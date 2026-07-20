OVHcloud Blog

Articles with the tag “Public Cloud”
Moving Beyond Ingress: Why should OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) users start looking at the Gateway API?
EngineeringAurélie Vache, Antonin Anchisi15/12/2025
Manage your secrets using OVHcloud Secret Manager with External Secrets Operator (ESO) on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS)
EngineeringAurélie Vache25/11/2025
10 Reasons Scaling Startups Are Migrating to OVHcloud
Startup ProgramAlexander Grau21/10/2025
End of Exchange 2019: OVHcloud has already migrated all its platforms to Exchange Server SE
Product NewsDavid Mondon16/10/2025
Why PostgreSQL is still your go-to database and how OVHcloud helps you utilise it
Accelerating with OVHcloudJonathan Clarke16/09/2025
Create encrypted Persistent Volumes on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes clusters with LUKS
EngineeringAurélie Vache19/08/2025
Using OVHcloud S3-compatible Object Storage as Terraform Backend to store your Terraform/OpenTofu states
EngineeringAurélie Vache07/07/2025
Discover Kubernetes 1.33 features - Topology aware routing in multi-zones Kubernetes clusters
EngineeringAurélie Vache17/06/2025
Celebrating 10 Years of Impact: Looking Forward to 2035
Startup ProgramPhilip Marais09/06/2025