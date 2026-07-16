Celebrating 10 Years of Impact: Looking Forward to 2035
The Startup Program is 10 years old this year! As we mark our 10th anniversary, we are not just reflecting on the past decade – we are looking ahead to the future and the impact we can have by 2035.
The key to achieving this vision lies with YOU, our valued members of OVHcloud’s unique data sovereign ecosystem, including startups, scaleups, incubators, accelerators, venture capital companies, government agencies, technology partners, and other enablers. Together, we are united around a common vision of data freedom, innovation, and mutual growth.
Global Report 2025: 10 Years of Impact
To capture the essence of our unique ecosystem, we have compiled a comprehensive report, "Global Report 2025 - 10 Years of Impact". This report showcases key stories from our ecosystem, including:
- Our support for Harfanglab, a French scaleup that's developed cutting-edge technologies to anticipate and neutralise cyberattacks, raising almost €30m and leveraging OVHcloud and the Startup Program to drive innovation, data sovereignty, and cybersecurity excellence.
- The success of Internxt, a Southern Europe scaleup alumni, which has become a recognized privacy-first alternative to mainstream cloud providers, offering secure, user-centric, and environmentally sustainable file-sharing and storage solutions that protect user privacy and data sovereignty.
- The journey of female founders Jeanne Le Peillet and Cecile Doan, who developed a collaborative design SaaS solution, Beink Dream, selected for the France 2030 initiative.
- The acquisition of Startup Program alumnus OpenIO by OVHcloud, which has become our high-performance object storage solution.
“OVHcloud is a great partner if you are looking for a long-term, reliable, affordable and robust provider. The synergy between Internxt's mission to protect user privacy and OVHcloud's commitment to data sovereignty has been pivotal.”
Fran Villalba Segarra Founder & CEO at Internxt
The Startup Program: A Decade of Growth
The report also highlights the Startup Program's journey over the last decade, including how we operate, our partnerships with incubators, accelerators, venture capital companies, and other enablers, what sets us apart, and how we have successfully supported over 5,000 members to date.
Key Statistics
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|5000+ Startups have joined our program
|100+ Ecosystem enablers (Accelerators etc.)
|Thousands of hours of free mentorship and support
|€ Millions in free cloud credits given
Personalised Support
What sets our Startup Program apart is our personal touch. As Philip Marais, Global Startup Program Director at OVHcloud, explains: "You're personally onboarded by a manager in your region, have free support from our engineers to solve technical and migration issues, and access to our unique ecosystem to grow your business."
Download the Report
To learn more about our ecosystem, our plans for the future, and the impact we can have by 2035, download the "Global Report 2025 - 10 Years of Impact" now.
Our 5000+ startups' journey with OVHcloud highlights how the right cloud partnership can help overcome challenges, achieve sustainable growth, and scale globally. If you’re a startup looking to transform your business, we encourage you to join the OVHcloud Startup Program or contact OVHcloud to discover how our solutions can support your journey!