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Cezary Skarzynski

Cezary Skarzynski

Contributor

Founder of the consulting firm PitchHUB, which supports startups and innovative companies in the process of securing financing through the preparation of analyses and investment materials. Thanks to the developed materials, more than 7 million euros were raised. He has collaborated with firms such as Movens Capital, Trasti, and DevSkiller, among others. Advisor and expert in the field of startups. Jury member of startup competitions for innovative companies. Mentor at incubation programmes for early stage companies.

Articles from Cezary Skarzynski

OVHcloud announces 2025 Startup Program award winners at London Summit

OVHcloud announces 2025 Startup Program award winners at London Summit

OVHcloud Startup ProgramCezary Skarzynski07/07/2026
Five ways to develop sovereign, sustainable AI solutions

Five ways to develop sovereign, sustainable AI solutions

OVHcloud Startup ProgramCezary Skarzynski27/01/2025