OVHcloud Confirms Intent to Vigorously Contest Charges Related to Canadian Production Order

Roubaix, France / Montreal, Canada — July 31, 2026 — OVH Groupe S.A. (“OVH France”) and its Canadian subsidiary, Hébergement OVH Inc. (“OVH Canada”), today confirmed that Canadian authorities have filed charges against both entities for failure to comply with a production order under section 487.0198 of the Criminal Code of Canada and obstruction of justice under section 139(2) of the Criminal Code. OVH France and OVH Canada intend to contest these charges fully and vigorously.

The charges arise from a Canadian production order issued on April 19, 2024 under section 487.014 of the Criminal Code, directing OVH France and OVH Canada to produce subscriber and account data linked to IP addresses associated with servers hosted by OVH subsidiaries located in countries other than Canada. Both entities maintain that they have acted in good faith and in compliance with their respective legal obligations in both Canada and France.

Commitment to Clients

OVH remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the interests and data of its clients worldwide. The company’s corporate structure — under which each OVH subsidiary operates as a legally independent entity within its local jurisdiction — exists precisely to ensure that customers can trust that their data is governed by the laws of the jurisdiction in which it is stored. OVH will continue to defend this principle with all available legal means.

OVH has also consistently advocated for the use of internationally recognized mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) mechanisms — designed to facilitate cross-border criminal investigations — as the proper legal channel for obtaining data held in foreign jurisdictions, including the data sought by Canadian authorities. French authorities have indicated that, should such a request be made, it would be expedited and processed within a matter of weeks. OVH will continue to urge all parties to pursue this lawful and cooperative path.

Statement from OVHcloud’s Founder and CEO

“OVHcloud was built on a promise of trust, transparency, and data sovereignty,” said Octave Klaba, Founder and CEO of OVHcloud. “Our clients around the world rely on us to ensure that their data is protected by the laws of the jurisdiction in which it resides. We believe we have acted lawfully and responsibly throughout this matter, and we will defend against these charges with full confidence that the principle of corporate separateness — and respect for international law — will be upheld. We remain fully committed to our clients and to the values that define our company.”

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is Europe’s leading cloud provider and a global cloud and AI platform, delivering public and private cloud products, shared hosting, and dedicated server solutions to customers in over 140 countries. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Roubaix, France, OVHcloud designs its own servers, deploys its own fiber-optic network, and operates more than 46 data centers across four continents, including two in Canada. OVHcloud is listed on Euronext Paris and is committed to providing an open, reversible, and trusted cloud. For more information, visit ovhcloud.com.

Media Contact

OVHcloud Communications Department — press@ovhcloud.com