Release of DeepSeek-R1 on OVHcloud AI Endpoints

🚀 We are thrilled to announce the release of Deepseek-R1-Distill-Llama-70B on AI Endpoints!

Distilled from Deepseek-R1, a powerful model excels in math, coding, and reasoning tasks.

With AI Endpoints, you can integrate this model into your applications without needing extensive AI expertise. Our platform is designed with simplicity, security, and data privacy in mind, ensuring your projects are both innovative and safe.

As you will see in the demo below, DeepSeek-R1 will allow you to create AIs based on the chain of "thoughts" mechanism.

In short, the model will build its answer by breaking down the question into several blocks, as a human would break down a problem into several steps before answering.

You can see some reasoning in the response at the beginning of the response between the <think> tags.

Let's see an example of using DeepSeek-R1!

Chatbot with DeepSeek-R1 model

The first step is to get the necessary dependencies. To do this, create a requirements.txt file: