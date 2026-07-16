Cezary Skarzynski Contributor

Founder of the consulting firm PitchHUB, which supports startups and innovative companies in the process of securing financing through the preparation of analyses and investment materials. Thanks to the developed materials, more than 7 million euros were raised. He has collaborated with firms such as Movens Capital, Trasti, and DevSkiller, among others. Advisor and expert in the field of startups. Jury member of startup competitions for innovative companies. Mentor at incubation programmes for early stage companies.