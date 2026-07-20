OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “Managed Databases”

Reference Architecture: build a sovereign n8n RAG workflow for AI agent using OVHcloud Public Cloud solutions

Reference Architecture: build a sovereign n8n RAG workflow for AI agent using OVHcloud Public Cloud solutions

EngineeringEléa Petton27/01/2026
PostgreSQL and AI: The pragmatic path to smarter data

PostgreSQL and AI: The pragmatic path to smarter data

Accelerating with OVHcloudJonathan Clarke11/12/2025
Why PostgreSQL is still your go-to database and how OVHcloud helps you utilise it

Why PostgreSQL is still your go-to database and how OVHcloud helps you utilise it

Accelerating with OVHcloudJonathan Clarke16/09/2025
Reference Architecture: set up MLflow Remote Tracking Server on OVHcloud

Reference Architecture: set up MLflow Remote Tracking Server on OVHcloud

EngineeringEléa Petton15/04/2025
New Redis® Licensing Model and OVHcloud Managed Databases for Caching

New Redis® Licensing Model and OVHcloud Managed Databases for Caching

Product NewsDimitri Fagué06/06/2024
When should you choose MongoDB over a relational database management system (RDBMS) like MySQL?

When should you choose MongoDB over a relational database management system (RDBMS) like MySQL?

Product NewsDimitri Fagué23/05/2024
Increase agility and efficiency with managed DBaaS services

Increase agility and efficiency with managed DBaaS services

EngineeringHeikki Nousiainen18/03/2022
The DBaaS family is growing: Welcome to Kafka, MySQL, PostgreSQL, OpenSearch and Redis!

The DBaaS family is growing: Welcome to Kafka, MySQL, PostgreSQL, OpenSearch and Redis!

Product NewsErika Gelinard, Bastien Verdebout25/11/2021