "" # Plugins that Falco will load. Note: the same plugins are installed by the falcoctl-artifact-install init container. load_plugins: [k8saudit-ovh, json] driver: enabled: false collectors: enabled: false # use falcoctl to install automatically the plugin and the rules falcoctl: artifact: install: enabled: true follow: enabled: true config: indexes: - name: falcosecurity url: https://falcosecurity.github.io/falcoctl/index.yaml artifact: allowedTypes: - plugin - rulesfile install: resolveDeps: false refs: [k8saudit-rules:0, k8saudit-ovh:0.1, json:0] follow: refs: [k8saudit-rules:0]

This values.yaml file will install Falco with the k8saudit-ovh and the json plugins. Install the latest version of Falco with helm install command:

bash Copy $ helm install falco --create-namespace --namespace falco --values=values.yaml falcosecurity/falco

This command will install the latest version of Falco, with the k8saudit-ovh and json plugins, and create a new falco namespace:

yaml Copy $ helm install falco --create-namespace --namespace falco --values=values.yaml falcosecurity/falco NAME: falco LAST DEPLOYED: Mon Feb 10 10:15:20 2025 NAMESPACE: falco STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 NOTES: No further action should be required.

Or if you already have Falco deployed in a Kubernetes cluster, you can use the helm update command instead:

bash Copy $ helm upgrade falco --create-namespace --namespace falco --values=values.yaml falcosecurity/falco

You can check if the Falco pods are correctly running:

bash Copy $ kubectl get pods -n falco NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE falco-6b8bc77d8b-v24jr 2/2 Running 0 96s falco-falcosidekick-67877d6946-4hmbn 1/1 Running 0 96s falco-falcosidekick-67877d6946-tpjk6 1/1 Running 0 96s falco-falcosidekick-ui-78b96fd57d-4wb6q 1/1 Running 0 96s falco-falcosidekick-ui-78b96fd57d-v7rnm 1/1 Running 0 96s falco-falcosidekick-ui-redis-0 1/1 Running 0 96s

Wait and execute the command again if the pods are in “Init” or “ContainerCreating” state. Once the Falco pod is ready, run the following command to see the logs:

bash Copy kubectl logs -l app.kubernetes.io/name=falco -n falco -c falco

You should see logs like that:

bash Copy $ kubectl logs -l app.kubernetes.io/name=falco -n falco -c falco Mon Feb 10 09:15:35 2025: /etc/falco/k8s_audit_rules.yaml | schema validation: ok Mon Feb 10 09:15:35 2025: Hostname value has been overridden via environment variable to: my-pool-1-node-921b61 Mon Feb 10 09:15:35 2025: The chosen syscall buffer dimension is: 8388608 bytes (8 MBs) Mon Feb 10 09:15:35 2025: Starting health webserver with threadiness 2, listening on 0.0.0.0:8765 Mon Feb 10 09:15:35 2025: Loaded event sources: syscall, k8s_audit Mon Feb 10 09:15:35 2025: Enabled event sources: k8s_audit Mon Feb 10 09:15:35 2025: Opening 'k8s_audit' source with plugin 'k8saudit-ovh' {"hostname":"my-pool-1-node-921b61","output":"09:15:40.698757000: Warning K8s Operation performed by user not in allowed list of users (user=csi-cinder-controller target=csi-6afb06dce281b86b7bab718b5d966dc261b2b1554941ae449519a128cb2e3fb3/volumeattachments verb=patch uri=/apis/storage.k8s.io/v1/volumeattachments/csi-6afb06dce281b86b7bab718b5d966dc261b2b1554941ae449519a128cb2e3fb3/status resp=200)","output_fields":{"evt.time":1739178940698757000,"ka.response.code":"200","ka.target.name":"csi-6afb06dce281b86b7bab718b5d966dc261b2b1554941ae449519a128cb2e3fb3","ka.target.resource":"volumeattachments","ka.uri":"/apis/storage.k8s.io/v1/volumeattachments/csi-6afb06dce281b86b7bab718b5d966dc261b2b1554941ae449519a128cb2e3fb3/status","ka.user.name":"csi-cinder-controller","ka.verb":"patch"},"priority":"Warning","rule":"Disallowed K8s User","source":"k8s_audit","tags":["k8s"],"time":"2025-02-10T09:15:40.698757000Z"} {"hostname":"my-pool-1-node-921b61","output":"09:15:57.508657000: Warning K8s Operation performed by user not in allowed list of users (user=yacht target=my-pool-1.18051c0a88716868/events verb=patch uri=/api/v1/namespaces/default/events/my-pool-1.18051c0a88716868 resp=403)","output_fields":{"evt.time":1739178957508657000,"ka.response.code":"403","ka.target.name":"my-pool-1.18051c0a88716868","ka.target.resource":"events","ka.uri":"/api/v1/namespaces/default/events/my-pool-1.18051c0a88716868","ka.user.name":"yacht","ka.verb":"patch"},"priority":"Warning","rule":"Disallowed K8s User","source":"k8s_audit","tags":["k8s"],"time":"2025-02-10T09:15:57.508657000Z"} {"hostname":"my-pool-1-node-921b61","output":"09:15:57.807013000: Warning K8s Operation performed by user not in allowed list of users (user=yacht target=my-pool-1/nodepools verb=update uri=/apis/kube.cloud.ovh.com/v1alpha1/nodepools/my-pool-1/status resp=200)","output_fields":{"evt.time":1739178957807013000,"ka.response.code":"200","ka.target.name":"my-pool-1","ka.target.resource":"nodepools","ka.uri":"/apis/kube.cloud.ovh.com/v1alpha1/nodepools/my-pool-1/status","ka.user.name":"yacht","ka.verb":"update"},"priority":"Warning","rule":"Disallowed K8s User","source":"k8s_audit","tags":["k8s"],"time":"2025-02-10T09:15:57.807013000Z"}

The logs confirm that Falco k8saudit-ovh plugin and the k8saudit rules have been loaded correctly 💪. Testing Falco In order to test Falco we need to know which rules are installed by default. In our case, as we defined it in the values.yaml file, the k8saudit-ovh plugin follow the k8s_audit_rules.yaml file. You can take a look at them in order to know them. In this blog post we will test one of well-known default k8s audit rules:

bash Copy - rule: Attach/Exec Pod desc: > Detect any attempt to attach/exec to a pod condition: kevt_started and pod_subresource and (kcreate or kget) and ka.target.subresource in (exec,attach) and not user_known_exec_pod_activities output: Attach/Exec to pod (user=%ka.user.name pod=%ka.target.name resource=%ka.target.resource ns=%ka.target.namespace action=%ka.target.subresource command=%ka.uri.param[command]) priority: NOTICE source: k8s_audit tags: [k8s]

This rule is interesting because an event will be generated if/when an user execute commands in a pod. Let's test the rule! In a tab of your terminal, watch the coming logs:

bash Copy $ kubectl logs -l app.kubernetes.io/name=falco -n falco -c falco -f

In an another tab of your terminal, create a Nginx pod and execute a command into it:

bash Copy $ kubectl run nginx --image=nginx $ kubectl exec -it nginx -- cat /etc/shadow

Several seconds later, in the logs you should see this you will see this Attach/Exec to pod logs:

bash Copy ... {"hostname":"my-pool-1-node-921b61","output":"09:29:46.302906000: Notice Attach/Exec to pod (user=kubernetes-admin pod=nginx-676b6c5bbc-4xc6t resource=pods ns=hello-app action=exec command=cat)","output_fields":{"evt.time":1739179786302906000,"ka.target.name":"nginx-676b6c5bbc-4xc6t","ka.target.namespace":"hello-app","ka.target.resource":"pods","ka.target.subresource":"exec","ka.uri.param[command]":"cat","ka.user.name":"kubernetes-admin"},"priority":"Notice","rule":"Attach/Exec Pod","source":"k8s_audit","tags":["k8s"],"time":"2025-02-10T09:29:46.302906000Z"} ...