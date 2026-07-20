OVHcloud Blog

Moving Beyond Ingress: Why should OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) users start looking at the Gateway API?

Engineering Aurélie Vache, Antonin Anchisi 15/12/2025

Manage your secrets using OVHcloud Secret Manager with External Secrets Operator (ESO) on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS)

Engineering Aurélie Vache 25/11/2025

10 Reasons Scaling Startups Are Migrating to OVHcloud

Startup Program Alexander Grau 21/10/2025

End of Exchange 2019: OVHcloud has already migrated all its platforms to Exchange Server SE

Product News David Mondon 16/10/2025

Why PostgreSQL is still your go-to database and how OVHcloud helps you utilise it

Accelerating with OVHcloud Jonathan Clarke 16/09/2025

Create encrypted Persistent Volumes on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes clusters with LUKS

Engineering Aurélie Vache 19/08/2025

Using OVHcloud S3-compatible Object Storage as Terraform Backend to store your Terraform/OpenTofu states

Engineering Aurélie Vache 07/07/2025

Discover Kubernetes 1.33 features - Topology aware routing in multi-zones Kubernetes clusters

Engineering Aurélie Vache 17/06/2025

Celebrating 10 Years of Impact: Looking Forward to 2035