Using Structured Output with OVHcloud AI Endpoints

If you want to have more information on AI Endpoints, please read the following blog post.

You can, also, have a look at our previous blog posts on how use AI Endpoints.

You can find the full code example in the GitHub repository.

In this article, we will explore how to use structured output with OVHcloud AI Endpoints.

Introduction to Structured Output

Structured output allows you to format output data in a way that makes it easier for machines to interpret and process.

We use the langchain4j library to interact with OVHcloud AI Endpoints.

Here is an excerpt of code that shows how to define a structured output format for the responses of the language model: