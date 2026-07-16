Celebrating 10 Years of Impact: Looking Forward to 2035

The Startup Program is 10 years old this year! As we mark our 10th anniversary, we are not just reflecting on the past decade – we are looking ahead to the future and the impact we can have by 2035.

The key to achieving this vision lies with YOU, our valued members of OVHcloud’s unique data sovereign ecosystem, including startups, scaleups, incubators, accelerators, venture capital companies, government agencies, technology partners, and other enablers. Together, we are united around a common vision of data freedom, innovation, and mutual growth.

Global Report 2025: 10 Years of Impact

To capture the essence of our unique ecosystem, we have compiled a comprehensive report, "Global Report 2025 - 10 Years of Impact". This report showcases key stories from our ecosystem, including:

Our support for Harfanglab, a French scaleup that's developed cutting-edge technologies to anticipate and neutralise cyberattacks, raising almost €30m and leveraging OVHcloud and the Startup Program to drive innovation, data sovereignty, and cybersecurity excellence.

The success of Internxt, a Southern Europe scaleup alumni, which has become a recognized privacy-first alternative to mainstream cloud providers, offering secure, user-centric, and environmentally sustainable file-sharing and storage solutions that protect user privacy and data sovereignty.

The journey of female founders Jeanne Le Peillet and Cecile Doan, who developed a collaborative design SaaS solution, Beink Dream, selected for the France 2030 initiative.

The acquisition of Startup Program alumnus OpenIO by OVHcloud, which has become our high-performance object storage solution.

“OVHcloud is a great partner if you are looking for a long-term, reliable, affordable and robust provider. The synergy between Internxt's mission to protect user privacy and OVHcloud's commitment to data sovereignty has been pivotal.”

Fran Villalba Segarra Founder & CEO at Internxt

The Startup Program: A Decade of Growth

The report also highlights the Startup Program's journey over the last decade, including how we operate, our partnerships with incubators, accelerators, venture capital companies, and other enablers, what sets us apart, and how we have successfully supported over 5,000 members to date.

Key Statistics