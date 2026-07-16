OVHcloud announces 2025 Startup Program award winners at London Summit

Cosmos Video and Oxford Founders & Funders honoured for outstanding contributions to Europe’s startup ecosystem.

On 11 June, OVHcloud welcomed hundreds of founders, investors, operators, and ecosystem partners to Sea Containers, London for the annual OVHcloud Summit, a flagship event bringing together the people and organisations shaping the future of European cloud and AI.

Among the evening’s highlights was the announcement of the OVHcloud Startup Program Awards 2025, presented by Cezary Skarzynski, OVHcloud Startup Program Lead for the UK, Ireland & Northern Europe. The awards recognise two organisations whose work over the past year has set a benchmark for what European startup ecosystems can achieve.

OVHcloud Startup of the Year: Cosmos Video

Cosmos Video was named OVHcloud Startup of the Year for redefining how remote teams collaborate. While many companies responded to the shift to distributed work by adding more meetings and tools, Cosmos Video took a different approach: a virtual office where small teams meet in real time, work more effectively, and feel genuinely connected, with every conversation recorded and instantly available.

The company has since extended that vision into education with its Digital Campus , giving online students a sense of belonging and the opportunity to build meaningful relationships throughout their studies.

Why Cosmos Video stood out

Three factors made Cosmos Video the natural choice this year: