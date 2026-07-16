Create a code assistant with Continue and AI Endpoints

If you want to have more information on AI Endpoints, please read the following blog post . You can, also, have a look at our previous blog posts on how use AI Endpoints. Also, be sure to check out this blog post about deploying Coder on the OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service .

In the field of the code assistant a lot of solutions exist.

However, you should want to create your own assistant to master your configuration and to have a better control on your data.

Continue will help you in this task.

In a nutshell, Continue is an IDE plugin to build your own code assistant.

At the time of writing this blog post, Continue is compatible with VSCode and JetBrains IDE.

The great strength of Continue is that it allows to use a custom LLM endpoints and, yes, AI Endpoints works with Continue 😎.

Continue installation

Continue come as a plugin, it's very simple to install, please follow the official documentation.