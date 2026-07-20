OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “Public Cloud”

Moving Beyond Ingress: Why should OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) users start looking at the Gateway API?

Moving Beyond Ingress: Why should OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) users start looking at the Gateway API?

EngineeringAurélie Vache, Antonin Anchisi15/12/2025
Manage your secrets using OVHcloud Secret Manager with External Secrets Operator (ESO) on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS)

Manage your secrets using OVHcloud Secret Manager with External Secrets Operator (ESO) on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS)

EngineeringAurélie Vache25/11/2025
10 Reasons Scaling Startups Are Migrating to OVHcloud

10 Reasons Scaling Startups Are Migrating to OVHcloud

Startup ProgramAlexander Grau21/10/2025
End of Exchange 2019: OVHcloud has already migrated all its platforms to Exchange Server SE

End of Exchange 2019: OVHcloud has already migrated all its platforms to Exchange Server SE

Product NewsDavid Mondon16/10/2025
Why PostgreSQL is still your go-to database and how OVHcloud helps you utilise it

Why PostgreSQL is still your go-to database and how OVHcloud helps you utilise it

Accelerating with OVHcloudJonathan Clarke16/09/2025
Create encrypted Persistent Volumes on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes clusters with LUKS

Create encrypted Persistent Volumes on OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes clusters with LUKS

EngineeringAurélie Vache19/08/2025
Using OVHcloud S3-compatible Object Storage as Terraform Backend to store your Terraform/OpenTofu states

Using OVHcloud S3-compatible Object Storage as Terraform Backend to store your Terraform/OpenTofu states

EngineeringAurélie Vache07/07/2025
Discover Kubernetes 1.33 features - Topology aware routing in multi-zones Kubernetes clusters

Discover Kubernetes 1.33 features - Topology aware routing in multi-zones Kubernetes clusters

EngineeringAurélie Vache17/06/2025
Celebrating 10 Years of Impact: Looking Forward to 2035

Celebrating 10 Years of Impact: Looking Forward to 2035

Startup ProgramPhilip Marais09/06/2025