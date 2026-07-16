Platform Engineering for AI: Does Your Kubernetes Platform Scale?

How AI workloads are exposing operational gaps in Kubernetes environments

According to the CNCF 2025 Annual Cloud Native Survey, 82% of container users now run Kubernetes in production, yet only 7% of organisations deploy AI models daily — highlighting the gap between infrastructure readiness and AI operational maturity. The gap isn’t due to Kubernetes. It’s due to everything required to run modern workloads efficiently.

Kubernetes has solved many of the infrastructure problems dominating cloud conversations over the last decade. But the rise of AI inference, distributed data pipelines, and API-driven architectures introduces a new set of challenges for engineers:

Workloads are becoming less predictable

Performance, efficiency, and cost are harder to balance

Observability must now explain, not just report

Cloud scalability still matters, but the priority now is building platforms that can absorb growing complexity without becoming harder to operate.

This is where platform engineering emerges as the next phase of cloud maturity. The unpredictable nature of AI workloads, combined with the need to govern highly sensitive data, is exposing platform gaps that many organisations didn’t know they had.

Platform engineering is becoming the operating model

Kubernetes standardised how workloads are deployed and scaled, but it didn’t remove complexity. It simply relocated it.

As organisations scale, Kubernetes clusters multiply. Teams implement different deployment patterns, security controls vary between environments, and observability standards evolve independently. Individually, these decisions make sense, but together they create operational inconsistency.

Platform consistency at scale



Webmecanik, the innovative software publisher specialising in marketing automation and CRM, moved from monolithic infrastructure to a distributed Kubernetes-based architecture.



By standardising workloads on Kubernetes using OVHcloud infrastructure, services can be replicated more easily across environments. This enables more consistent deployment across multiple geographic regions while improving scalability and operational consistency.

Platform engineering vs DevOps is defined by scope. While the latter leans towards collaboration and delivery practices, platform engineering creates a stable operational foundation that those teams can build on consistently.

Common patterns across mature platforms include:

Standardised deployment workflows

Consistent security and identity models

Shared observability foundations

OVHcloud combines a Landing Zone framework for cloud governance, security, and observability with developer tooling and DevOps automation services, enabling organisations to standardise Kubernetes operations and scale platform practices across teams.

AI workloads and infrastructure pressure

AI workloads present a fresh set of operational challenges, exposing where architectures were never fully prepared for non-deterministic demand.

Training workloads remain important, but inference is becoming a dominant source of compute demand in production systems. However, demand can spike quickly, and performance is tightly coupled to model behaviour, data flow, and infrastructure efficiency.

Agentic AI adds another layer of complexity. Rather than executing a single request, agentic AI is capable of coordinating multiple actions across distributed services.

Many rely on API-driven interaction, external integrations, and emerging patterns such as Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, which provide a standardised way for AI models to interact with external tools and systems.

As these patterns expand, workloads begin to show:

Variable demand profiles

Higher east-west traffic between services

Distributed execution paths

Competition for specialised compute resources like GPUs

These workloads place new demands on platforms originally devised around more predictable application behaviour, including increased cost pressures driven by higher API usage and service-to-service traffic. Data sovereignty also becomes an additional design constraint.

In many cases, AI inference workloads are now the primary driver of cloud scalability pressure over traditional user traffic.

Kubernetes under real-world AI load



Lector, the enterprise platform for intelligent document processing, combines Managed Kubernetes with Managed Databases and AI endpoints, AI Training, and AI Deploy to enable dynamic scaling of workloads and continued service innovation.

Kubernetes becomes far more powerful when paired with infrastructure choices that match workload volatility rather than assuming uniform scaling behaviour.

Observability is moving closer to decision-making

Organisations once relied on monitoring and reactive maintenance to track system uptime and respond to incidents after they occurred. Today, observability provides deeper insights into system behaviour, helping teams identify potential issues earlier, optimise resources, and improve workload visibility.

In containerised environments, telemetry is abundant and collecting data becomes simpler. The real value lies in understanding the data and using it to guide decisions.

Engineering teams are looking further than resource utilisation and asking more nuanced questions:

Which workloads are driving cost increases?

Which services are over-provisioned?

Where are scaling policies creating inefficiencies?

How does application behaviour affect infrastructure spend?

This is the foundation of cost optimisation in the cloud, where telemetry directly informs FinOps and infrastructure decisions.

From telemetry to optimisation



Nexx360, a programmatic advertising technology platform, uses Kubernetes to manage highly variable workload spikes across distributed environments.



By standardising deployment patterns on Kubernetes, Nexx360 improved consistency in workload behaviour, making system-level observability more actionable across teams.

This marks a clear transition from modernisation to optimisation. With clear visibility into workload behaviour, teams can make more informed decisions about scaling and resource allocation.

Platform maturity is as much organisation change as technical

A mature platform is more than a collection of tools. It reflects how teams work, define responsibilities, and share operational knowledge. The biggest challenge isn’t Kubernetes itself, but adapting to new ways of working, establishing clear ownership, and building trust in automation.

Successful platform initiatives often combine technology with expert guidance. Professional services and experienced implementation partners help organisations overcome the technical and operational challenges of migration, modernisation, and application refactoring.

Teams are then free to focus on platform adoption, developer experience, and operational maturity instead of allocating resource to maintain every component themselves.

Reducing operational complexity at scale



OVHcloud’s Managed Kubernetes service provides a standardised foundation for running containerised workloads, without requiring teams to manage the underlying cluster infrastructure directly. Within this model, our Rancher-based Kubernetes management layer helps teams unify cluster operations, improving visibility across environments.



For organisations moving from DevOps-led delivery to platform engineering models, this solution supports consistency as a prerequisite for scaling internal developer platforms.

Building platforms that can absorb change

Progress requires focusing less on provisioning resources and more on creating consistent operating models. This means investing in platform engineering and reducing the friction that emerges as environments become larger and more complex.

This is the platform gap that many are confronting. The infrastructure works. Now we must ensure everything around it can keep pace.

For platform engineers and DevOps leaders, effectively balancing scalability, visibility, cost control, and operational consistency is crucial.

They’re looking for stability, but also control over how that stability is achieved.

OVHcloud Public Cloud prioritises open, Kubernetes-native infrastructure, designed to help organisations scale workloads without increasing platform complexity. Modern cloud challenges are no longer about getting workloads running — they’re about running them efficiently, consistently, and sustainably at scale.