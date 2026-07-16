OVHcloud Blog

Articles with the tag “AI Notebook”
Fine tune an LLM with Axolotl and OVHcloud Machine Learning Services
OVHcloud EngineeringStéphane Philippart25/07/2025
Deploy a custom Docker image for Data Science project – A spam classifier with FastAPI (Part 3)
OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton30/12/2022
Object detection: train YOLOv5 on a custom dataset
OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton17/03/2022
AI Notebooks: analyze and classify sounds with AI
OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton04/03/2022
OVHcloud AI Notebooks: the power of Jupyter without any compromise
OVHcloud EngineeringBastien Verdebout18/02/2022