Model Context Protocol (MCP) with OVHcloud AI Endpoints

If you want to have more information on AI Endpoints, please read the following blog post.

You can, also, have a look at our previous blog posts on how use AI Endpoints.

OVHcloud AI Endpoints allows developers to easily add AI features to there day to day developments.

In this article, we will explore how to create a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and client using Quarkus and LangChain4J to interact with OVHcloud AI Endpoints.

ℹ️ You can find the full code on Github ℹ️

Introduction to Model Context Protocol (MCP)

In few words, MCP is a protocol that allows your LLM to ask for additional context or data from external sources during the generation processes.

⚠️ This is not the LLM that calls the external source, it's the client that handles the call and returns the result to the LLM. ⚠️

If you want more information about MCP, please refer to the official documentation.

In this blog post, we'll explore how to easily create, in Java, a MCP Server using Quarkus and a client using LangChain4J.

Creating a Server with Quarkus

The goal of this MCP server is to allow the LLM to ask for information about OVHcloud public cloud projects.

ℹ️ The code used to call the OVHcloud API is in the GitHub repository and will not be detailed here.

Thanks to Quarkus, the only things you need to create a MCP server is to define the tools that you want to expose to the LLM.