OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Articles with the tag “Public Cloud”

Reference Architecture: Deploying a vision-language model with vLLM on OVHcloud MKS for high performance inference and full observability

Reference Architecture: Deploying a vision-language model with vLLM on OVHcloud MKS for high performance inference and full observability

EngineeringEléa Petton10/04/2026
Simply Put: Understanding Blockchain via Norway and Narnia

Simply Put: Understanding Blockchain via Norway and Narnia

Accelerating with OVHcloudChristian Sharp, Adnan Patka08/04/2026
Running an Ethereum Node on OVHcloud Public instances

Running an Ethereum Node on OVHcloud Public instances

Partner ProgramLautaro Bautista09/03/2026
Pricing changes for Public Cloud, Bare Metal and VPS at OVHcloud

Pricing changes for Public Cloud, Bare Metal and VPS at OVHcloud

Product NewsOctave Klaba05/03/2026
Startup Success highlight: Azursafe

Startup Success highlight: Azursafe

Startup ProgramPhilip Marais26/02/2026
Secure your Software Supply Chain with OVHcloud Managed Private Registry (MPR)

Secure your Software Supply Chain with OVHcloud Managed Private Registry (MPR)

EngineeringAurélie Vache13/02/2026
Reference Architecture: Custom metric autoscaling for LLM inference with vLLM on OVHcloud AI Deploy and observability using MKS

Reference Architecture: Custom metric autoscaling for LLM inference with vLLM on OVHcloud AI Deploy and observability using MKS

EngineeringEléa Petton10/02/2026
Reference Architecture: build a sovereign n8n RAG workflow for AI agent using OVHcloud Public Cloud solutions

Reference Architecture: build a sovereign n8n RAG workflow for AI agent using OVHcloud Public Cloud solutions

EngineeringEléa Petton27/01/2026
OVHcloud Startup Program Fast Forward Blockchain and Web3 Accelerator: A Resounding Success

OVHcloud Startup Program Fast Forward Blockchain and Web3 Accelerator: A Resounding Success

Startup ProgramPhilip Marais17/12/2025