Fine tune an LLM with Axolotl and OVHcloud Machine Learning Services

bash Copy ovhai app run --name $1 \ --flavor l40s-1-gpu \ --gpu 2 \ --default-http-port 8000 \ --env OUTLINES_CACHE_DIR=/tmp/.outlines \ --env HF_TOKEN=$MY_HUGGING_FACE_TOKEN \ --env HF_HOME=/hub \ --env HF_DATASETS_TRUST_REMOTE_CODE=1 \ --env HF_HUB_ENABLE_HF_TRANSFER=0 \ --volume standalone:/hub:rw \ --volume standalone:/workspace:rw \ vllm/vllm-openai:v0.8.2 \ -- bash -c "vllm serve meta-llama/Llama-3.2-1B-Instruct"

⚠️ Make sure you’ve agreed to the terms of use for the model’s license from Hugging Face ⚠️ Check out the blog I mentioned earlier for all the details you need on the command and its parameters. To test our different chatbots we will use a simple Gradio application:

python Copy # Application to compare answers generation from OVHcloud AI Endpoints exposed model and fine tuned model. # ⚠️ Do not used in production!! ⚠️ import gradio as gr import os from langchain_openai import ChatOpenAI from langchain_core.prompts import ChatPromptTemplate # 📜 Prompts templates 📜 prompt_template = ChatPromptTemplate.from_messages( [ ("system", "{system_prompt}"), ("human", "{user_prompt}"), ] ) def chat(prompt, system_prompt, temperature, top_p, model_name, model_url, api_key): """ Function to generate a chat response using the provided prompt, system prompt, temperature, top_p, model name, model URL and API key. """ # ⚙️ Initialize the OpenAI model ⚙️ llm = ChatOpenAI(api_key=api_key, model=model_name, base_url=model_url, temperature=temperature, top_p=top_p ) # 📜 Apply the prompt to the model 📜 chain = prompt_template | llm ai_msg = chain.invoke( { "system_prompt": system_prompt, "user_prompt": prompt } ) # 🤖 Return answer in a compatible format for Gradio component. return [{"role": "user", "content": prompt}, {"role": "assistant", "content": ai_msg.content}] # 🖥️ Main application 🖥️ with gr.Blocks() as demo: with gr.Row(): with gr.Column(): system_prompt = gr.Textbox(value="""You are a specialist on OVHcloud products. If you can't find any sure and relevant information about the product asked, answer with "This product doesn't exist in OVHcloud""", label="🧑‍🏫 System Prompt 🧑‍🏫") temperature = gr.Slider(minimum=0.0, maximum=2.0, step=0.01, label="Temperature", value=0.5) top_p = gr.Slider(minimum=0.0, maximum=1.0, step=0.01, label="Top P", value=0.0) model_name = gr.Textbox(label="🧠 Model Name 🧠", value='Llama-3.1-8B-Instruct') model_url = gr.Textbox(label="🔗 Model URL 🔗", value='https://oai.endpoints.kepler.ai.cloud.ovh.net/v1') api_key = gr.Textbox(label="🔑 OVH AI Endpoints Access Token 🔑", value=os.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN"), type="password") with gr.Column(): chatbot = gr.Chatbot(type="messages", label="🤖 Response 🤖") prompt = gr.Textbox(label="📝 Prompt 📝", value='How many requests by minutes can I do with AI Endpoints?') submit = gr.Button("Submit") submit.click(chat, inputs=[prompt, system_prompt, temperature, top_p, model_name, model_url, api_key], outputs=chatbot) demo.launch()

ℹ️ You can find all resources to build and run this application in the dedicated folder in the GitHub repository. Let's test with a simple question: "How many requests by minutes can I do with AI Endpoints?".

The first test is with Llama-3.2-1B-Instruct from Hugging Face deployed with vLLM and OVHcloud AI Deploy.

The response isn’t exactly what we expected. 😅 FYI, according to the official OVHcloud guide, the correct answer is:

- Anonymous: 2 requests per minute, per IP and per model.

- Authenticated with an API access key: 400 requests per minute, per Public Cloud project and per model. What’s the best way to feed the model fresh data? I bet you already know this—you can use some data during the inference step, using Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG). You can learn how to set up RAG by reading our past blog post. 📗 Another way to feed a model fresh data by fine-tuning. ✨ In a nutshell, fine-tuning is when you take a pre-trained machine learning model and train it further on additional data, so it can do a specific job. It’s quicker and easier than building a model yourself, or from scratch. 😉 For this, I’m picking Llama-3.2-1B-Instruct from Hugging Face as the base model. ℹ️ The more parameters your base model has, the more computing power you need. In this case, this model needs between 3GB and 4GB of memory, which is why we’ll be using a single L4 GPU (we need Ampere compatible architecture). When data is your gold To train a model, you need enough good-quality data. The first part is easy; I get the OVHcloud AI Endpoints official documentation in a markdown format from our public cloud documentation repository (by the way, would you like to contribute?). 📚 First, create a dataset with the right format, Axolotl offers varying dataset formats. I prefer the conversation format because it’s the easiest for my use case, so I’m going with that. 😉

json Copy { "messages": [ {"role": "...", "content": "..."}, {"role": "...", "content": "..."}, ...] }

And to create it manually and add the relevant information, I use an LLM to convert the markdown data into a well-formed dataset. 🤖 Here we’re using Python script 🐍:

python Copy import os from pathlib import Path from langchain_openai import ChatOpenAI from langchain.schema import HumanMessage # 🗺️ Define the JSON schema for the response 🗺️ message_schema = { "type": "object", "properties": { "role": {"type": "string"}, "content": {"type": "string"} }, "required": ["role", "content"] } response_format = { "type": "json_object", "json_schema": { "name": "Messages", "description": "A list of messages with role and content", "properties": { "messages": { "type": "array", "items": message_schema } } } } # ⚙️ Initialize the chat model with AI Endpoints configuration ⚙️ chat_model = ChatOpenAI( api_key=os.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN"), base_url=os.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_URL"), model_name=os.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_NAME"), temperature=0.0 ) # 📂 Define the directory path 📂 directory_path = "docs/pages/public_cloud/ai_machine_learning" directory = Path(directory_path) # 🗃️ Walk through the directory and its subdirectories 🗃️ for path in directory.rglob("*"): # Check if the current path is a directory if path.is_dir(): # Get the name of the subdirectory sub_directory = path.name # Construct the path to the "guide.en-gb.md" file in the subdirectory guide_file_path = path / "guide.en-gb.md" # Check if the "guide.en-gb.md" file exists in the subdirectory if "endpoints" in sub_directory and guide_file_path.exists(): print(f"📗 Guide processed: {sub_directory}") with open(guide_file_path, 'r', encoding='utf-8') as file: raw_data = file.read() user_message = HumanMessage(content=f""" With the markdown following, generate a JSON file composed as follows: a list named "messages" composed of tuples with a key "role" which can have the value "user" when it's the question and "assistant" when it's the response. To split the document, base it on the markdown chapter titles to create the question, seems like a good idea. Keep the language English. I don't need to know the code to do it but I want the JSON result file. For the "user" field, don't just repeat the title but make a real question, for example "What are the requirements for OVHcloud AI Endpoints?" Be sure to add OVHcloud with AI Endpoints so that it's clear that OVHcloud creates AI Endpoints. Generate the entire JSON file. An example of what it should look like: messages [{{"role":"user", "content":"What is AI Endpoints?"}}] There must always be a question followed by an answer, never two questions or two answers in a row. The source markdown file: {raw_data} """) chat_response = chat_model.invoke([user_message], response_format=response_format) with open(f"./generated/{sub_directory}.json", 'w', encoding='utf-8') as output_file: output_file.write(chat_response.content) print(f"✅ Dataset generated: ./generated/{sub_directory}.json")

ℹ️ You can find all resources to build and run this application in the dedicated folder in the GitHub repository. Here’s a sample of the file created as the dataset:

json Copy [ { "role": "user", "content": "What are the requirements for using OVHcloud AI Endpoints?" }, { "role": "assistant", "content": "To use OVHcloud AI Endpoints, you need the following:

1. A Public Cloud project in your OVHcloud account

2. A payment method defined on your Public Cloud project. Access keys created from Public Cloud projects in Discovery mode (without a payment method) cannot use the service." }, { "role": "user", "content": "What are the rate limits for using OVHcloud AI Endpoints?" }, { "role": "assistant", "content": "The rate limits for OVHcloud AI Endpoints are as follows:

- Anonymous: 2 requests per minute, per IP and per model.

- Authenticated with an API access key: 400 requests per minute, per PCI project and per model." }, ...] }

As for quantity, it’s a bit tricky. How can we generate the right data for training without lowering data quality? To do this, I’ve created synthetic data using an LLM to create it from the original data. The trick is to generate more data on the same topic by rephrasing it differently but with the same idea. Here is the Python script 🐍 to do the data augmentation:

python Copy import os import json import uuid from pathlib import Path from langchain_openai import ChatOpenAI from langchain.schema import HumanMessage from jsonschema import validate, ValidationError # 🗺️ Define the JSON schema for the response 🗺️ message_schema = { "type": "object", "properties": { "role": {"type": "string"}, "content": {"type": "string"} }, "required": ["role", "content"] } response_format = { "type": "json_object", "json_schema": { "name": "Messages", "description": "A list of messages with role and content", "properties": { "messages": { "type": "array", "items": message_schema } } } } # ✅ JSON validity verification ❌ def is_valid(json_data): """ Test the validity of the JSON data against the schema. Argument: json_data (dict): The JSON data to validate. Raises: ValidationError: If the JSON data does not conform to the specified schema. """ try: validate(instance=json_data, schema=response_format["json_schema"]) return True except ValidationError as e: print(f"❌ Validation error: {e}") return False # ⚙️ Initialize the chat model with AI Endpoints configuration ⚙️ chat_model = ChatOpenAI( api_key=os.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN"), base_url=os.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_URL"), model_name=os.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_NAME"), temperature=0.0 ) # 📂 Define the directory path 📂 directory_path = "generated" print(f"📂 Directory path: {directory_path}") directory = Path(directory_path) # 🗃️ Walk through the directory and its subdirectories 🗃️ for path in directory.rglob("*"): print(f"📜 Processing file: {path}") # Check if the current path is a valid file if path.is_file() and path.name.__contains__ ("endpoints"): # Read the raw data from the file with open(path, 'r', encoding='utf-8') as file: raw_data = file.read() try: json_data = json.loads(raw_data) except json.JSONDecodeError: print(f"❌ Failed to decode JSON from file: {path.name}") continue if not is_valid(json_data): print(f"❌ Dataset non valide: {path.name}") continue print(f"✅ Input dataset valide: {path.name}") user_message = HumanMessage(content=f""" Given the following JSON, generate a similar JSON file where you paraphrase each question in the content attribute (when the role attribute is user) and also paraphrase the value of the response to the question stored in the content attribute when the role attribute is assistant. The objective is to create synthetic datasets based on existing datasets. I do not need to know the code to do this, but I want the resulting JSON file. It is important that the term OVHcloud is present as much as possible, especially when the terms AI Endpoints are mentioned either in the question or in the response. There must always be a question followed by an answer, never two questions or two answers in a row. It is IMPERATIVE to keep the language in English. The source JSON file: {raw_data} """) chat_response = chat_model.invoke([user_message], response_format=response_format) output = chat_response.content # Replace unauthorized characters output = output.replace("\\t", " ") generated_file_name = f"{uuid.uuid4()}_{path.name}" with open(f"./generated/synthetic/{generated_file_name}", 'w', encoding='utf-8') as output_file: output_file.write(output) if not is_valid(json.loads(output)): print(f"❌ ERROR: File {generated_file_name} is not valid") else: print(f"✅ Successfully generated file: {generated_file_name}")

ℹ️ Again, you can find all resources to build and run this application in the dedicated folder in the GitHub repository. Fine-tune the model We now have enough training data, let’s fine-tune! ℹ️ It’s hard to say exactly how much data is needed to train a model properly. It all depends on the model, the data, the topic, and so on.

The only option is to test and adapt. 🔁. I use Jupyter notebook, created with OVHcloud AI Notebooks, to fine-tune my models.

bash Copy ovhai notebook run conda jupyterlab \ --name axolto-llm-fine-tune \ --framework-version 25.3.1-py312-cudadevel128-gpu \ --flavor l4-1-gpu \ --gpu 1 \ --envvar HF_TOKEN=$MY_HF_TOKEN \ --envvar WANDB_TOKEN=$MY_WANDB_TOKEN \ --unsecure-http

ℹ️ For more details on how to create Jupyter notebook with AI Notebooks, read the documentation. ⚙️ The HF_TOKEN environment variable is used to pull and push the trained model to Hugging Face

⚙️ The WANDB_TOKEN environment variable helps you track training quality in Weight & Biases Once the notebook is set up, you can start coding the model’s training with Axolotl. To start, install Axolotl CLI and its dependencies. 🧰

bash Copy # Axolotl need these dependencies !pip install torch==2.6.0 torchvision==0.21.0 torchaudio==2.6.0 --index-url https://download.pytorch.org/whl/cu126 # Axolotl CLI installation !pip install --no-build-isolation axolotl[flash-attn,deepspeed] # Verify Axolotl version and installation !axolotl --version

The next step is to configure the Hugging Face CLI. 🤗

bash Copy !pip install -U "huggingface_hub[cli]" !huggingface-cli --version

python Copy import os from huggingface_hub import login login(os.getenv("HF_TOKEN"))

Then, configure your Weight & Biases access.

bash Copy pip install wandb !wandb login $WANDB_TOKEN

Once all that’s done, it’s time to train the model.

bash Copy !axolotl train /workspace/instruct-lora-1b-ai-endpoints.yml

You only need to type this one line to train it, how cool is that? 😎 ℹ️ With one L4 card, 10 epochs, and roughly 2000 questions and answers in the datasets, it ran for about 90 minutes. Basically, the command line needs just one parameter: the Axolotl config file. You can find everything you need to set up Axolotl in the official documentation.📜

Here’s what the model was trained on:

yaml Copy base_model: meta-llama/Llama-3.2-1B-Instruct # optionally might have model_type or tokenizer_type model_type: LlamaForCausalLM tokenizer_type: AutoTokenizer # Automatically upload checkpoint and final model to HF # hub_model_id: username/custom_model_name load_in_8bit: true load_in_4bit: false datasets: - path: /workspace/ai-endpoints-doc/ type: chat_template field_messages: messages message_property_mappings: role: role content: content roles: user: - user assistant: - assistant dataset_prepared_path: val_set_size: 0.01 output_dir: /workspace/out/llama-3.2-1b-ai-endpoints sequence_len: 4096 sample_packing: false pad_to_sequence_len: true adapter: lora lora_model_dir: lora_r: 32 lora_alpha: 16 lora_dropout: 0.05 lora_target_linear: true wandb_project: ai_endpoints_training wandb_entity: <user id> wandb_mode: wandb_watch: wandb_name: wandb_log_model: gradient_accumulation_steps: 4 micro_batch_size: 2 num_epochs: 10 optimizer: adamw_bnb_8bit lr_scheduler: cosine learning_rate: 0.0002 bf16: auto tf32: false gradient_checkpointing: true resume_from_checkpoint: logging_steps: 1 flash_attention: true warmup_steps: 10 evals_per_epoch: 4 saves_per_epoch: 1 weight_decay: 0.0 special_tokens: pad_token: <|end_of_text|>

🔎 Some key points (only the fields modified from the given templates):

- base_model: meta-llama/Llama-3.2-1B-Instruct: before you download the base model from Hugging Face, be sure to accept the licence’s terms of use [JD1]

- path: /workspace/ai-endpoints-doc/: folder to upload the generated dataset

- wandb_project: ai_endpoints_training & wandb_entity: <user id>: to configure weights and biases

- num_epochs: 10: number of epochs for the training After the training, you can test the new model 🤖:

bash Copy !echo "What is OVHcloud AI Endpoints and how to use it?" | axolotl inference /workspace/instruct-lora-1b-ai-endpoints.yml --lora-model-dir="/workspace/out/llama-3.2-1b-ai-endpoints"

When you’re satisfied with the result, merge the weights and upload the new model to Hugging Face:

bash Copy !axolotl merge-lora /workspace/instruct-lora-1b-ai-endpoints.yml %cd /workspace/out/llama-3.2-1b-ai-endpoints/merged !huggingface-cli upload wildagsx/Llama-3.2-1B-Instruct-AI-Endpoints-v0.6 .

ℹ️ You can find all resources to create and run the notebook in the dedicated folder in the GitHub repository. Test the new model Once you have pushed your model in Hugging Face you can, again, deploy it with vLLM and AI Deploy to test it ⚡️.