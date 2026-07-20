OVHcloud Blog

Articles with the tag “Managed Databases”
Reference Architecture: build a sovereign n8n RAG workflow for AI agent using OVHcloud Public Cloud solutions
EngineeringEléa Petton27/01/2026
PostgreSQL and AI: The pragmatic path to smarter data
Accelerating with OVHcloudJonathan Clarke11/12/2025
Why PostgreSQL is still your go-to database and how OVHcloud helps you utilise it
Accelerating with OVHcloudJonathan Clarke16/09/2025
Reference Architecture: set up MLflow Remote Tracking Server on OVHcloud
EngineeringEléa Petton15/04/2025
New Redis® Licensing Model and OVHcloud Managed Databases for Caching
Product NewsDimitri Fagué06/06/2024
When should you choose MongoDB over a relational database management system (RDBMS) like MySQL?
Product NewsDimitri Fagué23/05/2024
Increase agility and efficiency with managed DBaaS services
EngineeringHeikki Nousiainen18/03/2022
The DBaaS family is growing: Welcome to Kafka, MySQL, PostgreSQL, OpenSearch and Redis!
Product NewsErika Gelinard, Bastien Verdebout25/11/2021