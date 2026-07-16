Why PostgreSQL is still your go-to database and how OVHcloud helps you utilise it

Introduction PostgreSQL, widely recognised as one of the most advanced open-source relational databases, continues to set the standard for performance, scalability, and flexibility. Its ability to evolve quickly—thanks to an active, committed community—means that every release introduces features that tackle real-world challenges for developers, database administrators, and IT leaders. Since PostgreSQL 14 in 2021, we’ve seen rapid innovation: richer data types, faster and more efficient queries, stronger replication, and simpler ways to manage complex workloads. For organisations building SaaS platforms, cloud-native applications, or analytics pipelines, these advancements translate directly into faster time-to-market and more resilient systems. This is exactly what’s covered in this blog. OVHcloud makes it easier for you to run production-grade PostgreSQL in the cloud. Our partnership with Aiven, a company with deep expertise in managing PostgreSQL at scale, ensures our customers benefit from the latest capabilities as soon as they are production-ready, without operational difficulties. Additionally, OVHcloud customers can benefit from a service-level agreement (SLA) of up to 99.99% via its Multi-Availability Zone (3-AZ) Regions. These regions feature geographically separated zones with independent power, cooling, and network systems, providing true fault isolation.

Why stay current with PostgreSQL releases? Upgrading to the latest PostgreSQL release isn’t just good practice; it’s a strategic advantage: Performance and scalability – New releases bring optimisations for query execution, indexing, and parallel processing, enabling applications to scale without losing speed.

– New releases bring optimisations for query execution, indexing, and parallel processing, enabling applications to scale without losing speed. Developer-friendly features – Additions like the MERGE command or improved JSON handling cut through complexity and unlocks potential. Security and compliance – Updated authentication, encryption, and replication methods keep data secure and meet modern compliance needs.

– Updated authentication, encryption, and replication methods keep data secure and meet modern compliance needs. Community and support – The PostgreSQL community focuses its energy on the latest versions. Staying current means benefiting from the latest patches, fixes, and extensions. Key PostgreSQL milestones since v14 Here’s a breakdown of key highlights from PostgreSQL 14, 15, 16, and 17. v14 (2021) JSON enhancements simplified working with nested JSON values, making it easier for applications with dynamic data structures.

simplified working with nested JSON values, making it easier for applications with dynamic data structures. Multiranges enabled efficient handling of non-contiguous date or number ranges, ideal for scheduling systems or financial datasets.

enabled efficient handling of non-contiguous date or number ranges, ideal for scheduling systems or financial datasets. LZ4 compression for large text/binary fields reduced storage needs while improving read speeds. Impact: Developers gained more expressive tools for complex data types while infrastructure teams saw improved storage efficiency. v15 (2022) SQL MERGE command brought easier and faster upserts, replacing complex multi-step queries for conditional inserts/updates.

brought easier and faster upserts, replacing complex multi-step queries for conditional inserts/updates. Improved sort performance, compression, and replication capabilities for entire schemas. Impact: ETL pipelines and data warehousing workflows became simpler, and applications with heavy update logic ran more smoothly and efficiently. PostgreSQL v15 introduced the SQL MERGE command, a game changer for these workflows. Updating or inserting data into a database can be a multi-step process. In data warehousing, ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) pipelines often require complex scripts to handle conditional logic: “if the record exists, update it; if not, insert it.” This is both slow and hard to maintain. SQL MERGE allows you to perform these “upsert” operations quickly and easily with a single command, which cleans up your queries and speeds up data ingestion. The OVHcloud advantage: With OVHcloud Managed PostgreSQL, you don’t need to worry about the underlying infrastructure. Simply connect to your instance, run the new MERGE command, and you’ll immediately see performance improvements in your data sync. And what if this data merge ends up needing a bigger instance? No worries, you can quickly scale up your instance. Our team handles resource management, so your team can focus on extracting insights from data. v16 (2023) Parallelisation of full and right outer hash joins delivered major speed boosts for analytical workloads on large datasets.

delivered major speed boosts for analytical workloads on large datasets. Logical replication from standby enabled greater read scaling and more flexible high-availability architectures.

enabled greater read scaling and more flexible high-availability architectures. Faster bulk data loading improved ingestion for analytics and big data projects. Impact: High-demand apps and analytics platforms could handle larger workloads with less tuning effort. v17 (2024) Enhanced logical replication failover provided finer control in HA environments.

provided finer control in HA environments. Improved querying using advanced SQL/JSON made it easier to manipulate complex data structures.

using made it easier to manipulate complex data structures. Incremental backups reduced backup times and storage requirements. Impact: Businesses running mission-critical workloads gained more resilience, and backup operations became lighter and faster. Downtime in mission-critical applications is costly, and every second counts. Setting up your database to handle failover without data loss requires a complex, manual process for configuring replication and standby servers. Recent versions have made major strides in high availability (HA). v16 enabled logical replication from a standby server , which is perfect for read scaling and distributing workloads.

enabled , which is perfect for read scaling and distributing workloads. v17 introduced enhanced logical replication failover , giving you more granular control and automated, seamless transitions in HA environments. The OVHcloud advantage: OVHcloud’s Multi-Availability Zone (3-AZ) Regions are architected for true fault isolation. By combining this physical resiliency with the latest logical replication features, we’re able to deliver a 99.99% SLA. Our managed service handles the complex setup, monitoring, and failover management, so your application is always available; without your team lifting a finger. Looking ahead: PostgreSQL 18 Expected in September 2025, PostgreSQL 18 is set to refine logical replication further, introduce more advanced index types, and expand native vector support—creating new possibilities for AI and ML pipelines that require quick, high-dimensional data searches.