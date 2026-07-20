Recap: the OVHcloud Blog from July 2026

Skim our quick recap of not-to-miss articles from the July edition of the OVHcloud Blog, including: the critical KVM flaw patched across tens of thousands of servers, LLM cost-tracking made simple, ten years of Object Storage, and more…

Story of the month: patching "Januscape" across our entire KVM fleet

On July 7, a security alert sounded, and CVE-2026-53359, a use-after-free flaw in the KVM shadow-paging subsystem, arose, threatening the crash of a hypervisor, or worse. Dubbed "Januscape," the flaw forced our teams to patch and reboot tens of thousands of hosts running around one million virtual machines in a matter of days, following anti-affinity rules to avoid taking down two instances of the same project at once. Read about the decisions, incidents, fixes, and all that didn't go according to plan in this complete and transparent lessons-learned post, worth reading in full.

AI in practice

Deploy Langfuse on MKS for LLM observability

How much did that LLM call cost you? This reference architecture deploys Langfuse on Managed Kubernetes with Postgres, Valkey, ClickHouse, and Object Storage all running as managed OVHcloud services. A two-line SDK change gives you full tracing of your AI Endpoints usage: token counts, latency, as well as cost per model, user, or session. Not a single prompt leaves the infrastructure you control. Follow this step-by-step architecture guide.

Discovering Docker Agent with AI Endpoints

What if your AI assistant were a team, and not a single agent? Docker Agent is an open-source framework for multi-agent workflows, and it integrates natively with AI Endpoints. This post builds a two-agent coding assistant in which one agent crawls documentation and the other writes the code, each using the model best suited to its role, and all from one YAML file. See how these agents collaborate.

Platform engineering for AI: does your Kubernetes platform scale?

82% of container users now run Kubernetes in production, yet only 7% of organizations deploy AI models daily. This piece explores why AI inference and agentic workloads expose the operational gaps many platforms didn't know they had, and how platform engineering closes them — with real customer examples. Check where your platform stands.

Kubernetes, storage, and private cloud

Shared RWX storage on MKS with Manila CSI

Some workloads need several pods writing to the same volume, and block storage won't do it. This hands-on guide connects OVHcloud File Storage to your MKS cluster through the Manila CSI driver, provisioning ReadWriteMany NFS shares dynamically with Terraform. Follow it down to the test that proves one file written in one pod appears instantly in another. Try the full Terraform walkthrough.

What's new in VMware Cloud Foundation 9

VCF 9 marks a real turning point: one single package instead of à-la-carte licenses, core-based pricing, and a long list of new features — from vSAN deduplication improvements to live patching for ESXi. This post picks the changes that matter most even while it flags what to watch for before you upgrade. See if you're up to date with the VCF 9 essentials.

Object Storage: 10 years on, from scalability to resilience

It's been quite a journey from the HubiC days to a multi-class, S3-compatible platform managing hundreds of thousands of disks. This Twitch-session recap traces a decade of Object Storage, explains how erasure coding, versioning, and object lock protect your data, while it previews the Object Storage 2.0 beta. Look back on ten years of storage.

Community, education, and explainers

Training the next generation of SecDevOps engineers

AI is now fighting on both sides of the cybersecurity battlefield. At a three-day hackathon with EPITA Rennes, students built cloud-native defenses for that reality, including honeypots that trap autonomous AI attackers in fake environments and waste their compute. Discover the winning projects.

Startup Program Awards 2025: the winners

At the London Summit, Cosmos Video was named Startup of the Year for its virtual office that's redefining remote collaboration, and Oxford Founders & Funders took the Community Partner of the Year award after an exceptional first twelve months. Meet this year's winners.

Blockchain architecture explained: how proof of stake works

Ever wondered what actually happens between "send" and "confirmed" on a blockchain? This explainer follows a transaction through RPC nodes, the mempool, proof-of-stake validation, and Layer 2 rollups. No prior crypto knowledge required. Take the guided tour.

Until the next OVHcloud Blog recap

That's all for July. In the meantime, you can catch every new article as it's published via our RSS feed. Happy summer!