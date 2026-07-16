Using Function Calling with OVHcloud AI Endpoints

If you want to have more information on AI Endpoints, please read the following blog post.

You can, also, have a look at our previous blog posts on how use AI Endpoints.

OVHcloud AI Endpoints allows developers to easily add AI features to there day to day developments.

Stable Diffusion is a powerful artificial intelligence model to generate images from text descriptions.

You can use it, thanks to AI Endpoints, simply by calling the endpoint with a prompt.

However, creating a good prompt for Stable Diffusion can be challenging.

In this blog post, we will show you how to optimize your prompts using Function Calling and AI Endpoints.

OVHcloud AI Endpoints provides a lot of models, but for this example we will use models from the Large Languages Models (LLM) and Image Generation families.

The following examples use LangChain4J as Framework to do the LLM calls.

ℹ️ You can find the full code on Github ℹ️

Introduction to Function Calling

Function calling refers to the ability of a language model or AI system to ask to invoke and execute pre-defined functions or tasks, such as data processing, calculations, or external API calls, in response to user input or prompts.

This enables the AI system to perform more complex and dynamic tasks, and to leverage external knowledge and services to generate more accurate and informative responses.

In the context of image generation, function calling can be used to enhance the quality of the prompts by optimizing them thanks to external tool based on a LLM.

To create our application we will use LangChain4J to simplify the integration of the AI models and the function calling mechanism.

Tool creation

To use the function calling mechanism, we need to define a tool.

In our example the goal of the tool is to call Stable Diffusion API to generate an image.

⚠️ This is not the model itself that calls the tool but the client that invokes the model. ⚠️