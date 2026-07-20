OVHcloud Blog

Reference Architecture: build a sovereign n8n RAG workflow for AI agent using OVHcloud Public Cloud solutions

Engineering Eléa Petton 27/01/2026

PostgreSQL and AI: The pragmatic path to smarter data

Accelerating with OVHcloud Jonathan Clarke 11/12/2025

Why PostgreSQL is still your go-to database and how OVHcloud helps you utilise it

Accelerating with OVHcloud Jonathan Clarke 16/09/2025

Reference Architecture: set up MLflow Remote Tracking Server on OVHcloud

Engineering Eléa Petton 15/04/2025

New Redis® Licensing Model and OVHcloud Managed Databases for Caching

Product News Dimitri Fagué 06/06/2024

When should you choose MongoDB over a relational database management system (RDBMS) like MySQL?

Product News Dimitri Fagué 23/05/2024

Increase agility and efficiency with managed DBaaS services

Engineering Heikki Nousiainen 18/03/2022

The DBaaS family is growing: Welcome to Kafka, MySQL, PostgreSQL, OpenSearch and Redis!