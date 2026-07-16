OVHcloud Startup Program Fast Forward Blockchain and Web3 Accelerator: A Resounding Success

We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of the OVHcloud Startup Program Fast Forward Blockchain and Web3 accelerator, a 10-week program designed to equip founders with the go-to-market, technical guidance, business strategy, mentoring, and investor readiness support needed to thrive in the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem. It culminated in fine style at a Showcase event with live pitches from participants in Paris on 20 November at the OVHcloud Partner Network Summit.

This accelerator has been a game-changer for the 16 startups that participated. The program's focus on technical guidance, business strategy, and mentoring has yielded impressive results, with participants such as CryptoMate and AzurSafe achieving significant milestones and successes.

"OVHcloud was the direct solution to our scalability, cost, and performance crises. Bare Metal servers are our key differentiator, giving us the raw, dedicated processing power needed for our financial engine and AI agents," said Alan Boryszanski, co-Founder of CryptoMate. "The Startup Program's support and credits were vital, giving us the financial breathing room to migrate and optimize our complex architecture without disrupting our 10x growth."

Similarly, AzurSafe has surpassed $90 billion in transaction value monitored across more than 30 blockchains, highlighting emerging fraud trends and providing real-time insights using advanced AI and ML technologies. "The precision of our fraud detection tools has been approved, audited, battle-tested, and endorsed by experts in the financial and investigative industries," said Sam Dabiri, Founder and CEO of AzurSafe. "We are preparing huge projects that will completely redefine the landscape on an international scale."

Kavodax, another participant, has launched in 30 countries and is in discussions with VCs involved with the Accelerator.

We would like to extend our gratitude to our partners who made this program possible, including Alchemy, Degen House, Crypto Mondays London, Super Team Solana, Fintech District, and Dysnix as well as the delivery partners Link Innovations and Empact Ventures. Their expertise and support have been invaluable to the success of our participants.

In fact, Dysnix has already been able to deliver tangible value to Mira Network, another participant. Dysnix is providing DevOps services to Mira Network to aid their migration from another hyperscaler in a short timeframe, following an infrastructure audit. The outcome of this collaboration has been better infrastructure scalability and significant cost optimisation.

"The OVHcloud Startup Program Fast Forward Blockchain and Web3 accelerator has been a resounding success, and we are proud to have played a role in the growth and development of these innovative startups," said Philip Marais, Global Startup Program Director at OVHcloud. "Our program is designed to provide founders with the acceleration they need through unique go-to-market support to allow them to thrive in the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem, and we are thrilled to see the impact it has had on our participants."

"The blockchain and Web3 ecosystem is rapidly evolving, and it's essential for startups to have the right support and resources to succeed," said Omar Abi Issa, Global Sales Director for Blockchain, Web3 and AI at OVHcloud. "Our program is committed to providing the necessary tools and expertise to help startups overcome the complex challenges of this landscape and achieve their full potential."

As we look to the future, we are excited to continue supporting the growth and development of blockchain and Web3 startups through our OVHcloud Startup Program. With our expertise, resources, and network of partners, we are confident that we can help these innovative companies achieve their full potential and make a lasting impact on the industry.

Look out for future blog articles covering interviews with our Blockchain and Web3 Accelerator participants or find out more about the Startup Program below.