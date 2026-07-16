Alexander Grau Contributor

Alexander is a Startup Program Lead at OVHcloud, where he supports founders in scaling their businesses with cutting-edge cloud infrastructure and growth resources. Previously, he served as Ecosystem Manager for the State of Hessen, Germany, building connections between startups, investors, and industry partners to strengthen the regional innovation landscape. His career reflects a deep passion for entrepreneurship, innovation, and AI, with a focus on helping disruptive companies rethink traditional markets and create collaboration between different actors. Based in Cologne, he actively contributes to the broader European startup community. Outside of work, he enjoys discovering new ideas, making electronic music or just enjoy some time off in nature.