OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “AI Notebook”

Fine tune an LLM with Axolotl and OVHcloud Machine Learning Services

Fine tune an LLM with Axolotl and OVHcloud Machine Learning Services

OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart25/07/2025
Deploy a custom Docker image for Data Science project – A spam classifier with FastAPI (Part 3)

Deploy a custom Docker image for Data Science project – A spam classifier with FastAPI (Part 3)

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton30/12/2022
Object detection: train YOLOv5 on a custom dataset

Object detection: train YOLOv5 on a custom dataset

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton17/03/2022
AI Notebooks: analyze and classify sounds with AI

AI Notebooks: analyze and classify sounds with AI

OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton04/03/2022
OVHcloud AI Notebooks: the power of Jupyter without any compromise

OVHcloud AI Notebooks: the power of Jupyter without any compromise

OVHcloud EngineeringBastien Verdebout18/02/2022