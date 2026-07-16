RAG chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain4J

If you want to have more information on AI Endpoints, please read the following blog post. You can, also, have a look at our previous blog posts on how use AI Endpoints. Retrieval Augmented Generation RAG lets you inject your data in the context of an LLM to help it to give a better answer when you ask it about your data. To do this, you transform your data into vectors, so that you can search for similarities in the new data, based on a question (itself transformed in vector). Vector transformation is complex and often delegated to an embedding model. AI Endpoints offers this kind of model 😊. Once again, to avoid having to chain together all these steps (vectorization, search, context, …) we’ll use LangChain4j to do it in the following example. How to implement RAG with AI Endpoints (and LangChain4j)? Setup the environment Before you begin development, you must obtain a valid token here and set it as environment variable:

bash Copy export OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN=<your awesome token>

Next, add the appropriate dependencies to your pom.xml file.

bash Copy <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <!-- ... --> <properties> <!-- ... --> <langchain4j.version>0.33.0</langchain4j.version> </properties> <dependencies> <dependency> <groupId>dev.langchain4j</groupId> <artifactId>langchain4j</artifactId> <version>${langchain4j.version}</version> </dependency> <dependency> <groupId>dev.langchain4j</groupId> <artifactId>langchain4j-ovh-ai</artifactId> <version>${langchain4j.version}</version> </dependency> <dependency> <groupId>dev.langchain4j</groupId> <artifactId>langchain4j-mistral-ai</artifactId> <version>${langchain4j.version}</version> </dependency> <dependency> <groupId>dev.langchain4j</groupId> <artifactId>langchain4j-pgvector</artifactId> <version>${langchain4j.version}</version> </dependency> <!-- ... --> </dependencies> <!-- ... --> </project>

See the full pom.xml file here. ℹ️ As you can see, there is an official dependency for OVHcloud in the LangChain4j project ℹ️ Create the RAGStreamingChatbot class The chatbot use the streaming mode as explained in the blog post Memory chatbot using AI Endpoints and LangChain4j.

java Copy package com.ovhcloud.examples.aiendpoints; import org.slf4j.Logger; import org.slf4j.LoggerFactory; import dev.langchain4j.model.mistralai.MistralAiStreamingChatModel; import dev.langchain4j.service.AiServices; import dev.langchain4j.service.TokenStream; public class RAGStreamingChatbot { private static final Logger _LOG = LoggerFactory.getLogger(RAGStreamingChatbot.class); private static final String OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN = System.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN"); private static final String OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_NAME = System.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_NAME"); private static final String OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_URL = System.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_URL"); private static final String OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_EMBEDDING_MODEL_URL = System.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_EMBEDDING_MODEL_URL"); interface Assistant { TokenStream chat(String userMessage); } public static void main(String[] args) { MistralAiStreamingChatModel streamingChatModel = MistralAiStreamingChatModel.builder() .apiKey(OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN) .modelName(OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_NAME) .baseUrl(OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_URL) .maxTokens(512) .build(); Assistant assistant = AiServices .builder(Assistant.class) .streamingChatLanguageModel(streamingChatModel) .build(); _LOG.info("

💬: What is AI Endpoints?

"); TokenStream tokenStream = assistant.chat("Can you explain me what is AI Endpoints?"); _LOG.info("🤖: "); tokenStream .onNext(_LOG::info) .onError(Throwable::printStackTrace) .start(); } }

Let's see this chatbot in action!

As you can see, the LLM gave an answer, but not the expected one 😅. This is no surprise, as the model was trained before OVHcloud created AI Endpoints. Add your data to the knowledge of the model Create a content.txt file with your data in src/main/resources/rag-files:

bash Copy AI Endpoint is a new cool product designed by OVHcloud. Designed with simplicity in mind, our platform allows developers of all skill levels to enhance their applications with cutting-edge AI APIs —no AI expertise required. Designed for Developers with comprehensive documentation, straightforward APIs, and sample code. Committed to Privacy We neither store nor share your data during or after model use. Curated list of AI models World-renowned AI models alongside a handpicked selection of Nvidia’s optimized models. Non-locking technology Thanks to our transparency about the AI models used, customers can implement these models on their own infrastructure or other cloud services. Unlock the Future: seamless AI with strong privacy. These endpoints require no AI expertise or dedicated infrastructure, as the serverless platform provides access to advanced AI models including Large Language Models (LLMs), natural language processing, translation, speech recognition, image recognition, and more. Developers can select from a range of models, including open-source options like Mistral AI, Llama, Whisper, and Stable Diffusion, as well as a variety of optimized models from NVIDIA’s portfolio, creating a versatile testing ground for chosen AI models. AI Endpoints are now available in a free Alpha version, which initially includes open-source models. We will regularly update the AI Endpoints Alpha with new models, incorporating user feedback to enhance functionality. Enhance Applications with AI AI Endpoints equips you with a suite of powerful AI capabilities, enabling you to deliver personalized, intelligent features without the need for extensive AI expertise or infrastructure. By integrating our robust, pre-trained models, you can rapidly innovate and enhance your offerings, driving user engagement and operational excellence. Increase Productivity, Creativity and Efficiency of your organization AI Endpoints enables you to deliver next-generation solutions to their customers. These tools leverage cutting-edge AI models to automate routine tasks, derive insights from data, and foster creative problem-solving, thereby propelling businesses towards digital excellence with minimal friction. Join the Alpha, Shape the Future Ready to unlock the future? Join us on this journey. Start experimenting with our APIs from April, 9th, 2024, and let's redefine what's possible with AI—responsibly, efficiently, and brilliantly. We're excited to see the incredible applications you'll create and the feedback you'll share. Together, we're not just users and providers; we're partners in pioneering a smarter, safer, and more seamless digital world.

Transform the text in vectors using OVHcloud AI Endpoints First, you need to create chunks from your document. A chunk is a part of the document that will be transformed in vector. It's then used to perform a similarity search. This is a delicate phase, and in this example, the chunking is based on the number of characters. In a more complex use case, you will create chunk based on the meaning of the text.

java Copy public class RAGStreamingChatbot { // ... public static void main(String[] args) { // Load the document and split it into chunks DocumentParser documentParser = new TextDocumentParser(); Document document = loadDocument( Path.of(ClassLoader.getSystemResource("rag-files/content.txt").toURI()), documentParser); DocumentSplitter splitter = DocumentSplitters.recursive(300, 0); List<TextSegment> segments = splitter.split(document); // ... } }

Next, you transform the text in vectors and store them. ℹ️ If you have not a PostgreSQL manage instance you can use an in memory store (only for test purpose). ℹ️

java Copy public class RAGStreamingChatbot { // ... private static final String DATABASE_HOST = System.getenv("DATABASE_HOST"); private static final String DATABASE_USER = System.getenv("DATABASE_USER"); private static final String DATABASE_PASSWORD = System.getenv("DATABASE_PASSWORD"); public static void main(String[] args) { // ... EmbeddingStore<TextSegment> embeddingStore = PgVectorEmbeddingStore.builder() .host(DATABASE_HOST) .port(20184) .database("rag_demo") .user(DATABASE_USER) .password(DATABASE_PASSWORD) .table("rag_embeddings") .dimension(768) .createTable(false) .build(); // If you haven't a PostgreSQL database, you can use an in-memory embedding store // EmbeddingStore<TextSegment> embeddingStore = new InMemoryEmbeddingStore<>(); embeddingStore.addAll(embeddings, segments); ContentRetriever contentRetriever = EmbeddingStoreContentRetriever.builder() .embeddingStore(embeddingStore) .embeddingModel(embeddingModel) .maxResults(5) .minScore(0.9) .build(); // ... } }

Use this RAG feature for your chatbot Adding RAG functionality to the chatbot is easy by adding the ContentRetriever to the Assistant in the RAGStreamingChatbot class:

java Copy public class RAGStreamingChatbot { // ... interface Assistant { TokenStream chat(String userMessage); } public static void main(String[] args) { // ... Assistant assistant = AiServices .builder(Assistant.class) .streamingChatLanguageModel(streamingChatModel) .contentRetriever(contentRetriever) .build(); // ... } }

At this step, you have completed the development of the RAGStreamingChatbot class:

java Copy package com.ovhcloud.examples.aiendpoints; import static dev.langchain4j.data.document.loader.FileSystemDocumentLoader.loadDocument; import java.util.List; import org.slf4j.Logger; import org.slf4j.LoggerFactory; import dev.langchain4j.data.document.Document; import dev.langchain4j.data.document.DocumentParser; import dev.langchain4j.data.document.DocumentSplitter; import dev.langchain4j.data.document.parser.TextDocumentParser; import dev.langchain4j.data.document.splitter.DocumentSplitters; import dev.langchain4j.data.embedding.Embedding; import dev.langchain4j.data.segment.TextSegment; import dev.langchain4j.model.embedding.EmbeddingModel; import dev.langchain4j.model.mistralai.MistralAiStreamingChatModel; import dev.langchain4j.model.ovhai.OvhAiEmbeddingModel; import dev.langchain4j.rag.content.retriever.ContentRetriever; import dev.langchain4j.rag.content.retriever.EmbeddingStoreContentRetriever; import dev.langchain4j.service.AiServices; import dev.langchain4j.service.TokenStream; import dev.langchain4j.store.embedding.EmbeddingStore; import dev.langchain4j.store.embedding.pgvector.PgVectorEmbeddingStore; public class RAGStreamingChatbot { private static final Logger _LOG = LoggerFactory.getLogger(RAGStreamingChatbot.class); private static final String DATABASE_HOST = System.getenv("DATABASE_HOST"); private static final String DATABASE_USER = System.getenv("DATABASE_USER"); private static final String DATABASE_PASSWORD = System.getenv("DATABASE_PASSWORD"); private static final String OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN = System.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN"); private static final String OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_NAME = System.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_NAME"); private static final String OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_URL = System.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_URL"); private static final String OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_EMBEDDING_MODEL_URL = System.getenv("OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_EMBEDDING_MODEL_URL"); interface Assistant { TokenStream chat(String userMessage); } public static void main(String[] args) { // Load the document and split it into chunks DocumentParser documentParser = new TextDocumentParser(); Document document = loadDocument( RAGStreamingChatbot.class.getResource("/rag-files/content.txt").getFile(), documentParser); DocumentSplitter splitter = DocumentSplitters.recursive(300, 0); List<TextSegment> segments = splitter.split(document); // Do the embeddings and store them in an embedding store EmbeddingModel embeddingModel = OvhAiEmbeddingModel.builder() .apiKey(OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN) .baseUrl(OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_EMBEDDING_MODEL_URL) .build(); List<Embedding> embeddings = embeddingModel.embedAll(segments).content(); EmbeddingStore<TextSegment> embeddingStore = PgVectorEmbeddingStore.builder() .host(DATABASE_HOST) .port(20184) .database("rag_demo") .user(DATABASE_USER) .password(DATABASE_PASSWORD) .table("rag_embeddings") .dimension(768) .createTable(false) .build(); // If you haven't a PostgreSQL database, you can use an in-memory embedding store // EmbeddingStore<TextSegment> embeddingStore = new InMemoryEmbeddingStore<>(); embeddingStore.addAll(embeddings, segments); ContentRetriever contentRetriever = EmbeddingStoreContentRetriever.builder() .embeddingStore(embeddingStore) .embeddingModel(embeddingModel) .maxResults(5) .minScore(0.9) .build(); MistralAiStreamingChatModel streamingChatModel = MistralAiStreamingChatModel.builder() .apiKey(OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_ACCESS_TOKEN) .modelName(OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_NAME) .baseUrl(OVH_AI_ENDPOINTS_MODEL_URL) .maxTokens(512) .build(); Assistant assistant = AiServices .builder(Assistant.class) .streamingChatLanguageModel(streamingChatModel) .contentRetriever(contentRetriever) .build(); _LOG.info("

💬: What is AI Endpoints?

"); TokenStream tokenStream = assistant.chat("Can you explain me what is AI Endpoints?"); _LOG.info("🤖: "); tokenStream .onNext(_LOG::info) .onError(Throwable::printStackTrace) .start(); } }

It's time to see our new chatbot in action!