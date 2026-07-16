Object detection: train YOLOv5 on a custom dataset

A guide to train a YOLO object detection algorithm on your dataset. It's based on the YOLOv5 open source repository by Ultralytics. All the code for this blogpost is available in our dedicated GitHub repository. And you can test it in our AI Training, please refer to our documentation to boot it up.

Introduction Computer Vision

" Computer vision is a specific field that deals with how computers can gain high-level understanding from digital images or videos. " " From the perspective of engineering, it seeks to understand an automate tasks that the human visual system can do. " Wikipedia

The use cases are numerous ... Automotive: autonomous car

Medical: cell detection

Retailing: automatic basket content detection

...

Object Detection Object detection is a branch of computer vision that identifies and locates objects in an image or video stream. This technique allows objects to be labelled accurately. Object detection can be used to determine and count objects in a scene or to track their movement. Objective The purpose of this article is to show how it is possible to train YOLOv5 to recognise objects. YOLOv5 is an object detection algorithm. Although closely related to image classification, object detection performs image classification on a more precise scale. Object detection locates and categorises features in images. It is based on the YOLOv5 repository by Ultralytics. Use case: COCO dataset COCO is a large-scale object detection, segmentation, and also captioning dataset. It has several features: Object segmentation

Recognition in context

Superpixel stuff segmentation

330K images

1.5 million object instances

80 object categories

91 stuff categories

5 captions per image

250 000 people with keypoints

⚠️ Next, we will see how to use and train our own dataset to train a YOLOv5 model. But for this tutorial, we will use the COCO dataset. OVHcloud disclaims to the fullest extent authorized by law all warranties, whether express or implied, including any implied warranties of title, non-infringement, quiet enjoyment, integration, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose regarding the use of the COCO dataset in the context of this notebook. The user shall fully comply with the terms of use that appears on the database website (https://cocodataset.org/). Create your own dataset To train our own dataset, we can refer to the following steps: Collecte your training images : to get our object detector off the ground, we need to first collect training images. ⚠️ You must pay attention to the format of the images in your dataset. Think of putting your images in .jpg format! Define the number of classes : we have to make sure that the number of objects in each class is uniformly distributed. Annotation of your training images : to train our object detector, we need to supervise its training using bounding box annotations. We have to draw a box around each object we want the detector to see and label each box with the object class we want the detector to predict.

↪️ Labels should be written as follows: num_label : label (or class) number. If you have n classes, the label number will be between 0 and n-1 X and Y : correspond to the coordinates of the centre of the box width : width of the box height : height of the box

If an image contains several labels, we write a line for each label in the same .txt file. Split your dataset : we choose how to disperse our data (for example, keep 80% data in the training set and 20% in the validation set). ⚠️ Images and labels must have the same name. Exemple: data/train/images/img0.jpg # image

data/train/labels/img0.txt # label

Set up files and directory structure : to train the YOLOv5 model, we need to add a .yaml file to describe the parameters of our dataset. We have to specify the train and validation files. train: /workspace/data/train/images

val: /workspace/data/valid/images After that, we define number and names of classes. nc: 80

names: ['aeroplane', 'apple', 'backpack', 'banana', 'baseball bat', 'baseball glove', 'bear', 'bed', 'bench', 'bicycle', 'bird', 'boat', 'book', 'bottle', 'bowl', 'broccoli', 'bus', 'cake', 'car', 'carrot', 'cat', 'cell phone', 'chair', 'clock', 'cow', 'cup', 'diningtable', 'dog', 'donut', 'elephant', 'fire hydrant', 'fork', 'frisbee', 'giraffe', 'hair drier', 'handbag', 'horse', 'hot dog', 'keyboard', 'kite', 'knife', 'laptop', 'microwave', 'motorbike', 'mouse', 'orange', 'oven', 'parking meter', 'person', 'pizza', 'pottedplant', 'refrigerator', 'remote', 'sandwich', 'scissors', 'sheep', 'sink', 'skateboard', 'skis', 'snowboard', 'sofa', 'spoon', 'sports ball', 'stop sign', 'suitcase', 'surfboard', 'teddy bear', 'tennis racket', 'tie', 'toaster', 'toilet', 'toothbrush', 'traffic light', 'train', 'truck', 'tvmonitor', 'umbrella', 'vase', 'wine glass', 'zebra'] Let's follow the different steps!

Install YOLOv5 dependences 1. Clone YOLOv5 repository

bash Copy git clone https://github.com/ultralytics/yolov5 /workspace/yolov5

2. Install dependencies as necessary Now, we have to go to the /yolov5 folder and install the "requirements.txt" file containing all the necessary dependencies.

bash Copy cd /workspace/yolov5

⚠️ Before installing the "requirements.txt" file, you have to modify it. To access it, follow this path:

workspace -> yolov5 -> requirements.txt



Then we have to replace the line opencv-python>=4.1.2 by opencv-python--headless .



Now we can save the "requirements.txt" file by selecting File in the Jupyter toolbar, then Save File .



Then, we can start the installation!

bash Copy pip install -r requirements.txt

It's almost over!



The last step is to open a new terminal:

File -> New -> Terminal



Once in our new terminal, we run the following command: pip uninstall setuptools



We confirm our action by selecting Y .



And finally, run the command: pip install setuptools==59.5.0



The installations are now complete. ⚠️ Reboot the notebook kernel and follow the next steps! Import dependencies

python Copy import torch import yaml from IPython.display import Image, clear_output from utils.plots import plot_results

We check GPU availability.

python Copy print('Setup complete. Using torch %s %s' % (torch.__version__, torch.cuda.get_device_properties(0) if torch.cuda.is_available() else 'CPU'))

Define and train YOLOv5 model 1. Define YOLOv5 model We go to the directory where the "data.yaml" file is located.

bash Copy cd /workspace/data with open("data.yaml", 'r') as stream: num_classes = str(yaml.safe_load(stream)['nc'])

The model configuration used for the tutorial is YOLOv5s.

bash Copy cat /workspace/yolov5/models/yolov5s.yaml

# YOLOv5 🚀 by Ultralytics, GPL-3.0 license



# Parameters

nc: 80 # number of classes

depth_multiple: 0.33 # model depth multiple

width_multiple: 0.50 # layer channel multiple

anchors:

- [10,13, 16,30, 33,23] # P3/8

- [30,61, 62,45, 59,119] # P4/16

- [116,90, 156,198, 373,326] # P5/32



# YOLOv5 backbone

backbone:

# [from, number, module, args]

[[-1, 1, Focus, [64, 3]], # 0-P1/2

[-1, 1, Conv, [128, 3, 2]], # 1-P2/4

[-1, 3, C3, [128]],

[-1, 1, Conv, [256, 3, 2]], # 3-P3/8

[-1, 9, C3, [256]],

[-1, 1, Conv, [512, 3, 2]], # 5-P4/16

[-1, 9, C3, [512]],

[-1, 1, Conv, [1024, 3, 2]], # 7-P5/32

[-1, 1, SPP, [1024, [5, 9, 13]]],

[-1, 3, C3, [1024, False]], # 9

]



# YOLOv5 head

head:

[[-1, 1, Conv, [512, 1, 1]],

[-1, 1, nn.Upsample, [None, 2, 'nearest']],

[[-1, 6], 1, Concat, [1]], # cat backbone P4

[-1, 3, C3, [512, False]], # 13



[-1, 1, Conv, [256, 1, 1]],

[-1, 1, nn.Upsample, [None, 2, 'nearest']],

[[-1, 4], 1, Concat, [1]], # cat backbone P3

[-1, 3, C3, [256, False]], # 17 (P3/8-small)



[-1, 1, Conv, [256, 3, 2]],

[[-1, 14], 1, Concat, [1]], # cat head P4

[-1, 3, C3, [512, False]], # 20 (P4/16-medium)



[-1, 1, Conv, [512, 3, 2]],

[[-1, 10], 1, Concat, [1]], # cat head P5

[-1, 3, C3, [1024, False]], # 23 (P5/32-large)



[[17, 20, 23], 1, Detect, [nc, anchors]], # Detect(P3, P4, P5)

] 2. Run YOLOv5 training Parameters definitions: img : refers to the input images size.

: refers to the input images size. batch : refers to the batch size (number of training examples utilized in one iteration).

: refers to the batch size (number of training examples utilized in one iteration). epochs : refers to the number of training epochs. An epoch corresponds to one cycle through the full training dataset.

: refers to the number of training epochs. An epoch corresponds to one cycle through the full training dataset. data : refers to the path to the yaml file.

: refers to the path to the yaml file. cfg : define the model configuration. We will train YOLOv5s model on custom dataset for 100 epochs. Evaluate YOLOv5 performance on COCO dataset

markdown Copy Image(filename='/workspace/yolov5/runs/train/yolov5s_results/results.png', width=1000) # view results.png

Graphs and functions explanation Loss functions: For the training set: Box: loss due to a box prediction not exactly covering an object.

Objectness: loss due to a wrong box-object IoU [1] prediction.

prediction. Classification: loss due to deviations from predicting ‘1’ for the correct classes and ‘0’ for all the other classes for the object in that box. For the valid set (the same loss functions as for the training data): val Box

val Objectness

val Classification Precision & Recall: Precision: measures how accurate are the predictions. It is the percentage of your correct predictions

Recall: measures how good it finds all the positives How to calculate Precision and Recall ?

Accuracy functions: mAP (mean Average Precision) compares the ground-truth bounding box to the detected box and returns a score. The higher the score, the more accurate the model is in its detections. mAP@ 0.5：when IoU is set to 0.5, the AP [2] of all pictures of each category is calculated, and then all categories are averaged : mAP

of all pictures of each category is calculated, and then all categories are averaged : mAP mAP@ 0.5:0.95：represents the average mAP at different IoU thresholds (from 0.5 to 0.95 in steps of 0.05) [1] IoU (Intersection over Union) = measures the overlap between two boundaries. It is used to measure how much the predicted boundary overlaps with the ground truth How to calculate IoU ?

[2] AP (Average precision) = popular metric in measuring the accuracy of object detectors. It computes the average precision value for recall value over 0 to 1 Inference 1. Run YOLOv5 inference on test images We can perform inference on the contents of the /data/images folder. Images can be adde of your choice in the same folder in order to perform tests. First, our trained weights saved in the weights folder. We can use the best weights and print the test images list.

bash Copy cd /workspace/yolov5/ python detect.py --weights runs/train/yolov5s_results/weights/best.pt --img 416 --conf 0.4 --source data/images --name yolov5s_results

/workspace/yolov5

detect: weights=['runs/train/yolov5s_results/weights/best.pt'], source=data/images, imgsz=416, conf_thres=0.4, iou_thres=0.45, max_det=1000, device=, view_img=False, save_txt=False, save_conf=False, save_crop=False, nosave=False, classes=None, agnostic_nms=False, augment=False, visualize=False, update=False, project=runs/detect, name=yolov5s_results, exist_ok=False, line_thickness=3, hide_labels=False, hide_conf=False, half=False YOLOv5 🚀 v5.0-306-g4495e00 torch 1.8.1 CUDA:0 (Tesla V100S-PCIE-32GB, 32510.5MB)



Fusing layers...

Model Summary: 308 layers, 21356877 parameters, 0 gradients, 51.3 GFLOPs Then, we have the the classes number of occurrences present in the image. image 1/3 /workspace/yolov5/data/images/dog_street.jpg: 416x416 1 bicycle, 1 dog, 5 persons, Done. (0.017s)

image 2/3 /workspace/yolov5/data/images/lunch_computer.jpg: 288x416 1 broccoli, 1 cell phone, 1 cup, 1 diningtable, 1 fork, 1 keyboard, 1 knife, Done. (0.021s)

image 3/3 /workspace/yolov5/data/images/policeman_horse.jpg: 320x416 6 cars, 2 horses, 2 persons, 1 traffic light, Done. (0.020s)

Results saved to runs/detect/yolov5s_results

Done. (0.322s) 2. Export trained weights for future inference Our weights are saved after training our model over 100 epochs.



Two weight files exist:

- the best one: best.pt

- the last one: last.pt



We choose the best one and we will start by renaming it

bash Copy cd /workspace/yolov5/runs/train/yolov5s_results/weights/ os.rename("best.pt","yolov5s_100epochs.pt")

Then, we copy it in a new folder where we can put all the weights generated during your trainings.

bash Copy cp /workspace/yolov5/runs/train/yolov5s_results/weights/yolov5s_100epochs.pt /workspace/models_train/yolov5s_100epochs.pt