10 Reasons Scaling Startups Are Migrating to OVHcloud

Cloud infrastructure plays a critical role in how startups scale—affecting everything from product delivery and user experience to budget and compliance. While many startups begin their journey with public cloud giants, the challenges of unpredictable costs, data control, and technical constraints become more apparent as they grow.

For startups ready to scale smarter, OVHcloud offers a compelling alternative: high-performance, cost-effective, and sovereignty-first infrastructure. Here’s why more and more growing startups are making the switch.

1. Predictable, Transparent Pricing

OVHcloud’s flat-rate pricing model eliminates hidden fees and unpredictable billing. Bandwidth is included. Egress costs? Zero. This gives startups the ability to budget confidently—even as infrastructure scales rapidly.

2. Cost-Efficient Scaling

Startups that migrate to OVHcloud often report up to 60% cost savings compared to hyperscalers. Whether you're scaling your backend, AI workloads, or customer-facing applications, OVHcloud lets you do more with less.

3. Performance Without Compromise

From Bare Metal servers and high-memory VMs to GPU and storage-optimized instances, OVHcloud infrastructure is engineered for performance. Ideal for AI, SaaS, analytics, and other compute-intensive use cases.

4. Full Data Sovereignty in the EU

OVHcloud is headquartered in Europe and operates under the strictest data protection laws (like GDPR in the EU or Law 25 in Quebec, Canada). Unlike other providers, your data stays within jurisdictions that respect privacy and sovereignty—no exposure to foreign surveillance laws.

5. Open Standards and No Vendor Lock-In

Freedom matters—especially when you’re building for scale. OVHcloud supports open technologies like Kubernetes, Terraform, and OpenStack, giving your team full flexibility and avoiding lock-in to proprietary tools or services.

6. Infrastructure That Grows With You

Whether you're launching in new markets or onboarding thousands of new users, OVHcloud enables seamless horizontal and vertical scaling. With availability across multiple regions, your growth won’t hit a wall.

7. Faster Time-to-Market Through Cloud Migration Support

OVHcloud offers cloud migration guidance and tools, including compatibility with major platforms and migration kits. This helps your team move faster, avoid downtime, and focus on innovation—not infrastructure headaches.

8. Dev-Friendly Ecosystem

With support for containerization, automation, and CI/CD pipelines, OVHcloud makes life easier for DevOps teams. You can provision infrastructure programmatically and scale efficiently—just like you would with AWS or GCP.

9. Sustainability Built In

Efficiency is built into OVHcloud’s DNA. By designing and operating its own energy-efficient data centers, OVHcloud helps startups meet their sustainability goals without compromising on performance or cost.

10. A Cloud Partner—Not Just a Provider

Startups need more than compute power—they need guidance, flexibility, and a partner that understands their journey. OVHcloud offers tailored support, technical documentation, and real human engagement to help you succeed at every stage of growth.

OVHcloud: Built to Scale With Startups

If your startup is growing fast and needs infrastructure that can keep up—without breaking the budget or sacrificing control—OVHcloud offers a cloud built around your values: scalability, transparency, freedom, and performance.

Migrate with confidence. Scale with control. Grow with OVHcloud.